By Peter Landers
TOKYO--Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki said the company is looking at various opportunities to expand its holdings of intellectual property and declined to comment on a potential deal involving Paramount.
Totoki was responding to a question about Paramount at a strategy briefing Thursday.
He said Sony, which owns movie, television and music assets, was always interested in expanding its intellectual-property holdings. He said he couldn't comment on specific deals but said Sony was actively exploring opportunities.
The Wall Street Journal reported in early May that Sony Pictures and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management submitted an all-cash $26 billion offer for Paramount Global.
Write to Peter Landers at peter.landers@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-22-24 2252ET