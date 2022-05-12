Sony on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR (SONY) is currently at $84.40, up $4.34 or 5.42%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2021, when it rose 12.16%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 1.92% month-to-date

--Down 33.23% year-to-date

--Down 46.16% from its all-time closing high of $156.75 on Feb. 29, 2000

--Down 9.22% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it closed at $92.97

--Down 34.37% from its 52-week closing high of $128.59 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.42% from its 52-week closing low of $80.06 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $84.98

--Up 6.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 5, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.87%

All data as of 11:41:59 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1202ET