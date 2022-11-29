Sopharma : Additional information as at 30 September 2022

Additional information under art. 12, par. 1, item 4

of Ordinance №2 from 09 November 2021 of Sopharma Group as at 30 September 2022

1. Information about changes in accounting policies during the reporting period, the reasons for them and how they affect the financial results and equity of the issuer.

The consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group have been prepared in accordance with all International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which comprise Financial Reporting Standards and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee (IASC), which are effectively in force from 1 January 2016 and have been accepted by the Commission of the European Union.

More detailed information about the Company's accounting policies can be found at 2.1. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements in the notes to the consolidated interim financial statements for the period 1 January 2022 - 30 September 2022.

Information about changes in the economic group of the issuer as at 30 September 2022: There are no changes in the Group. Information about the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as restructuring, sale of companies from the group, in-kind contributions from companies, rental property, long-term investments, closure of business:

As of 30 September 2022 the tangible fixed assets of the company include:

As at 30 September the lands and buildings of the Company are as follows:

Buildings with carrying amount of BGN 178,684 thousand (31.12.2021: BGN 166,135 thousand);

Land of BGN 60,857 thousand (31.12.2021: BGN 60,904 thousand).

The cost of acquisition of tangible fixed assets as at 30 September include:

The cost of acquisition of tangible fixed assets as at 30 September include: Expenses on new buildings construction - BGN 1,009 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 909 thousand);

Buildings reconstruction - BGN 5,469 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 1,278 thousand);

Supply of equipment - BGN 547 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 41 thousand);

Expenses for acquisition of biological assets - BGN 138 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 138 thousand);

Advances granted - BGN 4,540 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 2,258 thousand);

Other - BGN 835 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 174 thousand).

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group

from 01.01.2022 to 30.09.2022.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

