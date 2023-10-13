BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:
- Issuer: Sopharma AD-Sofia
- ISIN of the issue: BG11SOSOBT18
- BSE code of the issue: SFA
- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 134,797,899
- Amount of the increase: BGN 37,792,679
- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 172,590,578
- Number of shares following the increase: 172,590,578
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
13 October 2023