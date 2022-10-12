Advanced search
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-10-12 pm EDT
9278.00 JPY   -0.75%
10/12Japan's Sony, Honda jointly making EVs for 2026 US delivery
AQ
10/12Sony, Honda mobility venture to deliver new EV to U.S. in spring of 2026
RE
10/12Sony Launching Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids in US
MT
Sony, Honda mobility venture to deliver new EV to U.S. in spring of 2026

10/12/2022 | 11:07pm EDT
Sony Corp's and Honda Motor's logos are pictured at their joint news conference venue in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A joint venture set up by Japan's Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor will deliver electric vehicles (EV) to the U.S. market in the spring of 2026, a top executive said on Thursday.

The new EV will be delivered to the Japanese market in the second half of 2026, said Yasuhide Mizuno, the joint venture's chairman and chief executive, and a senior Honda executive.

The two companies officially agreed to the equally owned joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility, in June, with each of them investing 5 billion yen ($34.05 million) in the new venture.

Honda is under pressure from investors to make cars that are carbon-free and equipped with newer technology such as self-driving features. Like its bigger rival Toyota Motor, it has been slow to shift its fleet to electric, offering only one EV known as Honda e.

($1 = 146.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.03% 3227 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
MIZUNO CORPORATION 0.19% 2618 Delayed Quote.15.86%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -0.73% 9278 Delayed Quote.-34.47%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.55% 7320 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.08% 1987.5 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 201 B 76 257 M 76 257 M
Net income 2023 848 B 5 773 M 5 773 M
Net Debt 2023 859 B 5 846 M 5 846 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 11 532 B 78 506 M 78 506 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9 348,00 JPY
Average target price 15 331,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-34.47%80 314
PANASONIC CORPORATION-18.02%16 612
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-42.17%9 350
SHARP CORPORATION-38.00%3 650
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-22.45%3 075
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-12.94%2 943