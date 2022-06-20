Sony : Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Executive Changes

The press releases on this website are provided for historical reference purposes only.
Please note that certain information may have changed since the date of release.
June 20, 2022
Atsugi, Japan- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation today announced the following executive changes:
Disclaimer
Sony Group Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:08 UTC.