Sony Group Corporation (formerly Sony Corporation) is a world leader in designing, manufacturing, and selling electronics and entertainment products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - game sales (28.9%): game consoles, softwares and consumables; - sale of multimedia products (21.1%): televisions (37.3% of sales), mobile telecommunications equipment (18.8%), still and video cameras (17.7%), audio and video equipment (16.5%) and other (9.7%); - music production and distribution (10.3%; Sony Music Entertainment); - sale of imaging and sensing solutions (10.4%); - cinematography production and distribution and TV broadcasting (8.4%): operating primarily on behalf of Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures; - other (2.4%). The remaining sales (18.5%) are from financial services. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (32.9%), China (8.5%), Asia/Pacific (9.6%), the United States (23.9%), Europe (20.2%) and other (4.9%).

Sector Household Electronics