Sopharma : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 30 June 2021
SOPHARMA GROUP
Board of Directors:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Vessela Stoeva
Bissera Lazarova
Alexandаr Tchaoushev
Ivan Badinski
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova
Head of Legal Department:
Alexandar Yotov
Address of Management:
Sofia
16, Iliensko Shousse Str.
Lawyers:
Law Firm "Gachev, Baleva, Partners"
Ventsislav Stoev
Stefan Yovkov
Servicing Banks:
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
DSK Bank EAD
Eurobank Bulgaria AD
ING Bank N.V.
Unicredit Bulbank AD
Societe Generale Expressbank AD
Auditor:
Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners OOD
SCI
|
SOPHARMA GROUP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
|
Notes
|
1 January - 30 June 2021
|
1 January- 30 Jun 2020
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
3
|
759,044
|
678,997
|
Other operating income / (losses), net
|
4
|
6,615
|
5,237
|
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
|
3,143
|
5,808
|
Raw materials and consumables used
|
5
|
(39,093)
|
(48,348)
|
Hired services expense
|
6
|
(33,378)
|
(37,798)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
7
|
(74,341)
|
(65,979)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
14,15
|
(26,929)
|
(21,765)
|
Carrying amount of goods sold
|
(557,930)
|
(486,250)
|
Other operating expenses
|
8
|
(3,234)
|
(3,156)
|
Profit from operations
|
33,897
|
26,746
|
Finance income
|
10
|
4,283
|
2,459
|
Finance costs
|
11
|
(6,753)
|
(9,447)
|
Finance income /(costs), net
|
(2,470)
|
(6,988)
|
Profit from associates and joint ventures, net
|
12
|
4,579
|
2,543
|
Печалба/(Загуба) от придобиване и освобождаване на и от дъщерни дружества
|
-
|
-
|
Profit from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries
|
1,249
|
-
|
Profit before tax
|
37,255
|
22,301
|
Income tax expense
|
(3,399)
|
(3,590)
|
Net profit for the period
|
33,856
|
18,711
|
Other components of comprehensive income:
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Subsequent revaluations of property, plant and equipment
|
(69)
|
-
|
Net change in the fair value of other long-term equity investments
|
13
|
(82)
|
(619)
|
(151)
|
(619)
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|
(691)
|
(1,611)
|
(691)
|
(1,611)
|
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|
13
|
(842)
|
(2,230)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|
33,014
|
16,481
|
Net profit for the year attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
32,192
|
20,619
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,664
|
(1,908)
|
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
31,370
|
19,075
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,644
|
(2,594)
|
Basic net profit per share
|
BGN
|
0.26
|
0.16
|
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
|
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SFP
|
SOPHARMA GROUP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
|
Notes
|
30 June 2021 BGN'000
|
31 December 2020 BGN'000
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
14
|
381,490
|
395,872
|
Intangible assets
|
15
|
55,940
|
58,272
|
Goodwill
|
15
|
13,360
|
13,269
|
Investment properties
|
16
|
10,437
|
11,691
|
Investments in associated and joint ventures
|
17
|
68,475
|
62,811
|
Other long - term equity investments
|
18
|
16,424
|
14,294
|
Long-term receivables from related parties
|
19
|
60,604
|
59,726
|
Other long-term receivables
|
20
|
12,068
|
11,951
|
Deferred tax assets
|
169
|
2,049
|
618,967
|
629,935
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
21
|
285,025
|
287,569
|
Commercial receivables
|
22
|
246,627
|
250,707
|
Receivables from related parties
|
23
|
8,692
|
6,682
|
Assets held for sale
|
80
|
- 0
|
Other short-term receivables and assets
|
24
|
44,735
|
41,926
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
25
|
20,668
|
25,293
|
605,827
|
612,177
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1,224,794
|
1,242,112
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
Share capital
|
134,798
|
134,798
|
Reserves
|
58,993
|
57,701
|
Retained earnings
|
390,594
|
360,770
|
26
|
584,385
|
553,269
|
Non-controlling interests
|
12,785
|
13,326
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
26
|
597,170
|
566,595
|
LIABILITIES
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term bank loans
|
27
|
50,414
|
34,567
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
6,478
|
7,937
|
Long-term liabilities to related parties
|
28
|
8,849
|
8,783
|
Long-term payables to personnel
|
29
|
7,405
|
7,339
|
Lease liabilities
|
30
|
46,132
|
49,593
|
