Sopharma : Additional information as at 30 June 2021
08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Additional information under art. 33, par. 1, item 7
of Ordinance №2 from 17 September 2003 on prospecting of publicly offered and
recommended for retail trade in a regulated securities market and for presentation of
information (Title ext. - SN, no. 82 of 2007, amended, no. 63 of 2016)
7. a) Information about changes in accounting policies during the reporting period, the reasons for them and how they affect the financial results and equity of the issuer.;
The consolidated financial statements for 30 June 2021 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated annual financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which comprise Financial Reporting Standards and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee (IASC) and have been accepted by the Commission of the European Union.
More detailed information about the Group's accounting policies can be found in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021.
7. b) Information about changes in a group of enterprises within the meaning of the Accountancy Act of the issuer if it participates in such a group: N/A
7. c) Information about the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as restructuring, sale of companies within a group of companies within the meaning of the Accountancy Act, in-kind contributions from companies, rental property, long-term investments, closure of business:
On 15 February 2021, a subsidiary of SIA Briz was registered, Latvia - SIA Breeze Trading, as SIA Breeze is the sole owner of its capital.
On 10 March 2021, Momina Krepost AD became a joint venture.
On 7 June 2021, the parent company reduced its share in the capital of Sopharma Buildings REIT, as a result of which the investment in the company was transferred to another long-term capital investment.
7. d) Opinion of the governing body regarding the feasibility of the published estimates of the results for the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current quarter as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achieving of the projected results for at least the next quarter;
The Company does not publish forecasts.
This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Additional regulated information of Sopharma Group for the
period ending 30 June 2021.
In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.
7. e) For public companies - data on persons holding directly or indirectly at least 5 percent of the voting rights of the General Meeting at the end of the three months, and changes in ownership of those voting rights for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period;
SHAREHOLDER
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
"Donev Investments Holding" AD
26.55%
26.54%
"Telecomplect invest" AD
20.68%
20.68%
"Sopharma" AD
6.69%
6.69%
"Rompharm company" OOD
6.21%
6.21%
CUPF "Alianz Bulgaria"
5.23%
5.10%
7. f) For public companies - data on persons holding directly or indirectly at least 5 percent of the voting rights of the General Meeting at the end of 2020, and changes in ownership of those voting rights incurred for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period for each individual:
Board of
Shares as at
Shares as at
Name
directors/Procurators
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
Ognian Donev, PhD
Chairman
3 617 900
3 038 940
Vessela Stoeva
Deputy Chairman
150
150
Bissera Lazarova
Member
-
-
Alexandar Tchaoushev
Member
111 142
111 142
Ivan Badinski
Member/Procurator
350
350
Simeon Donev
Procurator
195 450
200 450
7. g) Information on pending judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings relating to liabilities or receivables amounting to at least 10 percent of the equity of the Company; if the total value of the liabilities or receivables of the issuer in all initiated proceedings exceeds 10 per cent of the equity, information shall be presented for each production separately:
None.
7. h) Information on loans granted by the issuer or its subsidiary, provided guarantees or commitments to a single person or a subsidiary thereof, including to related persons with indication of the nature of the relationship between the issuer and the person, the amount of the outstanding principal, the interest rate, the maturity, the size of commitment, the terms and conditions.
The long-term receivables from related parties as at 30 June include:
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
BGN '000
BGN '000
Long-term loans granted to related parties
60,721
59,843
Provision for impairment of credit losses
(118)
(118)
Long-term loans granted to related parties, net
60,603
59,725
Receivable under a long-term rental deposit granted
1
1
Total
60,604
59,726
Long-term loans are granted to companies controlled by an associate.
In 2020 and for the period 1 January-30 June 2021 there is no movement in the adjustment (provision) for impairment of receivables from related companies on long-term loans:
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
BGN '000
BGN '000
Balance on 1 January
118
118
Balance on 30 June / 31 December
118
118
The terms of long-term loans to affiliated companies are as follows:
Type of
Contractual
Due date
Interest
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
currency
amount
%
'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
incl.
incl.
interest
interest
BGN
81,900
31.12.2025
3.00%
59,176
1,707
58,321
852
EUR
708
31.12.2022
3.33%
1,427
43
1,404
20
60,603
1,750
59,725
872
The long-term loans granted to related parties are intended to support the financing of these companies' activities under common strategic objectives. They are secured by pledges on securities (shares), pledges of receivablesand promissory notes.
RECEIVABLES FROM RELATED PARTIES
Receivables from related parties by type are as follows:
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
BGN'000
BGN'000
Trade loans granted
8,192
6,077
Impairment of credit losses
(22)
(19)
Trade loans granted, net
8,170
6,058
Receivables from contracts with customers
555
681
Impairment of credit losses
(57)
(57)
Receivables from contracts with customers, net
498
624
Advances provided
21
-
Receivables under provided guarantees
3
-
Total
8,692
6,682
The trade loans granted to related parties are unsecured and are as follows:
Type of
Contractual
Due date
Interest
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
currency
amount
rate
BGN'00
BGN'00
BGN'0
BGN'00
'000
%
0
0
00
0
incl.
incl.
interest
interest
To company controlled through an associate
BGN
9,557
31.12.2021
3.10%
7,245
97
6,010
22
BGN
190
31.12.2021
3.50%
48
-
48
-
To joint ventures:
BGN
3,050
31.12.2021
3.50%
877
7
-
-
Total
8,170
104
6,058
22
The receivables on contracts with customers are interest-free and denominated in BGN. The Group companies usually negotiate payment terms between 90 and 180 days for
receivables on sales of finished products and up to 30 days for receivables on sales of materials (including substances - active ingredients).
The Group applies the simplified approach of IFRS 9 to measure expected credit losses on trade receivables from related parties, recognizing expected loss for the full term of the instrument for all trade receivables from related parties (Note 2.17).
The movement of the corrective (provision) for impairment of receivables from related parties is as follows:
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
BGN'000
BGN'000
Balance at 1 January
76
50
Increase in the corrective for credit losses recognised in profit or
loss for the year, net
3
26
Balance at 30 June/ 31 December
79
76
The age structure of non-matured (regular) trade receivables from related parties is as follows:
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
BGN'000
BGN'000
up to 30 days
221
62
from 31 to 90 days
82
55
Total:
303
117
The age structure of the date of invoice of overdue trade receivables from related parties is as follows:
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
BGN'000
BGN'000
from 31 to 90 days
-
-
from 91 to 180 days
194
332
from 181 to 365 days
-
174
over 365 days
58
58
Gross value of overdue receivables from related companies
252
564
Impairment provision for credit losses
(57)
(57)
Total
195
507
