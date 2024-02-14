By Kosaku Narioka

Sony Group reported a rise in third-quarter net profit, thanks partly to higher earnings from the image-sensor and music businesses, and said it would start preparing for a spinoff and listing of its financial unit.

The Japanese entertainment and electronics company said Wednesday that net profit increased 13% from a year earlier to 363.92 billion yen ($2.41 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31. That beat the estimate of Y319.23 billion in a poll of analysts by data provider Visible Alpha.

Third-quarter revenue increased 22% from a year earlier to Y3.748 trillion.

In May last year, Sony Group said it started considering spinning off its insurance and online banking unit, responding to longstanding calls from some investors to focus on its core entertainment businesses.

