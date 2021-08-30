Log in
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 08/27
3.54 BGN   0.00%
08:12aSOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
Sopharma : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 30 June 2021

08/30/2021
Cover
SOPHARMA GROUP
Board of Directors: Ognian Donev, PhD
Vessela Stoeva
Bissera Lazarova
Alexandаr Tchaoushev
Ivan Badinski
Executive Director: Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director: Boris Borisov
Preparer: Lyudmila Bondzhova
Head of Legal Department: Alexandar Yotov
Address of Management: Sofia
16, Iliensko Shousse Str.
Lawyers: Law Firm "Gachev, Baleva, Partners"
Ventsislav Stoev
Stefan Yovkov
Servicing Banks: Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
DSK Bank EAD
Eurobank Bulgaria AD
ING Bank N.V.
Unicredit Bulbank AD
Societe Generale Expressbank AD
Auditor: Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners OOD
SCI
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
Notes 1 January - 30 June 2021 1 January- 30 Jun 2020
BGN'000 BGN'000
Revenue from contracts with customers 3 759,044 678,997
Other operating income / (losses), net 4 6,615 5,237
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 3,143 5,808
Raw materials and consumables used 5 (39,093) (48,348)
Hired services expense 6 (33,378) (37,798)
Employee benefits expense 7 (74,341) (65,979)
Depreciation and amortization expense 14,15 (26,929) (21,765)
Carrying amount of goods sold (557,930) (486,250)
Other operating expenses 8 (3,234) (3,156)
Profit from operations 33,897 26,746
Finance income 10 4,283 2,459
Finance costs 11 (6,753) (9,447)
Finance income /(costs), net (2,470) (6,988)
Profit from associates and joint ventures, net 12 4,579 2,543
Печалба/(Загуба) от придобиване и освобождаване на и от дъщерни дружества - -
Profit from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries 1,249 -
Profit before tax 37,255 22,301
Income tax expense (3,399) (3,590)
Net profit for the period 33,856 18,711
Other components of comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Subsequent revaluations of property, plant and equipment (69) -
Net change in the fair value of other long-term equity investments 13 (82) (619)
(151) (619)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (691) (1,611)
(691) (1,611)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 13 (842) (2,230)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 33,014 16,481
Net profit for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent 32,192 20,619
Non-controlling interests 1,664 (1,908)
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent 31,370 19,075
Non-controlling interests 1,644 (2,594)
Basic net profit per share BGN 0.26 0.16
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova

SFP
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
Notes 30 June 2021 BGN'000 31 December 2020 BGN'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 14 381,490 395,872
Intangible assets 15 55,940 58,272
Goodwill 15 13,360 13,269
Investment properties 16 10,437 11,691
Investments in associated and joint ventures 17 68,475 62,811
Other long - term equity investments 18 16,424 14,294
Long-term receivables from related parties 19 60,604 59,726
Other long-term receivables 20 12,068 11,951
Deferred tax assets 169 2,049
618,967 629,935
Current assets
Inventories 21 285,025 287,569
Commercial receivables 22 246,627 250,707
Receivables from related parties 23 8,692 6,682
Other short-term receivables and assets 24 44,735 41,926
Cash and cash equivalents 25 20,668 25,293
605,827 612,177
TOTAL ASSETS 1,224,794 1,242,112
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital 134,798 134,798
Reserves 58,993 57,701
Retained earnings 390,594 360,770
26 584,385 553,269
Non-controlling interests 12,785 13,326
TOTAL EQUITY 26 597,170 566,595
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans 27 50,414 34,567
Deferred tax liabilities 6,478 7,937
Long-term liabilities to related parties 28 8,849 8,783
Long-term payables to personnel 29 7,405 7,339
Lease liabilities 30 46,132 49,593
Government grants 31 7,875 10,422
Other non-current liabilities 32 12,498 12,425
139,651 131,066
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans 33 215,820 255,281
Short-term part of long-term bank loans 27 12,484 31,172
Trade payables 34 172,919 164,919
Payables to related parties 35 2,183 2,367
Factoring agreement liabilities 36 30,924 36,591
Short-term part of leasing liabilities 30 16,635 17,951
Payables to personnel and social secutiry 37 18,429 17,996
Tax payables 38 6,956 6,590
Other current liabilities 39 11,623 11,584
487,973 544,451
TOTAL LIABILITIES 627,624 675,517
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,224,794 1,242,112
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova

