Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
12595.00 JPY   -1.83%
12:45aSony shares tumble on weaker-than-expected annual outlook
RE
04/30Japan's Nikkei hits 8-month high crossing 29,000 on weak yen boost
RE
04/28ADRs End Mostly Lower; Opera, Sony Trade Actively
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony shares tumble on weaker-than-expected annual outlook

05/01/2023 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's shares fell as much as 4.8% on Monday after the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate's annual profit outlook fell short of market expectations.

The company on Friday posted a record operating profit for the year ended March 2023, driven by a robust performance at its music and microchip units.

For the current business year, however, it projected a 3.2% profit decline to 1.17 trillion yen ($8.55 billion), missing an analysts average estimate of a 1.275 trillion yen profit, as it expects slow recovery in profitability in the videogame unit.

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said in a note to clients Sony's outlook "is overly conservative," and that its PlayStation 5 (PS5) game consoles and game software are likely to benefit from pent-up demand.

Sony had struggled to make enough PS5 to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic because of supply chain snarls, but President Hiroki Totoki said on Friday the company was now ready to deliver the consoles without keeping customers waiting.

The conglomerate aims to sell a record 25 million units of the PS5 in the year to next March.

($1 = 136.9000 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
12:45aSony shares tumble on weaker-than-expected annual outlook
RE
04/30Japan's Nikkei hits 8-month high crossing 29,000 on weak yen boost
RE
04/28ADRs End Mostly Lower; Opera, Sony Trade Actively
DJ
04/28Sony Down Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2022 -- Data Ta..
DJ
04/28Explainer-What next for Microsoft's $69 billion Activision deal after UK ban?
RE
04/28Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
RE
04/28PlayStation helps Sony post record profits
RE
04/28Update2 : Sony reports record earnings, sales top 10 tril. yen for 1st time
AQ
04/28Sony Group Fiscal Q4 Net Income, Sales Rise
MT
04/28Earnings Season Weighs on Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Up, Europe Down
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 462 B 84 203 M 84 203 M
Net income 2023 891 B 6 543 M 6 543 M
Net Debt 2023 13 123 B 96 403 M 96 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 0,57%
Capitalization 15 839 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12 830,00 JPY
Average target price 15 404,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki President, COO, CFO & Director
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION27.85%116 356
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.68%21 836
LG ELECTRONICS INC.25.32%13 935
SHARP CORPORATION2.22%4 608
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.33.24%3 150
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.-4.10%2 264
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer