Sony, Honda mobility venture to deliver new EV to U.S. in spring of 2026

The new EV will be delivered to the Japanese market in the second half of 2026, said Yasuhide Mizuno, the joint venture's chairman and chief executive, and a senior Honda executive.

The two companies officially agreed to the equally owned joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility, in June, with each of them investing 5 billion yen ($34.05 million) in the new venture.

Honda is under pressure from investors to make cars that are carbon-free and equipped with newer technology such as self-driving features. Like its bigger rival Toyota Motor, it has been slow to shift its fleet to electric, offering only one EV known as Honda e.

($1 = 146.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)