Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/13 02:00:00 am EDT
11500.00 JPY   +0.83%
04/12SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Announcement of Additional Strategic Investment in Epic Games, Inc.
AQ
04/12Honda to invest $64 bln in EV roll-out
RE
04/12MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 12, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony : Hokkaido University and Sony Group Open the "Social Innovation Division for Planetary Boundary"

04/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, Japan - Hokkaido University (Sapporo, Hokkaido; President: Kiyohiro Houkin) and Sony Group Corporation ("Sony Group"; Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo; Chairman, President and CEO: Kenichiro Yoshida) announced today that they have jointly opened the "Social Innovation Division for Planetary Boundary*" at the University. Utilizing Hokkaido University's academic knowledge and the Sony Group's cutting-edge technologies, this initiative aims to develop technologies and solutions that contribute to resolving social and global environmental issues in the domains of agriculture, forestry, and oceanography studies.

In the days to come, the two partners will carry out joint research within Hokkaido University at the research units at the Global Research Center for Food & Medical Innovation (FMI) and the Research Faculty of Agriculture. There are also plans to conduct demonstration experiments anticipating practical implementation of the technologies and solutions developed, soliciting the cooperation of local corporations and government agencies in Hokkaido, with the ultimate goal of creating new industries and innovation.

Overview

  • Name:

    Social Innovation Division for Planetary Boundary

  • Location:

    Hokkaido University Global Research Center for Food & Medical Innovation (FMI)
    and the Research Faculty of Agriculture

  • Duration:

    April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024

  • Lead researchers:
    Professor Noboru Noguchi (Research Faculty of Agriculture, Hokkaido University)

    Associate Professor Yoshitaka Uchida
    (Research Faculty of Agriculture, Hokkaido University)

    Professor Masahiro Nakaoka
    (Field Science Center for Northern Biosphere, Hokkaido University)

Purpose of this initiative

The Social Innovation Division for Planetary Boundary is one of the industry creation divisions at Hokkaido University. Joint laboratories are established under the university's industry creation divisions to promote continuous joint research between the university and the private sector, for a set period of time, to work on shared issues. The goal is to create industries with high added value for society and promote innovation.

In addition to conducting a wide range of research as a comprehensive university, Hokkaido University utilizes its vast campus of nearly 660 km2, something no other Japanese university possesses, to engage in field research in domains such as agriculture, forestry, and oceanography. Sony Group's R&D Center utilizes sensing, communications, and AI technologies to promote projects that contribute to preventing environmental destruction, detecting predictive signs of natural disasters, and improving productivity in agriculture and the livestock industry.

Through joint research that makes the most of the knowledge of both parties, the new division aims to create innovative technologies and solutions that contribute to solving social and global environment issues faced by people around the world in the areas of agriculture, forestry, and oceanography, from the viewpoint of planetary boundaries.

Research details

Both parties will engage in joint research at the division focusing on the following three themes.
1. Innovative Smart Agriculture (Professor Noguchi)
By applying sensing and AI technologies to research on smart agriculture using driverless tractors, etc., the goal is to achieve advanced agricultural DX, helping solve issues such as food shortages due to climate change and rising global population, and issues faced in agriculture such as worker shortages and aging agricultural workers.

2. Regenerative Agriculture (Associate Professor Uchida)
Modern agriculture drastically modifies the nitrogen and carbon cycle, impacting the global environment. In order to address these problems, the goal is to use sensing and other technologies to efficiently identify complex nutrient circulation processes in the soil, air and water, and help achieve sustainable, regenerative agriculture with minimal environmental impact by making full use of ecosystem services, working in collaboration with Hokkaido ranches.

3. Blue Carbon Sensing (Professor Nakaoka)
It is said that the ocean absorbs approximately one quarter of the carbon dioxide produced by human activities. Ocean monitoring systems equipped with sensing and communication technologies will be used to help promote research to understand changes in eelgrass and seaweed beds (blue carbon ecosystems), which are particularly adept at absorbing carbon dioxide. Doing so will contribute to sustainable preservation and management of the marine environment.

In addition to the above, research themes will be explored in wider domains including forestry resources (green carbon) and marine research.

Comment from Takao Masuda, Executive Director and Vice President, Hokkaido University, and Director, Institute for the Promotion of Business-Regional Collaboration, Hokkaido University

At Hokkaido University, we pursue not only advanced research, but also field research in close collaboration with the local community, as a comprehensive university. In our industry creation initiative, the new division will engage in research and development leveraging the combined technology of Hokkaido University and Sony Group, while utilizing the university's vast field resources offered primarily by the Field Science Center for Northern Biosphere with its agricultural fields and research ranch, research forest, and maritime laboratory. I believe that the results will aid in solving global environment issues and achieving a robust primary production system.

Comment from Hisashi Tamai, Senior Vice President, President, R&D Center, Sony Group Corporation

We are truly fortunate to have this opportunity to work together with Hokkaido University, a leading research institution in this field with a noble vision of solving social and global environment issues. I believe the success of Sony Group's business depends on a healthy Earth, and we will do our utmost to develop innovative technologies and solutions by combining the technologies of the two partners and communicating the results to the world together with Hokkaido University.

For additional details, please visit the following websites:

Laboratory of Vehicle Robotics
Laboratory of Environmental Biogeochemistry (The Uchida Lab)
Field Science Center for Northern Biosphere
Akkeshi Marine Station, Field Science Center for Northern Biosphere
Earth MIMAMORI platform (website of R&D Center, Sony Group Corporation)

  • *"Planetary boundaries" is a concept developed and proposed by Dr. Johan Rockström, a scientist at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, and others. It identifies nine processes that regulate the stability and resilience of Earth systems (climate change, novel entities, stratospheric ozone depletion, atmospheric aerosol loading, ocean acidification, nitrogen and phosphorus flows, freshwater use, land-system change, and loss of biosphere integrity) and establishes boundaries within which humanity can thrive safely while defining thresholds for resilience, positing that it is vital to discern such boundaries to avoid irreversible changes made to the planetary environment.

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
04/12SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Announcement of Additional Strategic Investment in Epic Games, In..
AQ
04/12Honda to invest $64 bln in EV roll-out
RE
04/12MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 12, 2022
04/12Japanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness
RE
04/12Fortnite maker valued £24.2bn thanks to Sony
AQ
04/11Japanese shares hit near 4-week low, tech stocks lead losses
RE
04/11Honda Motor Plans to Produce 2 Million EVs Annually by 2030
DJ
04/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sink Amid Another Big Rise in Bond Yields
MT
04/11Sony, Lego Owner to Invest $1 Billion Each in Fortnite Creator Epic Games
MT
04/11Sony Group To Invest Additional $1 Billion In Epic Games
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 995 B 79 855 M 79 855 M
Net income 2022 870 B 6 948 M 6 948 M
Net Debt 2022 504 B 4 031 M 4 031 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 14 106 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 405,00 JPY
Average target price 16 426,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-21.21%112 701
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.71%20 865
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-11.23%17 101
SHARP CORPORATION-17.41%5 266
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-21.19%3 390
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-12.49%3 149