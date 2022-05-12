Sony on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR (SONY) is currently at $84.40, up $4.34 or 5.42%
--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2021, when it rose 12.16%
--Currently up two of the past three days
--Down 1.92% month-to-date
--Down 33.23% year-to-date
--Down 46.16% from its all-time closing high of $156.75 on Feb. 29, 2000
--Down 9.22% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it closed at $92.97
--Down 34.37% from its 52-week closing high of $128.59 on Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 5.42% from its 52-week closing low of $80.06 on May 11, 2022
--Traded as high as $84.98
--Up 6.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 5, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.87%
All data as of 11:41:59 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-12-22 1202ET