Government grants
|
31
|
7,875
|
10,422
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
32
|
12,498
|
12,425
|
139,651
|
131,066
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
33
|
215,820
|
255,281
|
Short-term part of long-term bank loans
|
27
|
12,484
|
31,172
|
Trade payables
|
34
|
172,919
|
164,919
|
Payables to related parties
|
35
|
2,183
|
2,367
|
Factoring agreement liabilities
|
36
|
30,924
|
36,591
|
Short-term part of leasing liabilities
|
30
|
16,635
|
17,951
|
Payables to personnel and social secutiry
|
37
|
18,429
|
17,996
|
Tax payables
|
38
|
6,956
|
6,590
|
Other current liabilities
|
39
|
11,623
|
11,584
|
487,973
|
544,451
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
627,624
|
675,517
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
1,224,794
|
1,242,112
|
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
|
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SCF
|
SOPHARMA GROUP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
|
Notes
|
1 January - 30 June 2021
|
1 January - 30 June 2020
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
775,978
|
631,981
|
Payments to suppliers
|
(708,413)
|
(639,453)
|
Payments for wages and social security
|
(72,108)
|
(63,221)
|
Taxes paid (profit tax excluded)
|
(38,223)
|
(35,669)
|
Taxes refunded (profit tax excluded)
|
4,244
|
7,677
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,440)
|
(4,718)
|
Income taxes refunded
|
8
|
-
|
Interest and bank charges paid on working capital loans
|
(3,868)
|
(4,951)
|
Exchange rate differences, net
|
(175)
|
(922)
|
Other proceeds/(payments), net
|
(164)
|
(729)
|
Net cash flows used in operating activities
|
(47,161)
|
(110,005)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(11,007)
|
(12,911)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
193
|
657
|
Purchase of investment properties
|
-
|
(379)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
675
|
-
|
Purchases of equity investments
|
(2,214)
|
(826)
|
Proceeds from sale of equity investments
|
(2,004)
|
(4,658)
|
Proceeds from dividends on equity investments
|
30
|
35
|
Payments for the acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash received
|
183
|
-
|
Proceeds from the exemption of subsidiaries, net of cash provided
|
455
|
-
|
Purchases of investments in associates and joint ventures
|
(52)
|
-
|
Proceeds from the sale of investments in associates and joint ventures
|
196
|
1
|
Proceeds/(payments) on transactions with non-controlling interests, net
|
(277)
|
(1,595)
|
Loans granted to related parties
|
(2,660)
|
(1,617)
|
Repaid loans, granted to related parties
|
1,500
|
37,152
|
Loans granted to other parties
|
(186)
|
(1,023)
|
Repaid loans, granted to other parties
|
28
|
578
|
Interest received on loans and deposits
|
121
|
1,524
|
Interest received on loans and deposits
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(15,019)
|
16,938
|
Cash flows from financial activities
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans (including increases in overdrafts)
|
191
|
8,611
|
Repayment of short-term bank loans (including decreases in overdrafts)
|
(40,344)
|
(16,814)
|
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
|
12,939
|
13,987
|
Repayment of long-term bank loans
|
(12,553)
|
(8,465)
|
Loans received from other parties
|
87
|
141
|
Repayment of loans to other parties
|
(83)
|
(215)
|
Proceeds under factoring agreement
|
109,479
|
102,822
|
Interest and charges paid under factoring agreement
|
(292)
|
(170)
|
Interest and charges paid under investment purpose loans
|
(1,308)
|
(697)
|
Lease payments
|
(10,608)
|
(7,419)
|
Proceeds from non-controlling interest in the issue of equity in subsidiaries
|
-
|
41
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
-
|
(262)
|
Proceeds from sales of treasury shares
|
-
|
548
|
Dividends paid
|
(12)
|
(6,302)
|
Government grants
|
61
|
849
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
57,557
|
86,655
|
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(4,623)
|
(6,412)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
|
25,139
|
27,362
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
|
25
|
20,516
|
20,950
|
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
|
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SEQ
|
SOPHARMA GROUP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
|
Attributable to owners of the parent
|
Non-controlling
|
Total
|
Notes
|
Share capital
|
Treasury shares
|
Statutory reserves
|
Revaluation reserve - property, plant and equipment
|
Reserve from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
Translation of foreign operations reserve
