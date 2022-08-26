Log in
SONY : Publishes "Corporate Report 2022"
Tech Advances on Jackson Hole Hopes -- Tech Roundup
ADRs End Higher; Sony, Micro Focus Trade Actively
Sony : Publishes "Corporate Report 2022"

08/26/2022
Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") has published "Corporate Report 2022," which comprehensively covers both financial and non-financial information about the company. The report has been made publicly available through Sony's Investor Relations (IR) website beginning today.

Based on Sony's Purpose to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology," Sony conducts its business from a long-term perspective centered on Kando(emotion) and "People," who are subjects of those emotional experiences.
Sony designates "creativity" and "technology," which are key elements of its Purpose, and "diversity" of employees and businesses as drivers for value creation, and is working to increase the value of the entire Sony Group.
This report details the progress of corporate strategies and initiatives for value creation from a long-term perspective based on Sony's Purpose, in line with the continued dialogues that Sony maintains with various stakeholders.

Main Features of Corporate Report 2022

Value Creation

  • Through messages from CEO and CFO, presents the medium- to long-term strategy for the Sony Group based on the progress of the fourth mid-range plan and understanding of business environment.
  • As a special feature, introduces efforts to increase content value by getting closer to creators and users and to create new entertainment experiences in Kandospaces.
  • Reviews material topics in sustainability and specifies climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); respect for human rights; and technology for sustainability as the most important. Introduces the acceleration of climate change countermeasures as well as initiatives for people and society, including DE&I, as focus items.
  • Introduces Sony Group's R&D structure for technology, which is one of the key drivers of value creation. Through the message from CTO, presents new value creation that contributes to people, society and the planet by working to solve various problems through technology.

Value Creation in Each Business

  • For each business, analyzes the market position and strengths, understanding of the business environment, and important sustainability items, and clarifies the direction of the strategy for value creation.

Corporate Governance

  • Shares a discussion among the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the chair of each committee, and the Director in charge of Information Security regarding the roles of the Board of Directors and each committee, as well as challenges they should be aware of based on the environment surrounding Sony. In addition, presents a skill matrix that lists the experience and area of expertise of each director.

Through this report, Sony aims to deepen the understanding of various stakeholders, including investors, about Sony's long-term management efforts and lead to further dialogue, so as to further enhance the long-term corporate value of the company. For more information on Sony's activities on sustainability and social responsibility, which are the basis of value creation, please see the Sustainability Report 2022, also published today.

Corporate Report 2022 Overview

  • Sony's Purpose & Values
  • Message from the CEO
  • Special Feature: Increasing Content Value and Creating New Entertainment Experiences in KandoSpaces
  • Value Creation Model
  • Value Creation
  • Key Drivers for Creating Value
  • Messages from the CFO
  • Performance Highlights
  • Sustainability
  • Value Creation in Each Business
  • Corporate Governance
  • Group Information

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:20:03 UTC.


