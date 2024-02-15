By Kimberley Kao

Sony Group shares had their worst day in two years after the entertainment and electronics giant flagged weakness in its gaming business in its latest quarterly results, with soft profit margin in the division coming alongside a trimmed forecast for PlayStation 5 sales.

Shares closed 6.5% lower at 13,710 yen ($91.04) on Thursday, trimming gains this year to 2.2%. Sony's U.S.-listed ADRs shed 4.3% Wednesday.

The declines came after the Tokyo-based company posted a 22% rise in overall quarterly revenue from a year earlier but a 26% drop in operating profit in its gaming division, which was hurt by declining profitability of PlayStation 5 consoles amid promotions. Sony also lowered its sales estimate for its popular videogame console to 21 million units in the year ending March, down from a previous forecast of 25 million.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities said Sony's group operating profit fell short of their estimates, and company forecasts for operating profit margin and the gaming division's performance were below expectations. The results announcement "will be slightly negative for the share price in the near term," they said in research note.

Still, they kept an overweight rating and a target price of Y16,000, noting that Sony also boosted its full-year operating profit guidance. They said that the contribution from first-party titles will likely be low in the year ending March 2025, "but we have high hopes for F3/26 [fiscal year ending March 2026] onwards."

Jefferies analysts described the quarterly earnings as a beat overall, saying Sony looks well positioned to compound profits 15%-20% over the next three to five years. They kept a buy rating with a target price of Y20,050.

"But it needs to fix its game segment operations as soon as possible," they said. The segment's biggest negative wasn't the trimmed shipment forecast but the operating profit margin near a decade low, they said.

"This, despite various tailwinds that should have driven up the margins towards 20%, is extremely disappointing," they wrote.

Write to Kimberley Kao at kimberley.kao@wsj.com