|
Retained earnings
|
Total
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
BGN'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2019
|
26
|
134,798
|
(34,142)
|
59,297
|
28,871
|
2,873
|
4,078
|
360,656
|
556,431
|
19,341
|
575,772
|
Changes in equity for 2019
|
Effect of treasury shares acquisition
|
- 0
|
380
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(94)
|
286
|
- 0
|
286
|
*acquisition of treasury shares
|
- 0
|
(262)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(262)
|
- 0
|
(262)
|
* sale of treasury shares
|
- 0
|
642
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(94)
|
548
|
- 0
|
548
|
Effects of restructuring
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Distribution of profit for:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
4,038
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(12,836)
|
- 0
|
(8,798)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(8,798)
|
* statutory reserves
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
4,038
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(4,038)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(8,798)
|
(8,798)
|
- 0
|
(8,798)
|
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(202)
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
(202)
|
(872)
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
(1,074)
|
* acquisition/(disposal) of subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
2,091
|
2,091
|
* distribution of dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(2,799)
|
(2,799)
|
* issue of equity in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(278)
|
(278)
|
(167)
|
(445)
|
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
76
|
76
|
3
|
79
|
Total comprehensive income for the year, including:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(619)
|
- 0
|
(925)
|
20,619
|
19,075
|
(2,594)
|
16,481
|
* net profit for the year
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
20,619
|
20,619
|
(1,908)
|
18,711
|
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(619)
|
(925)
|
- 0
|
(1,544)
|
(686)
|
(2,230)
|
- 0
|
Transfer to retained earnings
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(189)
|
77
|
- 0
|
112
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Balance at 30 June 2020
|
26
|
134,798
|
- 0
|
(33,762)
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
63,335
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
28,682
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
2,331
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
3,153
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
368,255
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
566,792
|
15,875
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
582,667
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
134,798
|
(33,656)
|
63,335
|
28,425
|
2,282
|
(2,685)
|
360,770
|
553,269
|
13,326
|
566,595
|
Changes in equity for 2021
|
Effect of treasury shares acquisition
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Distribution of profit for:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
2,866
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(2,866)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* statutory reserves
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
2,866
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(2,866)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(254)
|
(254)
|
(2,185)
|
(2,439)
|
* acquisition of subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(1,891)
|
(1,891)
|
* distribution of dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* issue of equity in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(254)
|
(254)
|
(294)
|
(548)
|
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Total comprehensive income for the year, including:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(53)
|
(82)
|
- 0
|
(687)
|
- 0
|
32,192
|
- 0
|
31,370
|
- 0
|
1,644
|
- 0
|
33,014
|
* net profit for the year
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
32,192
|
32,192
|
1,664
|
33,856
|
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(53)
|
(82)
|
(687)
|
- 0
|
(822)
|
(20)
|
(842)
|
- 0
|
Transfer to retained earnings
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(753)
|
1
|
- 0
|
752
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Balance at 30 June 2021
|
26
|
134,798
|
(33,656)
|
66,201
|
27,619
|
2,201
|
(3,372)
|
390,594
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
584,385
|
12,785
|
ERROR:#REF!
|
597,170
|
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
|
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
