Sony : Information Regarding the Business Segment Meeting 2023 (5/24, 25)

Date:

2023.5.24 [Wed] 8:00-11:20 (JST)※Live webcast of presentation slides and voice explanation. (Q&A session will be held.) Time is subject to change.

8:00-8:10 Opening

8:10-8:50 Game & Network Services Segment President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Representative Director and President, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Jim Ryan

9:00-9:40 Music Segment (Global) Chairman, Sony Music Group

CEO, Sony Music Entertainment

Rob Stringer

9:50-10:30 Music Segment (Domestic) President and Representative Director of the Board, CEO, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Shunsuke Muramatsu

10:40-11:20 Pictures Segment Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Tony Vinciquerra



2023.5.25 [Thu] 9:00-10:40 (JST)※Live webcast of presentation slides and voice explanation. (Q&A session will be held.) Time is subject to change.