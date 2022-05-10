Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/10 02:00:00 am EDT
10500.00 JPY   -3.14%
02:58aSony FY 2021 operating profit soars to record 1.20 tril. yen
AQ
02:56aJapan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes
RE
02:54aSony Group's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 67%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony Group's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 67%

05/10/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday that fourth-quarter net profit rose 67% from a year earlier thanks to stronger earnings from the game, music and movie businesses.

The Japanese entertainment and electronics company said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 111.08 billion yen ($852.5 million) from Y66.70 billion. That beat the estimate of Y94.24 billion from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 1.2% to Y2.264 trillion.

Operating profit for its game business rose to Y87.255 billion from Y31.69 billion a year earlier. Operating profit for the music, movie and financial businesses also increased.

Sony said it expected revenue to increase 15% to Y11.400 trillion for the fiscal year that started in April. Sony projected net profit to drop 5.9% to Y830.00 billion as it expected lower operating profit from the game and movie businesses this fiscal year.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 0253ET

All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
02:58aSony FY 2021 operating profit soars to record 1.20 tril. yen
AQ
02:56aJapan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes
RE
02:54aSony Group's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 67%
DJ
02:21aSony's Q4 operating profit more than doubles, helped by gaming
RE
02:18aUrgent Headline News
AQ
05/09Japan's Nikkei falls for 2nd day, Sony drops ahead of results
RE
05/09Japan Display Forecasts Extraordinary Gain on Chinese Receivables
MT
05/09Main events scheduled for Tuesday, May 10
AQ
05/06"Crystal LED Virtual Production System Solution" awarded "2022 Display Industry Award, ..
AQ
05/03Universal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 010 B 76 874 M 76 874 M
Net income 2022 875 B 6 719 M 6 719 M
Net Debt 2022 504 B 3 874 M 3 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 13 400 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10 840,00 JPY
Average target price 16 426,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-25.11%102 913
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.93%20 648
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-18.12%15 171
SHARP CORPORATION-18.55%5 047
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-18.17%2 927
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-30.71%2 926