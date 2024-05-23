By Peter Landers

TOKYO--Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki said the company is looking at various opportunities to expand its holdings of intellectual property and declined to comment on a potential deal involving Paramount.

Totoki was responding to a question about Paramount at a strategy briefing Thursday.

He said Sony, which owns movie, television and music assets, was always interested in expanding its intellectual-property holdings. He said he couldn't comment on specific deals but said Sony was actively exploring opportunities.

The Wall Street Journal reported in early May that Sony Pictures and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management submitted an all-cash $26 billion offer for Paramount Global.

