    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Sony : IR Day 2021 All Materials

06/02/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sony IR Day 2021

May 27th, May 28th, 2021

Sony Group Corporation

Day１（May 27th

GameNetwork Services Segment

3

Music Segment (Global)

38

Music Segment (Domestic)

57

Pictures Segment

75

Day２（May 28th

Electronics Products & Solution Segment

99

Imaging & Sensing Solutions Segment

128

Financial Services Segment

152

Sony Group Corporation 2

Game & Network Services Segment

Senior Executive Vice President

Sony Group Corporation

President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Representative Director and President, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Jim Ryan

Game & Network Services Segment

PlayStation: The Road to Profitable Growth

PS5™: Building our Biggest‐Ever Platform

PS4®: Ensuring our Longest‐Ever Tail

New Growth Vectors

The Importance of Group Collaboration

Key Monitoring Metrics

Sony Group Corporation 4

Game & Network Services Segment

FY20: Record Earnings in a Transition Year

2,656

Net Sales

1,017

1,044

(Billions of Yen)

661

FY

94

95

96

97

98

99

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Free to

Play

342

Operating Income

(Billions of Yen)

‐51

‐232

‐19

Sony Group Corporation

5

Game & Network Services Segment

Building Our Biggest Platform Ever

Sony Group Corporation 6

Game & Network Services Segment

PS5: Building From The Biggest Launch To The Biggest Platform

OUR HIGHEST EVER LAUNCH YEAR SALES…

Year 1 Sell‐in Units

7.6M 7.8M

3.6M

1.4M

0

FY94

FY99

FY06

FY13

FY20

…BUT STILL HUGE UNMET DEMAND

"Sony warns of potential PS5 shortage amid strong console sales"

"PlayStation dominates Xbox and will for years to come"

"Sony continues to grow PS5 release date, good start"

"PS5 Had the Biggest Console Launch in U.S.

History"

"PlayStation's most extraordinary pandemic launch"

"PS5 breaks all‐time launch sales record"

Sony Group Corporation 7

Game & Network Services Segment

Why We Believe in PS5 - Growth in Gaming Market

A GROWING SHARE OF A GROWING CATEGORY

WW Gaming Industry Size by Platform*

Console Industry Size by Revenue Type*

CAGR 6%

CAGR 7%

(BIL USD)

(BIL USD)

$297

$304

$84

$87

$88

Market Share

$286

$82

$274

$254

$75

$17

$17

$226

$62

$19

$23

$164

$170

Console

$23

$12

$11

PS4

PS5

$156

$136

$147

Hardware

$14

(Target)

Mobile

$121

$19

$14

Physical Console

$14

CAGR 7%

PC

$44

$45

$45

$46

$47

Software

$13

$52

$57

$59

$42

CAGR 2%

Digital Console

$38

$45

Console

$62

$75

$82

$84

$87

$88

45%

50%+

Software

$30

CAGR 7%

CAGR 14%

CY20

CY21

CY22

CY23

CY24

CY25

CY20

CY21

CY22

CY23

CY24

CY25

*Source: IDG Console Gaming Update, 2020_Q4

Sony Group Corporation

8

Game & Network Services Segment

Why We Believe in PS5 - Favorable Demographics

Age

Gender

Geography

PS1 GAMERS HAVE

GROWING FEMALE INTEREST IN

CONTINUAL EXPANSION

STUCK WITH US

PLAYSTATION GAMING

OUTSIDE NA/EU/JP

*PlayStation Console Ownership

*Female Proportion Among Console Ownership

Opportunity Market Proportion in Revenue

PS1

PS4/PS5

FY00

FY10

FY20

18%

41%

1%

5%+

10%+

Opportunity Markets

*Source : SIE Global Platform Experience Tracker (Breakthrough)

PlayStation registration information (IDG)

Sony Group Corporation 9

PlayStation registration information (IDG)

Game & Network Services Segment

Why We Believe in PS5 - Our Brand has Never Been Stronger

PLAYSTATION IN TOP GLOBAL BRANDS

#9 PlayStation

help each other

Helping gamers

Rising to No. 9 from No. 16, scores best in

"is modern and in touch."

Source: 2021 Prophet Brand relevance index report

PLAYSTATION BRAND MOMENTUM

VS REST OF CATEGORY

73

64

68

63

62

63

62

61

62

61

60

58

57

56

55

55

56

54

54

54

54

53

46

49

47

48

49

45

45

44

43

42

43

44

44

44

40

Brand B

Brand C

Brand D

FY18

FY18

FY18

FY18

FY19

FY19

FY19

FY19

FY20

FY20

FY20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Source : SIE Global Brand Tracker

Question: Do you think this is a brand that is moving forward, staying the same or falling behind?

Sony Group Corporation

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 866 B 80 861 M 80 861 M
Net income 2021 1 075 B 9 804 M 9 804 M
Net cash 2021 2 729 B 24 886 M 24 886 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 13 421 B 123 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14 361,05 JPY
Last Close Price 10 830,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kimio Maki President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuichi Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION4.86%122 668
PANASONIC CORPORATION4.75%26 575
LG ELECTRONICS INC.12.59%23 449
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION14.12%17 183
SHARP CORPORATION27.75%11 146
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.13.18%5 224