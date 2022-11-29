Sopharma : Additional information as at 30 September 2022
Additional information under art. 12, par. 1, item 4
of Ordinance №2 from 09 November 2021 of Sopharma Group as at 30 September 2022
1. Information about changes in accounting policies during the reporting period, the reasons for them and how they affect the financial results and equity of the issuer.
The consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group have been prepared in accordance with all International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which comprise Financial Reporting Standards and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) interpretations, approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee (IASC), which are effectively in force from 1 January 2016 and have been accepted by the Commission of the European Union.
More detailed information about the Company's accounting policies can be found at 2.1. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements in the notes to the consolidated interim financial statements for the period 1 January 2022 - 30 September 2022.
Information about changes in the economic group of the issuer as at 30 September 2022:There are no changes in the Group.
Information about the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as restructuring, sale of companies from the group, in-kind contributions from companies, rental property, long-term investments, closure of business:
As of 30 September 2022 the tangible fixed assets of the company include:
As at 30 September the lands and buildings of the Company are as follows:
Buildings with carrying amount of BGN 178,684 thousand (31.12.2021: BGN 166,135 thousand);
Land of BGN 60,857 thousand (31.12.2021: BGN 60,904 thousand).
The cost of acquisition of tangible fixed assets as at 30 September include:
Expenses on new buildings construction - BGN 1,009 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 909 thousand);
Other - BGN 835 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 174 thousand).
This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group
from 01.01.2022 to 30.09.2022.
In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.
The total cash outflow from leases in 2022 amounts to BGN 12,086 thousand (2021: BGN
15,957 thousand).
As at 30 September 2022, the Group has leased tangible fixed assets to third parties with a carrying amount of BGN 1,467 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 1,294 thousand).
As at 30 September 2022 Property, plant and equipment include right-of-use assets with carrying amounts respectively: in the group of "land and buildings" - BGN 65,600 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 48,126 thousand), within "others" - BGN 6,697 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 6,297 thousand). Right-of-use assets are disclosed in detail in Note 31.
Other long-term equity investments include shares in the following companies:
Country
30.09.2022
Interest
31.12.2021
Interest
BGN '000
%
BGN '000
%
Traded securities
Lavena AD
Bulgaria
3,672
13.22
4,919
13.23
Chimimport AD
Bulgaria
394
0.20
548
0.27
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD
Bulgaria
199
0.32
-
-
Sopharma Buildings REIT
Bulgaria
85
10.25
85
10.25
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. - USA
USA
15
0.02
23
0.02
Central Cooperative Bank AD
Bulgaria
-
-
70
0.06
4,365
5,645
Non-traded securities
Balkanpharma Razgrad AD
Bulgaria
70
0.33
70
0.33
Imventure 1 KDA
Bulgaria
50
1.36
50
1.36
Other
13
-
133
-
133
133
Total
4,498
5,778
As at 30 September 2022, within "others" are stated long-term equity investments at the amount of BGN 13 thousand (31 December 2021: BGN 13 thousand) in Group's non-controlling interest in a total of four companies (31 December 2021: four companies).
4. Opinion of the governing body regarding the feasibility of the published estimates of the results for the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current quarter as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achieving of the projected results for at least the next quarter -management does not provide forecasts.
5. For public companies - data on persons holding directly or indirectly at least 5 percent of the voting rights of the General Meeting at the end of the quarter, and changes in ownership of
those voting rights for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period:
SHAREHOLDERS
"Donev Investments Holding" AD,
UIC 831915121, Sofia, Positano Str. №12
"Telecomplect Invest" AD,
UIC 201653294, Sofia, Slaveikov Square №9
CUPF "Alianz Bulgaria",
UIC 130477720 Sofia, Damyan Gruev Str. №42
"Telso" AD, UIC 131176385 Sofia, Positano Str. №12
"Sopharma" AD,
UIC 831902088 Sofia, Iliensko Shosse Str. №16
30.09.202231.12.2021
Shares
%
Shares
%
37 600 000
27.89%
35 559 169
27.86%
27 881 287
20.68%
27 881 287
20.68%
7 054 547
5.23%
7 054 547
5.23%
6 753 234
5.01%
6 561 144
4.87%
13 479 188
10.00%
13 055 000
9.68%
6. For public companies - data about the shares held by the issuer's management and supervisory bodies at the end of the respective quarter as well as the changes that occurred for the period from the beginning of the current financial year to the end of the reporting period for each individual:
Members of the Board of
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Number of
Number
Directors
shares
of shares
1. Ognian Ivanov Donev
6 608 350
6 608 350
2. Vessela Liubenova Stoeva
150
150
3. Bissera Nikolaeva Lazarova
-
-
4. Alexander Viktorov Tchaoushev
262 442
262 442
5. Ivan Venetskov Badinski
1550
350
6. Simeon Ognianov Donev
195 450
195 450
Information on pending judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings relating to liabilities or receivables amounting to at least 10 percent of the equity of the company - none.
Information on the loans granted by the issuer or its subsidiary, by their subsidiaries, the collateral provided or the liabilities assumed in total to one person or its subsidiary, including related parties, indicating the names or titles and UIC of the person, the nature of the relationship between the issuer or its subsidiaries and the borrower, the amount of outstanding principal, interest rate, date of conclusion of the contract, including additional agreements, repayment period, amount of commitment, specific conditions other than those specified in this provision , as well as the purpose for which they are granted, in case they are concluded as targets:
The information is contained in Note 19, 20 and 23 to the nine-month financial statements.
