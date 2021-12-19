Log in
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 million domestic opening

12/19/2021 | 11:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles

(Adds word "said" in first paragraph)

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up an estimated $253 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic-era record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic movie opening of all time, distributor Sony Corp said on Sunday.

Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million.

The blockbuster returns provided a much-needed jolt to cinemas that have struggled to draw crowds during the COVID-19 crisis. The spread of the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/threat-omicron-looms-over-christmas-holidays-europe-us-2021-12-19 has sparked new concerns.

But as Broadway and New York City's Rockettes canceled shows and the National Football League postponed games, theaters were abuzz. Fans packed auditoriums for "No Way Home," a big-budget superhero spectacle co-produced by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co that is playing only in theaters.

The movie stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya, as his girlfriend MJ, in the third film in a Spider-Man trilogy.

(This story was refiled to add word "said" in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 19.10% 29.12 Delayed Quote.1,273.58%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 0.31% 16.21 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 8.19% 33.68 Delayed Quote.-47.46%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.35% 13850 End-of-day quote.34.66%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.01% 148.76 Delayed Quote.-17.89%
