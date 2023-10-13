President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Date: October 13, 2023
List of materials
Documents attached hereto:
i) Press release: Translation of the Share Buyback Report for the period from September 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, filed with the Director General of the Kanto Finance Bureau by SONY GROUP CORPORATION on October 13, 2023
[This is a translation of the Share Buyback Report for the period from September 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, filed with the Director General of the Kanto Finance Bureau by SONY GROUP CORPORATION on October 13, 2023]
Class of Shares: Common Stock
1.
Status of Repurchase
(1) Status of a repurchase pursuant to a resolution approved at a General Meeting of Shareholders
Not applicable
(2) Status of a repurchase pursuant to a resolution approved by the Board of Directors
(as of September 30, 2023)
Number of Shares
Total Amount
(Yen)
Resolution approved by the Board
of Directors as of May 17, 2023
(Period of Repurchase: May 18,
2023 to May 17, 2024）
25,000,000
(Maximum)
200,000,000,000
(Maximum)
Repurchases during the reporting month
(Date of repurchase)
September 1
September 4
September 5
September 8
September 11
September 12
September 13
September 14
September 21
September 22
96,600
49,600
80,900
120,600
62,400
26,400
63,500
6,700
78,700
114,700
1,207,336,000
618,881,000
1,004,793,000
1,496,999,500
777,220,500
329,045,500
791,290,000
83,663,000
974,671,000
1,400,118,000
Total
―
700,100
8,684,017,500
Total number of shares
repurchased as of the end of the
reporting month
2,308,700
28,430,690,500
Progress of the repurchase (%)
9.23
14.22
|Note 1:
The dates identified above for the "Period of Repurchase" as well as the individual dates of repurchase are trade dates and the numbers of shares repurchased are the number of shares repurchased on such trade dates.
|Note 2:
It was resolved by the Board of Directors as of May 17, 2023 that the method of repurchase is expected to be an open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract.
1
2.
Status of Disposition
(as of September 30, 2023)
Number of Shares Disposed during
the Reporting Month
Total Amount of
Disposition (Yen)
Acquired treasury stock offered to
subscribers
―
―
―
Total
―
―
―
Acquired treasury stock which was
canceled
―
―
―
Total
―
―
―
Acquired treasury stock transferred
as a result of a merger, share
exchange, partial share exchange or
company split
―
―
―
Total
―
―
―
Other (Exercise of stock acquisition rights)
(Date of disposition)
September 4
September 5
September 6
September 7
September 8
September 11
September 12
September 13
September 15
September 19
September 20
September 21
September 22
1,200
9,000
500
1,200
1,500
7,200
300
48,600
3,400
12,400
4,800
1,900
300
10,600,752
79,505,640
4,416,980
10,600,752
13,250,940
63,604,512
2,650,188
429,330,456
30,035,464
109,541,104
42,403,008
16,784,524
2,650,188
Total
―
92,300
815,374,508
Other (Acquired treasury stock
disposed as restricted stock
compensation)
―
―
―
Total
―
―
―
Other (Treasury stock sold due to
requests for sale from shareholders
holding fractional shares)
(Date of disposition)
September 8
September 11
32
80
282,687
706,717
Total
―
112
989,404
Total amount
92,412
816,363,912
|Note:
The book value of the disposed treasury stock is stated in the "Total Amount of Disposition (Yen)" column above.
2
3.
Status of Shares Held in Treasury
(as of September 30, 2023)
Status as of the end of the reporting month
Number of Shares
Total number of shares issued
1,261,081,781
Number of treasury stock
28,444,887
EOF
3
