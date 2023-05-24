Advanced search
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
12345.00 JPY   -1.91%
03:31aSony : Information Regarding the Business Segment Meeting 2023 (5/24, 25)
02:11aSony : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
05/04US jury sides with Ed Sheeran in 'Let's Get It On' copyright trial
Sony : Information Regarding the Business Segment Meeting 2023 (5/24, 25)

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Date:

2023.5.24 [Wed] 8:00-11:20 (JST)※Live webcast of presentation slides and voice explanation. (Q&A session will be held.) Time is subject to change.

  • 8:00-8:10
    Opening
  • 8:10-8:50
    Game & Network Services SegmentPresident and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
    Representative Director and President, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
    Jim Ryan
  • 9:00-9:40
    Music Segment (Global)Chairman, Sony Music Group
    CEO, Sony Music Entertainment
    Rob Stringer
  • 9:50-10:30
    Music Segment (Domestic)President and Representative Director of the Board, CEO, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
    Shunsuke Muramatsu
  • 10:40-11:20
    Pictures SegmentChairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
    Tony Vinciquerra

2023.5.25 [Thu] 9:00-10:40 (JST)※Live webcast of presentation slides and voice explanation. (Q&A session will be held.) Time is subject to change.

  • 9:00-09:40
    Electronics Technology & Service SegmentRepresentative Director, President and CEO, Sony Corporation
    Kimio Maki
  • 10:00-10:40
    Semiconductor SegmentRepresentative Director, President and CEO, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
    Terushi Shimizu

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
