    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-29 am EDT
11295.00 JPY   -1.87%
05:30aSony to buy mobile game developer in push beyond consoles
08/26SALESFORCE DOWNGRADES, MAERSK DROPS OUT, INTEL TURNS THE CORNER : World Press Review of Friday, August 26
08/26CORPORATE REPORT 2022 [PDF : 10.61mb]
Sony to buy mobile game developer in push beyond consoles

08/29/2022 | 05:30am EDT
The Sony logo is seen on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp on Monday said it will acquire Helsinki and Berlin-based mobile games business Savage Game Studios for an undisclosed amount as part of a major push by the Japanese conglomerate beyond console gaming.

Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan in May outlined plans to radically broaden the games portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 console and the group's focus on single player games with more releases on PC and mobile.

Savage Game Studios, which was established two years ago and is working on a live service action title for mobile, will become part of a new mobile division of PlayStation Studios, Sony said in a statement.

The entertainment conglomerate hopes to tap into more consumer spending on gaming by expanding on other platforms while also defending against technological shifts that are loosening ties to bulky hardware.

"PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

Sony is struggling to produce enough PS5 consoles to meet demand amid supply chain snarls and last week announced a price hike in many markets due to pressure from a strengthening dollar.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 11 235 B 81 871 M 81 871 M
Net income 2023 867 B 6 315 M 6 315 M
Net Debt 2023 833 B 6 067 M 6 067 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 14 236 B 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 510,00 JPY
Average target price 15 875,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-20.48%103 739
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.91%19 168
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-27.17%12 848
SHARP CORPORATION-22.79%4 826
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-5.27%3 297
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-26.18%3 023