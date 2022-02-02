Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sony Group Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 11% on Movie-Business Recovery

02/02/2022 | 02:00am EST
By Kosaku Narioka

Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 11%, thanks to stronger earnings from its movie business.

The Japanese entertainment and electronics company said net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 346.16 billion yen ($3.02 billion) from Y310.73 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of Y263.96 billion from a poll of analysts by Quick.

Third-quarter revenue increased 13% to Y3.031 trillion.

Operating profit for its movie business soared to Y149.37 billion from Y20.28 billion, thanks in part to revenue growth driven by "Spider?Man: No Way Home" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The Covid-19 pandemic weighed on its movie business during the same period a year earlier.

Operating profit for its game and imaging and sensing businesses also rose, but those for its music, electronics and financial businesses fell.

Sony Group raised its net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending March due in part to its stronger movie business while keeping its revenue projection. It expects net profit to fall 16.5% to Y860.00 billion, compared with the previous view of a 29% decrease and continues to expect revenue to increase 10% to Y9.900 trillion.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


Financials
Sales 2022 9 964 B 86 849 M 86 849 M
Net income 2022 798 B 6 952 M 6 952 M
Net Debt 2022 520 B 4 533 M 4 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 15 828 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12 770,00 JPY
Average target price 17 041,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-11.78%137 952
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.67%25 557
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-7.61%18 096
SHARP CORPORATION-4.24%6 734
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.-11.84%3 667
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-19.52%3 521