Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-08 am EST
11955.00 JPY   -0.83%
02:24aSony : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/07Nintendo trims annual profit outlook on firmer yen
RE
02/07Nintendo promises 10% pay hike even as it trims profit outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended December 31, 2022

02/08/2023 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Securities Report

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

(TRANSLATION)

Sony Group Corporation

CONTENTS

Page

Note for readers of this English translation

1

Cautionary Statement

1

Ⅰ Corporate Information

3

(1)

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

3

(2)

Business Overview

4

Ⅱ State of Business

5

(1)

Risk Factors

5

(2)

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Status of Cash Flows

6

(3)

Material Contracts

14

Ⅲ Company Information

15

(1)

Information on the Company's Shares

15

(2)

Directors and Corporate Executive Officers

19

Ⅳ Financial Statements

20

(1)

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

21

(2)

Other Information

57

Note for readers of this English translation

On February 8, 2023, Sony Group Corporation (the "Company" or "Sony Group Corporation" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Sony" or "Sony Group") filed its Japanese-language Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report in its entirety, and is not intended to update the information that had been previously filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in a Form 20-F, Form 6-K or any other form.

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this Report with respect to Sony's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Sony. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "could," or "should," and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Sony cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Investors also should not rely on any obligation of Sony to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Sony disclaims any such obligation. Risks and uncertainties that might affect Sony include, but are not limited to:

  1. Sony's ability to maintain product quality and customer satisfaction with its products and services;
  2. Sony's ability to continue to design and develop and win acceptance of, as well as achieve sufficient cost reductions for, its products and services, including image sensors, game and network platforms, smartphones and televisions, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by severe price competition and continual new product and service introductions, rapid development in technology and subjective and changing customer preferences;
  3. Sony's ability to implement successful hardware, software, and content integration strategies, and to develop and implement successful sales and distribution strategies in light of new technologies and distribution platforms;
  4. the effectiveness of Sony's strategies and their execution, including but not limited to the success of Sony's acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, capital expenditures, restructurings and other strategic initiatives;
  5. changes in laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Sony and its third-party suppliers, service providers and business partners operate, including those related to taxation, as well as growing consumer focus on corporate social responsibility;
  6. Sony's continued ability to identify the products, services and market trends with significant growth potential, to devote sufficient resources to research and development, to prioritize investments and capital expenditures correctly and to recoup its investments and capital expenditures, including those required for technology development and product capacity;
  7. Sony's reliance on external business partners, including for the procurement of parts, components, software and network services for its products or services, the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its products, and its other business operations;
  8. the global economic and political environment in which Sony operates and the economic and political conditions in Sony's markets, particularly levels of consumer spending;
  9. Sony's ability to meet operational and liquidity needs as a result of significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets or a ratings downgrade;
  10. Sony's ability to forecast demands, manage timely procurement and control inventories;
  11. foreign exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro and other currencies in which Sony makes significant sales and incurs production costs, or in which Sony's assets, liabilities and operating results are denominated;
  12. Sony's ability to recruit, retain and maintain productive relations with highly skilled personnel;
  13. Sony's ability to prevent unauthorized use or theft of intellectual property rights, to obtain or renew licenses relating to intellectual property rights and to defend itself against claims that its products or services infringe the intellectual property rights owned by others;

- 1 -

  1. the impact of changes in interest rates and unfavorable conditions or developments (including market fluctuations or volatility) in the Japanese equity markets on the revenue and operating income of the Financial Services segment;
  2. shifts in customer demand for financial services such as life insurance and Sony's ability to conduct successful asset liability management in the Financial Services segment;
  3. risks related to catastrophic disasters, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic disease or similar events;
  4. the ability of Sony, its third-party service providers or business partners to anticipate and manage cybersecurity risk, including the risk of unauthorized access to Sony's business information and the personally identifiable information of its employees and customers, potential business disruptions or financial losses; and
  5. the outcome of pending and/or future legal and/or regulatory proceedings.

Risks and uncertainties also include the impact of any future events with material adverse impact. The continued impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and developments relating to the situation in Ukraine and Russia could heighten many of the risks and uncertainties noted above. Important information regarding risks and uncertainties is also set forth in Sony's most recent Form 20-F, which is on file with the SEC.

- 2 -

Ⅰ Corporate Information

(1) Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Yen in millions, Yen per share amounts

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Sales and financial services revenue

7,657,527

8,476,287

9,921,513

Operating income

1,063,710

1,079,742

1,202,339

Income before income taxes

1,027,878

1,035,711

1,117,503

Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's

771,096

808,968

882,178

stockholders

Comprehensive income attributable to Sony Group

836,770

(383,338)

623,678

Corporation's stockholders

Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders

7,386,169

6,616,718

7,144,471

Total assets

29,995,137

30,872,490

30,480,967

Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's

622.03

654.41

711.84

stockholders per share of common stock, basic (yen)

Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's

616.00

651.11

705.16

stockholders per share of common stock, diluted (yen)

Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets at end of the period

24.6

21.4

23.4

(%)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

808,601

(81,623)

1,233,643

Net cash used in investing activities

(523,224)

(857,523)

(728,780)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(278,695)

99,348

(336,578)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

1,822,578

1,287,980

2,049,636

Yen in millions, Yen per share amounts

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Sales and financial services revenue

3,031,319

3,412,914

Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's

346,161

326,809

stockholders

Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's

279.23

264.56

stockholders per share of common stock, basic (yen)

Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's

276.65

263.89

stockholders per share of common stock, diluted (yen)

Notes:

  1. Sony's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
  2. Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method is reported as a component of operating income.
  3. Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets is calculated by using equity attributable to the stockholders of the Company.
  4. Sony prepares condensed consolidated financial statements. Therefore parent-only selected financial data is not presented.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
02:24aSony : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/07Nintendo trims annual profit outlook on firmer yen
RE
02/07Nintendo promises 10% pay hike even as it trims profit outlook
RE
02/06Exclusive-Record-breaking 2022 for North Korea crypto theft - UN report
RE
02/06Take-Two's dour forecast deepens concern in videogame industry
RE
02/03Cowen Adjusts Sony Group's Price Target to $118 From $102, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/03Oppenheimer Adjusts Sony Group's Price Target to $125 From $112, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
02/03Tech Rally, Earnings Elevate Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/03Correction: Airline Industry Rebound, Foreign Interest in Japan Shares Drives..
MT
02/03Airline Industry Rebound, Foreign Interest in Japan Shares Drives Nikkei Index; Z Holdi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 466 B 87 292 M 87 292 M
Net income 2023 902 B 6 870 M 6 870 M
Net Debt 2023 607 B 4 625 M 4 625 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 14 875 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 12 055,00 JPY
Average target price 15 367,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION20.13%113 251
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.37%20 386
LG ELECTRONICS INC.17.92%13 740
SHARP CORPORATION15.45%5 338
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.18.62%2 706
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-5.96%2 430