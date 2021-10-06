Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sony Group Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
Sony : Founder of India's Zee says key investor wants to take over company

10/06/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The founder of India's Zee made a rare appearance on the media company's Hindi news channel late on Wednesday, accusing institutional investor Invesco of plotting a hostile takeover.

"I urge Invesco to behave like a shareholder not like the owner... they want to take over this company in defiance of India's laws," said Subhash Chandra, who founded Zee TV in the early 1990s.

Chandra currently holds no official position at Zee but his son Puneet Goenka is the CEO and the family owns 3.99% of the company.

And his comments come as Zee prepares for a merger with the India unit of Sony Group in a deal that would keep Goenka as the boss of what would become the country's largest broadcaster.

Invesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together account for 17.88% of Zee's shares, want the company's chief executive officer Goenka to go and the board revamped.

The funds have filed a case in India's companies court to pressure Zee to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, a demand the company's board has rejected citing a lack of approvals by capital markets regulator and the federal government.

Invesco and OFI filed the court case after Zee said it was planning the merger with Sony.

On Wednesday, a teary-eyed Chandra made an emotional appeal to Zee's Indian shareholders and the federal government to save the media company.

"Something has changed in Invesco... either this is a Chinese company which does not fear anyone or I don't know," Chandra said.

"I will also urge the Zee board to tell Invesco that we agree to calling an EGM but you tell us what your deal is. We will place before shareholders the Invesco deal and the Sony deal and let them decide."

Separately, Zee has approached an appellate companies tribunal pushing back against a lower court order that asked it to file replies in the Invesco case by Oct 7, Reuters previously reported. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.36% 11625 End-of-day quote.13.03%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.59% 294.7 Delayed Quote.33.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 639 B 86 554 M 86 554 M
Net income 2022 736 B 6 609 M 6 609 M
Net cash 2022 2 742 B 24 621 M 24 621 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 14 415 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11 625,00 JPY
Average target price 15 125,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION13.03%131 181
PANASONIC CORPORATION7.14%26 720
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-8.52%17 876
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-11.58%13 106
SHARP CORPORATION-14.32%7 347
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED27.82%4 100