Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/02 02:00:00 am EDT
11160.00 JPY    0.00%
01:29pUniversal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%
RE
12:54pUniversal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%
RE
05/02The Italian EDM trio MJE Has Released a Tech House Single Distributed by The Orchard (Sony Music)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Universal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%

05/03/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Universal Music Group logo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Universal Music Group (UMG) reported better than expected first quarter sales on Tuesday, driven by 20% growth in subscription and streaming revenue.

UMG, the largest of the big three record labels ahead of Warner and Sony Music, expects a continuation of the boom in music streaming that was led by Spotify and revived the industry's fortunes in the late 2010s.

A statement from CEO Lucian Grainge said the quarter was remarkable for UMG's strength across artists, geographical regions, and formats.

UMG represents stars and collects royalties for artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Korean pop stars BTS.

"Top sellers for the quarter included releases from Disney's 'Encanto' soundtrack, King & Prince, The Weeknd, Fujii Kaze and Ado," the company said.

First-quarter revenue rose 22% year on year, or 16.5% at constant currencies, to 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), with streaming income up 25% and subscription income up 18.3%, offsetting falls in downloads.

Core profit, meanwhile, was in line with expectations, rising to 455 million euros from 396 million euros, as margins dipped slightly.

In addition to subscription revenue from Spotify and Apple Music, UMG has struck revenue-sharing deals with ad-supported social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube for their use of its artists' music, though terms are not public.

UMG was spun out of France's Vivendi last September in the largest European stock market listing of 2021, with shares initially surging from 18.50 euros to 25 euros. They have since retreated and are down about 9.5% in 2022, closing at 22.21 euros on Tuesday.

In March, the company declined to give a specific forecast for 2022, saying it would have a "strong" year that would be in line with a mid-term target of double-digit revenue growth.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

By Toby Sterling


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.02% 159.53 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.00% 11160 Delayed Quote.-22.90%
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. 1.32% 22.21 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
VIVENDI SE 1.69% 11.11 Real-time Quote.-8.12%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -1.65% 29.865 Delayed Quote.-29.64%
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
01:29pUniversal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%
RE
12:54pUniversal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%
RE
05/02The Italian EDM trio MJE Has Released a Tech House Single Distributed by The Orchard (S..
AQ
05/02Square Enix to sell 'Tomb Raider' to Sweden's Embracer
RE
04/29'Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19' marks two years since its establishment
AQ
04/28Amazon Prime launches movie rental service in India
RE
04/28Nordic Entertainment's Viaplay Streaming Service Extends Sony Pictures Partnership
MT
04/28Viaplay and Sony Pictures Television extend long-term content partnership
AQ
04/21SONY : The World as One on Earth Day
PU
04/21Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing JV to Start Construction of New Chip Plant in Japan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 010 B 77 051 M 77 051 M
Net income 2022 875 B 6 735 M 6 735 M
Net Debt 2022 504 B 3 883 M 3 883 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 13 796 B 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 160,00 JPY
Average target price 16 426,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.90%105 914
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.81%20 667
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-15.58%15 744
SHARP CORPORATION-17.49%5 111
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-13.46%3 134
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-27.59%3 097