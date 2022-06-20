Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
11025.00 JPY   -1.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony : Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Executive Changes

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Please note that certain information may have changed since the date of release.
Please note that certain information may have changed since the date of release.

June 20, 2022

Atsugi, Japan- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation today announced the following executive changes:

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 010 B 74 053 M 74 053 M
Net income 2022 875 B 6 473 M 6 473 M
Net Debt 2022 634 B 4 688 M 4 688 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 13 865 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 215,00 JPY
Average target price 16 238,95 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.52%102 574
PANASONIC CORPORATION-12.02%19 217
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-32.46%12 330
SHARP CORPORATION-19.68%4 795
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-26.04%2 627
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.-20.37%2 608