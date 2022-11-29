Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
4.500 BGN   +0.45%
09:09aSopharma : Insider information as at 30 September 2022
PU
09:09aSopharma : Additional information as at 30 September 2022
PU
08:39aSopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 30 September 2022
PU
Sopharma : Additional information as at 30 September 2022

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
Additional information under art. 12, par. 1, item 4

of Ordinance №2 from 09 November 2021 of Sopharma Group as at 30 September 2022

1. Information about changes in accounting policies during the reporting period, the reasons for them and how they affect the financial results and equity of the issuer.

The consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group have been prepared in accordance with all International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which comprise Financial Reporting Standards and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee (IASC), which are effectively in force from 1 January 2016 and have been accepted by the Commission of the European Union.

More detailed information about the Company's accounting policies can be found at 2.1. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements in the notes to the consolidated interim financial statements for the period 1 January 2022 - 30 September 2022.

  1. Information about changes in the economic group of the issuer as at 30 September 2022: There are no changes in the Group.
  2. Information about the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as restructuring, sale of companies from the group, in-kind contributions from companies, rental property, long-term investments, closure of business:

As of 30 September 2022 the tangible fixed assets of the company include:

As at 30 September the lands and buildings of the Company are as follows:

  • Buildings with carrying amount of BGN 178,684 thousand (31.12.2021: BGN 166,135 thousand);
  • Land of BGN 60,857 thousand (31.12.2021: BGN 60,904 thousand).
    The cost of acquisition of tangible fixed assets as at 30 September include:
  • Expenses on new buildings construction - BGN 1,009 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 909 thousand);
  • Buildings reconstruction - BGN 5,469 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 1,278 thousand);
  • Supply of equipment - BGN 547 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 41 thousand);
  • Expenses for acquisition of biological assets - BGN 138 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 138 thousand);
  • Advances granted - BGN 4,540 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 2,258 thousand);
  • Other - BGN 835 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 174 thousand).

As at 30 September 2022, the Group has leased tangible fixed assets to third parties with a carrying amount of BGN 1,467 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 1,294 thousand).

As at 30 September 2022 Property, plant and equipment include right-of-use assets with carrying amounts respectively: in the group of "land and buildings" - BGN 65,600 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 48,126 thousand), within "others" - BGN 6,697 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 6,297 thousand). Right-of-use assets are disclosed in detail in Note 31.

Other long-term equity investments include shares in the following companies:

Country

30.09.2022

Interest

31.12.2021

Interest

BGN '000

%

BGN '000

%

Traded securities

Lavena AD

Bulgaria

3,672

13.22

4,919

13.23

Chimimport AD

Bulgaria

394

0.20

548

0.27

Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

Bulgaria

199

0.32

-

-

Sopharma Buildings REIT

Bulgaria

85

10.25

85

10.25

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. - USA

USA

15

0.02

23

0.02

Central Cooperative Bank AD

Bulgaria

-

-

70

0.06

4,365

5,645

Non-traded securities

Balkanpharma Razgrad AD

Bulgaria

70

0.33

70

0.33

Imventure 1 KDA

Bulgaria

50

1.36

50

1.36

Other

13

-

133

-

133

133

Total

4,498

5,778

As at 30 September 2022, within "others" are stated long-term equity investments at the amount of BGN 13 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 13 thousand) in Group's non-controlling interest in a total of four companies (31 December 2021: four companies).

4. Opinion of the governing body regarding the feasibility of the published estimates of the results for the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current quarter as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achieving of the projected results for at least the next quarter - management does not provide forecasts.

5. For public companies - data on persons holding directly or indirectly at least 5 percent of the voting rights of the General Meeting at the end of the quarter, and changes in ownership of

those voting rights for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period:

SHAREHOLDERS

"Donev Investments Holding" AD,

UIC 831915121, Sofia, Positano Str. №12

"Telecomplect Invest" AD,

UIC 201653294, Sofia, Slaveikov Square №9

CUPF "Alianz Bulgaria",

UIC 130477720 Sofia, Damyan Gruev Str. №42

"Telso" AD, UIC 131176385 Sofia, Positano Str. №12

"Sopharma" AD,

UIC 831902088 Sofia, Iliensko Shosse Str. №16

30.09.202231.12.2021

Shares

%

Shares

%

37 600 000

27.89%

35 559 169

27.86%

27 881 287

20.68%

27 881 287

20.68%

7 054 547

5.23%

7 054 547

5.23%

6 753 234

5.01%

6 561 144

4.87%

13 479 188

10.00%

13 055 000

9.68%

6. For public companies - data about the shares held by the issuer's management and supervisory bodies at the end of the respective quarter as well as the changes that occurred for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period for each individual:

Members of the Board of

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Number of

Number

Directors

shares

of shares

1. Ognian Ivanov Donev

6 608 350

6 608 350

2. Vessela Liubenova Stoeva

150

150

3. Bissera Nikolaeva Lazarova

-

-

4. Alexander Viktorov Tchaoushev

262 442

262 442

5. Ivan Venetskov Badinski

1550

350

6. Simeon Ognianov Donev

195 450

195 450

  1. Information on pending judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings relating to liabilities or receivables amounting to at least 10 percent of the equity of the company - none.
  2. Information on the loans granted by the issuer or its subsidiary, by their subsidiaries, the collateral provided or the liabilities assumed in total to one person or its subsidiary, including related parties, indicating the names or titles and UIC of the person, the nature of the relationship between the issuer or its subsidiaries and the borrower, the amount of outstanding principal, interest rate, date of conclusion of the contract, including additional agreements, repayment period, amount of commitment, specific conditions other than those specified in this provision , as well as the purpose for which they are granted, in case they are concluded as targets:

The information is contained in Note 19, 20 and 23 to the nine-month financial statements.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
