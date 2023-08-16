Quarterly Securities Report
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
(TRANSLATION)
Sony Group Corporation
Note for readers of this English translation
On August 14, 2023, Sony Group Corporation (the "Company" or "Sony Group Corporation" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Sony" or "Sony Group") filed its Japanese-language Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report in its entirety, and is not intended to update the information that had been previously filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in a Form 20-F, Form 6-K or any other form.
Cautionary Statement
Statements made in this Report with respect to Sony's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Sony. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "could," or "should," and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Sony cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Investors also should not rely on any obligation of Sony to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Sony disclaims any such obligation. Risks and uncertainties that might affect Sony include, but are not limited to:
- Sony's ability to maintain product quality and customer satisfaction with its products and services;
- Sony's ability to continue to design and develop and win acceptance of, as well as achieve sufficient cost reductions for, its products and services, including image sensors, game and network platforms, smartphones and televisions, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by severe price competition and continual new product and service introductions, rapid development in technology and subjective and changing customer preferences;
- Sony's ability to implement successful hardware, software, and content integration strategies, and to develop and implement successful sales and distribution strategies in light of new technologies and distribution platforms;
- the effectiveness of Sony's strategies and their execution, including but not limited to the success of Sony's acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, capital expenditures, restructurings and other strategic initiatives;
- changes in laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Sony and its third-party suppliers, service providers and business partners operate, including those related to taxation, as well as growing consumer focus on corporate social responsibility;
- Sony's continued ability to identify the products, services and market trends with significant growth potential, to devote sufficient resources to research and development, to prioritize investments and capital expenditures correctly and to recoup its investments and capital expenditures, including those required for technology development and product capacity;
- Sony's reliance on external business partners, including for the procurement of parts, components, software and network services for its products or services, the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its products, and its other business operations;
- the global economic and political environment in which Sony operates and the economic and political conditions in Sony's markets, particularly levels of consumer spending;
- Sony's ability to meet operational and liquidity needs as a result of significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets or a ratings downgrade;
- Sony's ability to forecast demands, manage timely procurement and control inventories;
- foreign exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro and other currencies in which Sony makes significant sales and incurs production costs, or in which Sony's assets, liabilities and operating results are denominated;
- Sony's ability to recruit, retain and maintain productive relations with highly skilled personnel;
- Sony's ability to prevent unauthorized use or theft of intellectual property rights, to obtain or renew licenses relating to intellectual property rights and to defend itself against claims that its products or services infringe the intellectual property rights owned by others;
- the impact of changes in interest rates and unfavorable conditions or developments (including market fluctuations or volatility) in the Japanese equity markets on the revenue and operating income of the Financial Services segment;
- shifts in customer demand for financial services such as life insurance and Sony's ability to conduct successful asset liability management in the Financial Services segment;
- risks related to catastrophic disasters, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic disease or similar events;
- the ability of Sony, its third-party service providers or business partners to anticipate and manage cybersecurity risk, including the risk of unauthorized access to Sony's business information and the personally identifiable information of its employees and customers, potential business disruptions or financial losses; and
- the outcome of pending and/or future legal and/or regulatory proceedings.
Risks and uncertainties also include the impact of any future events with material adverse impact. The continued impact of developments relating to the situation in Ukraine and Russia could heighten many of the risks and uncertainties noted above. Important information regarding risks and uncertainties is also set forth in Sony's most recent Form 20-F, which is on file with the SEC.
Ⅰ Corporate Information
(1) Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Yen in millions, Yen per share amounts
Three months ended
Three months ended
Fiscal year ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Restated
Restated
Sales and financial services revenue
2,229,760
2,963,652
10,974,373
Operating income
364,865
253,042
1,302,389
Income before income taxes
349,278
276,034
1,274,496
Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's
261,094
217,545
1,005,277
stockholders
Comprehensive income attributable to Sony Group
439,546
443,428
1,087,289
Corporation's stockholders
Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders
6,038,856
7,002,988
6,598,537
Total assets
29,536,835
32,860,017
31,154,095
Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's
211.16
176.26
813.53
stockholders per share of common stock, basic (yen)
Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's
209.66
175.67
809.85
stockholders per share of common stock, diluted (yen)
Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets at end of the period
20.4
21.3
21.2
(%)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(430,018)
(12,669)
314,691
Net cash used in investing activities
(315,057)
(198,647)
(1,052,664)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(29,977)
213,867
84,300
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
1,371,867
1,532,099
1,480,900
Notes:
- Sony's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
- Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method is reported as a component of operating income.
- Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets is calculated by using equity attributable to the stockholders of the Company.
- Sony prepares condensed consolidated financial statements. Therefore parent-only selected financial data is not presented.
- Sony has applied IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" ("IFRS 17") starting in the three months ended June 30, 2023. As a result of the application, Sony has reflected the cumulative effect of the standard change to selected consolidated financial data as of April 1, 2022, which is the transition date for IFRS 17. According to the effect of the adoption of IFRS 17, the selected consolidated financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 have been restated in accordance with IFRS 17.
