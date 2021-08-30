Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 08/27
3.54 BGN   0.00%
08:12aSOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Additional information as at 30 June 2021

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Additional information under art. 33, par. 1, item 7

of Ordinance №2 from 17 September 2003 on prospecting of publicly offered and

recommended for retail trade in a regulated securities market and for presentation of

information (Title ext. - SN, no. 82 of 2007, amended, no. 63 of 2016)

7. a) Information about changes in accounting policies during the reporting period, the reasons for them and how they affect the financial results and equity of the issuer.;

The consolidated financial statements for 30 June 2021 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated annual financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which comprise Financial Reporting Standards and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee (IASC) and have been accepted by the Commission of the European Union.

More detailed information about the Group's accounting policies can be found in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021.

7. b) Information about changes in a group of enterprises within the meaning of the Accountancy Act of the issuer if it participates in such a group: N/A

7. c) Information about the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as restructuring, sale of companies within a group of companies within the meaning of the Accountancy Act, in-kind contributions from companies, rental property, long-term investments, closure of business:

On 15 February 2021, a subsidiary of SIA Briz was registered, Latvia - SIA Breeze Trading, as SIA Breeze is the sole owner of its capital.

On 10 March 2021, Momina Krepost AD became a joint venture.

On 7 June 2021, the parent company reduced its share in the capital of Sopharma Buildings REIT, as a result of which the investment in the company was transferred to another long-term capital investment.

7. d) Opinion of the governing body regarding the feasibility of the published estimates of the results for the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current quarter as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achieving of the projected results for at least the next quarter;

The Company does not publish forecasts.

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Additional regulated information of Sopharma Group for the

period ending 30 June 2021.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

7. e) For public companies - data on persons holding directly or indirectly at least 5 percent of the voting rights of the General Meeting at the end of the three months, and changes in ownership of those voting rights for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period;

SHAREHOLDER

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

"Donev Investments Holding" AD

26.55%

26.54%

"Telecomplect invest" AD

20.68%

20.68%

"Sopharma" AD

6.69%

6.69%

"Rompharm company" OOD

6.21%

6.21%

CUPF "Alianz Bulgaria"

5.23%

5.10%

7. f) For public companies - data on persons holding directly or indirectly at least 5 percent of the voting rights of the General Meeting at the end of 2020, and changes in ownership of those voting rights incurred for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period for each individual:

Board of

Shares as at

Shares as at

Name

directors/Procurators

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

Ognian Donev, PhD

Chairman

3 617 900

3 038 940

Vessela Stoeva

Deputy Chairman

150

150

Bissera Lazarova

Member

-

-

Alexandar Tchaoushev

Member

111 142

111 142

Ivan Badinski

Member/Procurator

350

350

Simeon Donev

Procurator

195 450

200 450

7. g) Information on pending judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings relating to liabilities or receivables amounting to at least 10 percent of the equity of the Company; if the total value of the liabilities or receivables of the issuer in all initiated proceedings exceeds 10 per cent of the equity, information shall be presented for each production separately:

None.

7. h) Information on loans granted by the issuer or its subsidiary, provided guarantees or commitments to a single person or a subsidiary thereof, including to related persons with indication of the nature of the relationship between the issuer and the person, the amount of the outstanding principal, the interest rate, the maturity, the size of commitment, the terms and conditions.

The long-term receivables from related parties as at 30 June include:

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Additional regulated information of Sopharma Group for the

period ending 30 June 2021.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

BGN '000

BGN '000

Long-term loans granted to related parties

60,721

59,843

Provision for impairment of credit losses

(118)

(118)

Long-term loans granted to related parties, net

60,603

59,725

Receivable under a long-term rental deposit granted

1

1

Total

60,604

59,726

Long-term loans are granted to companies controlled by an associate.

In 2020 and for the period 1 January-30 June 2021 there is no movement in the adjustment (provision) for impairment of receivables from related companies on long-term loans:

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

BGN '000

BGN '000

Balance on 1 January

118

118

Balance on 30 June / 31 December

118

118

The terms of long-term loans to affiliated companies are as follows:

Type of

Contractual

Due date

Interest

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

currency

amount

%

'000

BGN'000

BGN'000

BGN'000

BGN'000

incl.

incl.

interest

interest

BGN

81,900

31.12.2025

3.00%

59,176

1,707

58,321

852

EUR

708

31.12.2022

3.33%

1,427

43

1,404

20

60,603

1,750

59,725

872

The long-term loans granted to related parties are intended to support the financing of these companies' activities under common strategic objectives. They are secured by pledges on securities (shares), pledges of receivablesand promissory notes.

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Additional regulated information of Sopharma Group for the

period ending 30 June 2021.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

RECEIVABLES FROM RELATED PARTIES

Receivables from related parties by type are as follows:

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

BGN'000

BGN'000

Trade loans granted

8,192

6,077

Impairment of credit losses

(22)

(19)

Trade loans granted, net

8,170

6,058

Receivables from contracts with customers

555

681

Impairment of credit losses

(57)

(57)

Receivables from contracts with customers, net

498

624

Advances provided

21

-

Receivables under provided guarantees

3

-

Total

8,692

6,682

The trade loans granted to related parties are unsecured and are as follows:

Type of

Contractual

Due date

Interest

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

currency

amount

rate

BGN'00

BGN'00

BGN'0

BGN'00

'000

%

0

0

00

0

incl.

incl.

interest

interest

To company controlled through an associate

BGN

9,557

31.12.2021

3.10%

7,245

97

6,010

22

BGN

190

31.12.2021

3.50%

48

-

48

-

To joint ventures:

BGN

3,050

31.12.2021

3.50%

877

7

-

-

Total

8,170

104

6,058

22

The receivables on contracts with customers are interest-free and denominated in BGN. The Group companies usually negotiate payment terms between 90 and 180 days for

receivables on sales of finished products and up to 30 days for receivables on sales of materials (including substances - active ingredients).

The Group applies the simplified approach of IFRS 9 to measure expected credit losses on trade receivables from related parties, recognizing expected loss for the full term of the instrument for all trade receivables from related parties (Note 2.17).

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Additional regulated information of Sopharma Group for the

period ending 30 June 2021.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

The movement of the corrective (provision) for impairment of receivables from related parties is as follows:

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

BGN'000

BGN'000

Balance at 1 January

76

50

Increase in the corrective for credit losses recognised in profit or

loss for the year, net

3

26

Balance at 30 June/ 31 December

79

76

The age structure of non-matured (regular) trade receivables from related parties is as follows:

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

BGN'000

BGN'000

up to 30 days

221

62

from 31 to 90 days

82

55

Total:

303

117

The age structure of the date of invoice of overdue trade receivables from related parties is as follows:

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

BGN'000

BGN'000

from 31 to 90 days

-

-

from 91 to 180 days

194

332

from 181 to 365 days

-

174

over 365 days

58

58

Gross value of overdue receivables from related companies

252

564

Impairment provision for credit losses

(57)

(57)

Total

195

507

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Additional regulated information of Sopharma Group for the

period ending 30 June 2021.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOPHARMA AD
08:12aSOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Additional information as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 30 June 2021
PU
07/30SOPHARMA : Individual financial results for the first half of 2021
PU
07/05Sopharma Ad Reports Sales Results for the Month and First Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
06/02SOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021
PU
05/31Sopharma Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/31SOPHARMA : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 536 M 924 M 924 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 428 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 445 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 557
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,54 BGN
Average target price 3,48 BGN
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD10.63%268
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.21.56%41 935
MCKESSON CORPORATION15.64%31 108
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-53.33%28 638
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.40%15 027
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD18.26%8 492