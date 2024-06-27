Tokyo, Japan- Sony Group Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.
[Changes in the areas of responsibility are underlined]Toshimoto MitomoExecutive Deputy President and CSO
Corporate Executive Officer
Officer in charge of Intellectual Property,
Business & Technology Strategy, Business Development,
Business Incubation Platform and Mobility BusinessTsuyoshi KoderaExecutive Vice President, CDO and CIO
Officer in charge of Digital & Technology PlatformHisashi TamaiSenior Vice President
In charge of Quality Management, Business Incubation
Platform (Engineering) and Digital & Technology Platform
(Advanced Technology)Yoshinori Matsumoto*1
(Newly Appointed)Senior Vice President
In charge of Technology Strategy
- *1:Continues as Executive Deputy President, Officer in charge of Technology and Incubation, Sony Corporation.
