Sony launches Game Pass counterattack with subscription service upgrade

* Revamped service will not include new releases -exec
* Service includes hits such as "Spider-Man: Miles Morales"
* Gaming margins likely to improve as Sony users upgrade
-analyst
* Service priced competitively compared to Game Pass
-analysts
TOKYO/LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's
revamp of its PlayStation subscription service is a
major step toward levelling the playing field with Microsoft's
rival Game Pass, although holding back new releases may dampen
enthusiasm, analysts say.
Sony said its expanded PlayStation Plus service will offer
hundreds of games, including recent hits such as "Spider-Man:
Miles Morales", for a flat monthly fee when it launches in the
United States, Europe and Japan in June.
The service will not include new releases, Sony Interactive
Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Reuters, but users can still
find big-budget titles such as "Returnal" and "God of War".
"There will be more from PlayStation Studios, and all of the
major publishers will be represented," Ryan said.
Sony is widely seen as leading in the console war, selling
17 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units even as chip shortages hit
production, but has been under pressure to respond to the growth
of Netflix-style game subscription services.
The revamped Sony service combines the current PlayStation
Plus, which has 48 million subscribers and offers online gaming
and only a few free games each month, with PlayStation Now,
which has 3.2 million users and a library of games to download
and stream.
There are three tiers, priced at $9.99 to $17.99 monthly or
$59.99 to $119.99 annually. The lowest-price tier, PlayStation
Plus Essential, looks like Sony's current offering.
PlayStation Plus Extra adds a catalogue of PS4 and PS5
games. PlayStation Plus Premium offers a further library of
older titles, cloud streaming in major markets and time-limited
game trials.
Such streamlining is "overdue", said Lewis Ward, head of
gaming research at IDC.
"The number of PlayStation subscribers in the higher two
tiers... will tick up over time, which is undoubtedly a core
reason for this change," Ward said.
Given the high cost of developing new games, analysts had
raised concerns that pressure to bundle more content with
subscriptions may eat into profit at Sony's coveted games unit.
Sony will seek to preserve new game sales alongside the
subscription service.
"I think this move should improve margins, as more gamers
will be driven to higher-cost subscriptions," said Piers
Harding-Rolls, head of games research at Ampere Analysis.
"If content acquisition costs do increase, Sony will need to
balance that with the additional revenue it will be generating
from the PS Plus subscriber base," he added.
HIGH STAKES GAME
Microsoft is aggressively growing Game Pass, which has 25
million subscribers, by adding new titles on their launch day
while buying studios to expand its offerings.
In January, the Redmond, Washington-based firm struck a
$68.7 billion deal for "Call of Duty" publisher Activision
Blizzard.
Sony, which has built its own in-house studio network,
responded by buying "Destiny" publisher Bungie for $3.6 billion,
with many analysts expecting further dealmaking.
Microsoft has gained an early lead in subscriptions,
accounting for 60% of the games subscriptions in North America
and Europe, compared with 7% for Sony, according to Ampere
Analysis. Subscriptions make up only 4% of total gaming
spending.
"PlayStation believes it is smarter for them and for
third-party publishers to put older games into the subscription
plan so that new games can maximize their revenue potential
during their launch windows," said IDC's Ward.
That hesitance means Sony's offering "won't have the pull of
Microsoft's service," added Ampere's Harding-Rolls.
Sony's newly announced pricing is seen as competitive. The
premium tier's $120 annual fee compares with $180 for Game Pass
Ultimate. Both offer cloud gaming, with Sony users able to
stream titles to their consoles and PC.
Cloud gaming is seen as the future for the industry, because
it doesn't require downloading or installing games on a console
or PC. That is a potential threat to the console business, whose
operators that have acted as industry gatekeepers.
An annual subscription to the mid-tier PlayStation Plus
Extra, which lacks this cloud-gaming feature, works out at just
over $8 monthly, compared with $9.99 for the Game Pass.
"Value and pricing of that nature would simply not be
possible if we were to put our new games into the service upon
their release," said Sony's Ryan.
Microsoft has said that Game Pass subscribers play more
games and spend more on games, too - a view echoed by Sony.
"Everything comes down to engagement," Ryan said. "If you
get people engaged on your platform, monetization typically
follows."
(Reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Dawn Chmielewski in Los
Angeles; editing by Gerry Doyle)