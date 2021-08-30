Sopharma : Additional information as at 30 June 2021

Additional information under art. 33, par. 1, item 7

7. a) Information about changes in accounting policies during the reporting period, the reasons for them and how they affect the financial results and equity of the issuer.;

The consolidated financial statements for 30 June 2021 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated annual financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which comprise Financial Reporting Standards and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee (IASC) and have been accepted by the Commission of the European Union.

More detailed information about the Group's accounting policies can be found in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021.

7. b) Information about changes in a group of enterprises within the meaning of the Accountancy Act of the issuer if it participates in such a group: N/A

7. c) Information about the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as restructuring, sale of companies within a group of companies within the meaning of the Accountancy Act, in-kind contributions from companies, rental property, long-term investments, closure of business:

On 15 February 2021, a subsidiary of SIA Briz was registered, Latvia - SIA Breeze Trading, as SIA Breeze is the sole owner of its capital.

On 10 March 2021, Momina Krepost AD became a joint venture.

On 7 June 2021, the parent company reduced its share in the capital of Sopharma Buildings REIT, as a result of which the investment in the company was transferred to another long-term capital investment.

7. d) Opinion of the governing body regarding the feasibility of the published estimates of the results for the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current quarter as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achieving of the projected results for at least the next quarter;

The Company does not publish forecasts.