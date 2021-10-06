Sony : Founder of India's Zee says key investor wants to take over company

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The founder of India's Zee
made a rare appearance on the media company's Hindi
news channel late on Wednesday, accusing institutional investor
Invesco of plotting a hostile takeover.
"I urge Invesco to behave like a shareholder not like the
owner... they want to take over this company in defiance of
India's laws," said Subhash Chandra, who founded Zee TV in the
early 1990s.
Chandra currently holds no official position at Zee but his
son Puneet Goenka is the CEO and the family owns 3.99% of the
company.
And his comments come as Zee prepares for a merger with the
India unit of Sony Group in a deal that would keep
Goenka as the boss of what would become the country's largest
broadcaster.
Invesco did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund
LLC, which together account for 17.88% of Zee's shares, want the
company's chief executive officer Goenka to go and the board
revamped.
The funds have filed a case in India's companies court to
pressure Zee to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of
shareholders, a demand the company's board has rejected citing a
lack of approvals by capital markets regulator and the federal
government.
Invesco and OFI filed the court case after Zee said it was
planning the merger with Sony.
On Wednesday, a teary-eyed Chandra made an emotional appeal
to Zee's Indian shareholders and the federal government to save
the media company.
"Something has changed in Invesco... either this is a
Chinese company which does not fear anyone or I don't know,"
Chandra said.
"I will also urge the Zee board to tell Invesco that we
agree to calling an EGM but you tell us what your deal is. We
will place before shareholders the Invesco deal and the Sony
deal and let them decide."
Separately, Zee has approached an appellate companies
tribunal pushing back against a lower court order that asked it
to file replies in the Invesco case by Oct 7, Reuters previously
reported.
