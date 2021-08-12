Sony : Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Note for readers of this English translation

On August 12, 2021, Sony Group Corporation (the "Company" or "Sony Group Corporation" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Sony" or "Sony Group") filed its Japanese-language Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report in its entirety, and is not intended to update the information that had been previously filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in a Form 20-F, Form 6-K or any other form.

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this Report with respect to Sony's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Sony. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "could," or "should," and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Sony cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Please note that Sony has disclosed the consolidated financial statements and its forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Investors also should not rely on any obligation of Sony to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Sony disclaims any such obligation. Risks and uncertainties that might affect Sony include, but are not limited to: