SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
Sony : 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games raises $1 billion at $28.7 billion valuation

04/13/2021 | 09:51am EDT
The Epic Games logo, maker of the popular video game

(Reuters) - Epic Games said on Tuesday it had raised $1 billion in its latest funding round that valued the "Fortnite" maker at $28.7 billion.

The company said it received an additional investment of $200 million from Sony Group Corp in the funding round, which also included Appaloosa, Baillie Gifford and KKR & Co Inc.

Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney remains the controlling shareholder of the company after the latest investments, it said in a statement.

"Their investment will help accelerate our work around building connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, while empowering game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services and the Epic Games Store," Sweeney said.

Epic last year received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony for a minority stake in the company.

In 2018, the company received $1.25 billion in funding from investors including KKR.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 872 B 81 025 M 81 025 M
Net income 2021 1 065 B 9 727 M 9 727 M
Net cash 2021 2 729 B 24 921 M 24 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 15 084 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14 087,37 JPY
Last Close Price 12 175,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kimio Maki President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuichi Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION18.38%137 808
PANASONIC CORPORATION15.50%29 323
LG ELECTRONICS INC.15.93%23 794
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION25.99%18 456
SHARP CORPORATION21.93%10 647
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.10.07%4 603
