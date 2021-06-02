Sony : IR Day 2021 All Materials
Sony IR Day 2021
May 27
th, May 28 th, 2021
Sony Group Corporation
Day
１（May 27th ）
Game ＆Network Services Segment
3
Music Segment (Global)
38
Music Segment (Domestic)
57
Pictures Segment
75
Day
２（May 28th ）
Electronics Products & Solution Segment
99
Imaging & Sensing Solutions Segment
128
Financial Services Segment
152
Game & Network Services Segment
Senior Executive Vice President
Sony Group Corporation
President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
Representative Director and President, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Jim Ryan
Game & Network Services Segment
PlayStation: The Road to Profitable Growth
PS5™: Building our Biggest‐Ever Platform
PS4®: Ensuring our Longest‐Ever Tail
New Growth Vectors
The Importance of Group Collaboration
Key Monitoring Metrics
Game & Network Services Segment
FY20: Record Earnings in a Transition Year
2,656
Net Sales
1,017
1,044
(Billions of Yen)
661
FY
94
95
96
97
98
99
00
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Free to
Play
342
Operating Income
(Billions of Yen)
‐51
‐232
‐19
Sony Group Corporation
5
Game & Network Services Segment
Building Our Biggest Platform Ever
Sony Group Corporation 6
Game & Network Services Segment
PS5: Building From The Biggest Launch To The Biggest Platform
OUR HIGHEST EVER LAUNCH YEAR SALES…
Year 1 Sell‐in Units
7.6M
7.8M
3.6M
1.4M
0
…BUT STILL HUGE UNMET DEMAND
"Sony warns of potential PS5 shortage amid strong console sales"
"PlayStation dominates Xbox and will for years to come"
"Sony continues to grow PS5 release date, good start"
"PS5 Had the Biggest Console Launch in U.S.
History"
"PlayStation's most extraordinary pandemic launch"
"PS5 breaks all‐time launch sales record"
Sony Group Corporation 7
Game & Network Services Segment
Why We Believe in PS5 -
Growth in Gaming Market
A GROWING SHARE OF A GROWING CATEGORY
WW Gaming Industry Size by Platform*
Console Industry Size by Revenue Type*
CAGR 6%
CAGR 7%
(BIL USD)
(BIL USD)
$297
$304
$84
$87
$88
Market Share
$286
$82
$274
$254
$75
$17
$17
$226
$62
$19
$23
$164
$170
Console
$23
$12
$11
PS4
PS5
$156
$136
$147
Hardware
$14
(Target)
Mobile
$121
$19
$14
Physical Console
$14
CAGR 7%
PC
$44
$45
$45
$46
$47
Software
$13
$52
$57
$59
$42
CAGR 2%
Digital Console
$38
$45
Console
$62
$75
$82
$84
$87
$88
45%
50%+
Software
$30
CAGR 7%
CAGR 14%
CY20
CY21
CY22
CY23
CY24
CY25
CY20
CY21
CY22
CY23
CY24
CY25
*Source: IDG Console Gaming Update, 2020_Q4
Sony Group Corporation
8
Game & Network Services Segment
Why We Believe in PS5 -
Favorable Demographics
Age
Gender
Geography
PS1 GAMERS HAVE
GROWING FEMALE INTEREST IN
CONTINUAL EXPANSION
STUCK WITH US
PLAYSTATION GAMING
OUTSIDE NA/EU/JP
*PlayStation Console Ownership
*Female Proportion Among Console Ownership
Opportunity Market Proportion in Revenue
PS1
PS4/PS5
FY00
FY10
FY20
18%
41%
1%
5%+
10%+
Opportunity Markets
*Source : SIE Global Platform Experience Tracker (Breakthrough)
PlayStation registration information (IDG)
Sony Group Corporation 9
PlayStation registration information (IDG)
Game & Network Services Segment
Why We Believe in PS5 - Our Brand has Never Been Stronger
PLAYSTATION IN TOP GLOBAL BRANDS
# 9 PlayStation
help each other
Helping gamers
Rising to No. 9 from No. 16, scores best in
"is modern and in touch."
Source: 2021 Prophet Brand relevance index report
PLAYSTATION BRAND MOMENTUM
VS REST OF CATEGORY
73
64
68
63
62
63
62
61
62
61
60
58
57
56
55
55
56
54
54
54
54
53
46
49
47
48
49
45
45
44
43
42
43
44
44
44
40
Brand B
Brand C
Brand D
FY18
FY18
FY18
FY18
FY19
FY19
FY19
FY19
FY20
FY20
FY20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Source : SIE Global Brand Tracker
Question: Do you think this is a brand that is moving forward, staying the same or falling behind?
Sony Group Corporation
10
