Sopharma : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 30 June 2021

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021

Notes 1 January - 30 June 2021 1 January- 30 Jun 2020

BGN'000 BGN'000

Revenue from contracts with customers 3 759,044 678,997

Other operating income / (losses), net 4 6,615 5,237

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 3,143 5,808

Raw materials and consumables used 5 (39,093) (48,348)

Hired services expense 6 (33,378) (37,798)

Employee benefits expense 7 (74,341) (65,979)

Depreciation and amortization expense 14,15 (26,929) (21,765)

Carrying amount of goods sold (557,930) (486,250)

Other operating expenses 8 (3,234) (3,156)

Profit from operations 33,897 26,746

Finance income 10 4,283 2,459

Finance costs 11 (6,753) (9,447)

Finance income /(costs), net (2,470) (6,988)

Profit from associates and joint ventures, net 12 4,579 2,543

Profit from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries 1,249 -

Profit before tax 37,255 22,301

Income tax expense (3,399) (3,590)

Net profit for the period 33,856 18,711

Other components of comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Subsequent revaluations of property, plant and equipment (69) -

Net change in the fair value of other long-term equity investments 13 (82) (619)

(151) (619)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (691) (1,611)

(691) (1,611)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 13 (842) (2,230)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 33,014 16,481

Net profit for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent 32,192 20,619

Non-controlling interests 1,664 (1,908)

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent 31,370 19,075

Non-controlling interests 1,644 (2,594)

Basic net profit per share BGN 0.26 0.16

The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.

Executive Director:

Ognian Donev, PhD

Finance Director:

Boris Borisov

Preparer: