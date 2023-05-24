Sony : Information Regarding the Business Segment Meeting 2023 (5/24, 25)

Date:
2023.5.24 [Wed] 8:00-11:20 (JST)※Live webcast of presentation slides and voice explanation. (Q&A session will be held.) Time is subject to change.
-
8:00-8:10
Opening
-
8:10-8:50
Game & Network Services SegmentPresident and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
Representative Director and President, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Jim Ryan
-
9:00-9:40
Music Segment (Global)Chairman, Sony Music Group
CEO, Sony Music Entertainment
Rob Stringer
-
9:50-10:30
Music Segment (Domestic)President and Representative Director of the Board, CEO, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
Shunsuke Muramatsu
-
10:40-11:20
Pictures SegmentChairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
Tony Vinciquerra
2023.5.25 [Thu] 9:00-10:40 (JST)※Live webcast of presentation slides and voice explanation. (Q&A session will be held.) Time is subject to change.
-
9:00-09:40
Electronics Technology & Service SegmentRepresentative Director, President and CEO, Sony Corporation
Kimio Maki
-
10:00-10:40
Semiconductor SegmentRepresentative Director, President and CEO, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
Terushi Shimizu
