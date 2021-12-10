Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sony's gaming division to buy 'God of War' maker Valkyrie Entertainment

12/10/2021 | 02:33pm EST
Logo of Sony Interactive Entertainment is seen in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Sony Corp's wholly owned gaming division said on Friday it had agreed to buy "God of War" developer Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to add more muscle to its PlayStation Studios.

The deal marks Sony Interactive Entertainment's fifth acquisition this year, following its buying of Nixxes Software, "Returnal" developer Housemarque, Bluepoint Games and Firesprite.

People had turned to video games for entertainment during last year's lockdowns, sparking a boom that is yet to slow down despite schools reopening and COVID-19 restrictions easing.

Seattle-based Valkyrie, which also makes other popular titles such as "Twisted Metal" and "inFAMOUS" and has also worked on the "Forza Motorsport" franchise, will continue to be run by its current management team.

Hermen Hurst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said in a tweet that Valkyrie would be making "invaluable contributions" to the division's franchises.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
