Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sony Music Entertainment has dropped a lawsuit against Triller over allegations the short-form video platform used the label's music without permission, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court.

Sony Music and Triller told the court on Friday they would end the copyright case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for more information, including whether the companies had reached a settlement.

Triller had resolved part of the lawsuit in April, agreeing to pay more than $4.5 million for allegedly breaching a contract with the label.

Sony Music sued Los Angeles-based Triller last year. It accused the TikTok rival of failing to make payments under a licensing agreement and committing "massive" copyright infringement by streaming its music without a license since breaking the contract.

The lawsuit cited more than 50 songs that Triller allegedly misused by artists including Britney Spears, Harry Styles and Janis Joplin.

A Triller spokesperson said at the time that it had removed Sony Music's catalog from the platform, and the complaint "grossly mischaracterizes" their relationship. Triller later denied Sony Music's allegations in court. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)