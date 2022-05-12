Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sony Group Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/12 02:00:00 am EDT
10790.00 JPY   +0.65%
12:04pSony on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/11Sony Resumes Work in Shanghai Factory
MT
05/11Alphabet Reportedly Mulls Bid for IPL Cricket Tournament's Broadcast Rights
MT
Sony on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR (SONY) is currently at $84.40, up $4.34 or 5.42%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2021, when it rose 12.16%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 1.92% month-to-date

--Down 33.23% year-to-date

--Down 46.16% from its all-time closing high of $156.75 on Feb. 29, 2000

--Down 9.22% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it closed at $92.97

--Down 34.37% from its 52-week closing high of $128.59 on Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.42% from its 52-week closing low of $80.06 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $84.98

--Up 6.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 5, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.87%


All data as of 11:41:59 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1202ET

Financials
Sales 2022 10 010 B 76 876 M 76 876 M
Net income 2022 875 B 6 720 M 6 720 M
Net Debt 2022 504 B 3 874 M 3 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 13 339 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10 790,00 JPY
Average target price 16 186,32 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-25.94%101 777
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.36%20 326
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-21.01%14 695
SHARP CORPORATION-16.43%5 179
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-17.04%2 976
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-36.32%2 698