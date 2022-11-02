Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. SOPerior Fertilizer Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOP.H   CA83577W1086

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

(SOP.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:54 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   +16.67%
12:00pSoperior fertilizer provides corporate update
GL
08/31Soperior fertilizer provides corporate update
GL
08/24SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

11/02/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, ON, Canada, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (NEX:SOP.H). Further to its press release on August 31, 2022, the Company is announcing a change to the expected timing of payments from a counterparty related to a JV Agreement (“JV”) for the development of its Blawn Mountain alunite asset. The counterparty has proposed a revised funding schedule which provides for a USD$2,000,000 payment by November 18th, 2022 with the final payment and JV closing by December 16th, 2022. The terms and conditions of the JV Agreement are unchanged from those outlined in the August 24, 2020 press release.  

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

Andrew Squires

CEO and Director

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@SOPeriorfertilizer.com
www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com  

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.
12:00pSoperior fertilizer provides corporate update
GL
08/31Soperior fertilizer provides corporate update
GL
08/24SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
05/26SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/26SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/26SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/28Soperior Fertilizer Corp. Provides Corporate Update
CI
03/28Soperior fertilizer provides corporate update
GL
2021Soperior fertilizer provides corporate update
GL
2021SOPeriorFertilizer Corp. Entered into Exclusivity Agreement with Counterparty with Resp..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,60 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net Debt 2021 2,10 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,37 M 6,86 M 6,86 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.
Duration : Period :
SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Squires Director
Olga Nikitovic Chief Financial Officer
Arthur J. Roth Vice Chairman
Alan C. Abrams Director
Aleem Nathwani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.0.00%7
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.85.76%26 781
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 628
FMC CORPORATION8.82%15 062
ICL GROUP LTD6.36%11 614
OCI N.V.68.03%8 029