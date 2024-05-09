May 8 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment and private equity firm Apollo Global Management plan to acquire Paramount Global for $26 billion and break up the company, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal discussions. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Sony Group Corporation
Equities
6758
JP3435000009
Household Electronics
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12,050 JPY
|-4.97%
|-7.91%
|-10.14%
|May. 07
|Paramount Global Sale Hinges on FCC Approval
|MT
|May. 07
|Electronic Arts forecasts lower annual bookings as gamers cut back amid high inflation
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|12,050 JPY
|-4.97%
|-7.91%
|99.78B
|109.5 USD
|-2.33%
|+1.00%
|64.4B
|12.82 USD
|-0.54%
|+12.55%
|9.01B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.14%
|99.78B
|-1.97%
|20.88B
|-7.76%
|11.81B
|+28.10%
|5.95B
|+17.93%
|4.25B
|+18.60%
|4.18B
|-15.21%
|3.62B
|+5.67%
|3.49B
|-5.73%
|3.36B
|+9.36%
|2.48B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- 6758 Stock
- News Sony Group Corporation
- Sony and Apollo plan to break up Paramount, NYT reports