Profit for the April-September period was 516 billion yen ($3.43 billion).
($1 = 150.5100 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14,660 JPY
|-0.51%
|+2.52%
|+9.32%
|07:52am
|Sony Group Reports Profit Rise, Starts Preparing for Financial Unit's Spinoff -- Update
|DJ
|07:39am
|Sony Group Reports Profit Rise, Starts Preparing for Financial Unit's Spinoff
|DJ
TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony's operating profit fell 15% in the first nine months of the financial year ending March, the company reported on Wednesday.
Profit for the April-September period was 516 billion yen ($3.43 billion).
($1 = 150.5100 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|14,660 JPY
|-0.51%
|+2.52%
|120 B $
|8,871 JPY
|+1.85%
|+6.00%
|67 297 M $
|2,585 PTS
|-1.05%
|+1.79%
|-
|408.8 USD
|+0.53%
|+0.28%
|3019 B $
|Sony Group Reports Profit Rise, Starts Preparing for Financial Unit's Spinoff -- Update
|DJ
|Sony Group Reports Profit Rise, Starts Preparing for Financial Unit's Spinoff
|DJ
|Sony Q3 profit beats consensus, targets 2025 listing for financial business
|RE
|Sony profit falls 15% in April-December period
|RE
|India's Zee Entertainment's Q3 profit more than doubles, boosted by subscriptions
|RE
|Raspberry Pi Eyes London Listing
|MT
|Nvidia pursues $30 billion custom chip opportunity with new unit -sources
|RE
|Exclusive-Nvidia chases $30 billion custom chip market with new unit -sources
|RE
|Disney's Epic deal shows sharp cut in Fortnite maker's valuation -The Information
|RE
|Roblox forecasts strong 2024 bookings; in-game spending gets holiday boost
|RE
|Correction: Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Denso, Toyota Motor to Invest in TSMC Subsidiary's Second Facility in Japan
|MT
|Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Denso, Toyota Motor to Invest in TSMC Subsidiary's Second Facility in Japan
|MT
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Build Second Chip Facility in Japan
|MT
|Toyota: new investments in JASM
|CF
|TSMC to Build Second Chip Plant in Japan
|DJ
|TSMC to build second Japan chip factory, raising investment to $20 bln
|RE
|Microsoft Reportedly Considering Bringing Xbox Titles to PlayStation 5
|MT
|Zee free to go to India tribunal to enforce Sony merger deal -Zee
|RE
|Singapore arbitrator lets Zee go to India tribunal to enforce Sony merger deal -Zee
|RE
|Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok
|RE
|Sony, Zee clashed over Russia assets, cricket deal before India deal collapse-emails
|RE
|Sony-Zee Merger Scrapped Over Compliance, Russian Assets Dispute
|MT
|Sony, Zee clashed over Russia assets, cricket deal before India deal collapse-emails
|RE
|Chipmaker AMD forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates
|RE
|Indian broadcaster NDTV posts Q3 loss as advertising woes persist
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+9.32%
|120 B $
|-0.68%
|22 269 M $
|-4.84%
|4 532 M $
|+1.86%
|3 663 M $
|+2.45%
|3 598 M $
|-19.32%
|3 644 M $
|-8.78%
|3 204 M $
|-16.82%
|2 824 M $
|-8.99%
|2 198 M $
|-5.31%
|1 792 M $