SCF
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
Notes 1 January - 30 June 2021 1 January - 30 June 2020
BGN'000 BGN'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Revenue from contracts with customers 775,978 631,981
Payments to suppliers (708,413) (639,453)
Payments for wages and social security (72,108) (63,221)
Taxes paid (profit tax excluded) (38,223) (35,669)
Taxes refunded (profit tax excluded) 4,244 7,677
Income taxes paid (4,440) (4,718)
Income taxes refunded 8 -
Interest and bank charges paid on working capital loans (3,868) (4,951)
Exchange rate differences, net (175) (922)
Other proceeds/(payments), net (164) (729)
Net cash flows used in operating activities (47,161) (110,005)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,007) (12,911)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 193 657
Purchase of investment properties - (379)
Purchases of intangible assets 675 -
Purchases of equity investments (2,214) (826)
Proceeds from sale of equity investments (2,004) (4,658)
Proceeds from dividends on equity investments 30 35
Payments for the acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash received 183 -
Proceeds from the exemption of subsidiaries, net of cash provided 455 -
Purchases of investments in associates and joint ventures (52) -
Proceeds from the sale of investments in associates and joint ventures 196 1
Proceeds/(payments) on transactions with non-controlling interests, net (277) (1,595)
Loans granted to related parties (2,660) (1,617)
Repaid loans, granted to related parties 1,500 37,152
Loans granted to other parties (186) (1,023)
Repaid loans, granted to other parties 28 578
Interest received on loans and deposits 121 1,524
Interest received on loans and deposits - -
Net cash flows used in investing activities (15,019) 16,938
Cash flows from financial activities
Proceeds from short-term bank loans (including increases in overdrafts) 191 8,611
Repayment of short-term bank loans (including decreases in overdrafts) (40,344) (16,814)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans 12,939 13,987
Repayment of long-term bank loans (12,553) (8,465)
Loans received from other parties 87 141
Repayment of loans to other parties (83) (215)
Proceeds under factoring agreement 109,479 102,822
Interest and charges paid under factoring agreement (292) (170)
Interest and charges paid under investment purpose loans (1,308) (697)
Lease payments (10,608) (7,419)
Proceeds from non-controlling interest in the issue of equity in subsidiaries - 41
Purchases of treasury shares - (262)
Proceeds from sales of treasury shares - 548
Dividends paid (12) (6,302)
Government grants 61 849
Net cash flows from financing activities 57,557 86,655
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,623) (6,412)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 25,139 27,362
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 25 20,516 20,950
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova

SEQ
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the six-month period, ending on 30 June 2021
Attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling Total
Notes Share capital Treasury shares Statutory reserves Revaluation reserve - property, plant and equipment Reserve from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Translation of foreign operations reserve Retained earnings Total
BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000
Balance at 1 January 2019 26 134,798 (34,142) 59,297 28,871 2,873 4,078 360,656 556,431 19,341 575,772
Changes in equity for 2019
Effect of treasury shares acquisition - 0 380 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (94) 286 - 0 286
*acquisition of treasury shares - 0 (262) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (262) - 0 (262)
* sale of treasury shares - 0 642 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (94) 548 - 0 548
Effects of restructuring - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Distribution of profit for: - 0 - 0 4,038 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,836) - 0 (8,798) - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,798)
* statutory reserves - 0 - 0 4,038 - 0 - 0 - 0 (4,038) - 0 - 0 - 0
* dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,798) (8,798) - 0 (8,798)
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (202) ERROR:#REF! (202) (872) ERROR:#REF! (1,074)
* acquisition/(disposal) of subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,091 2,091
* distribution of dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,799) (2,799)
* issue of equity in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (278) (278) (167) (445)
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 76 76 3 79
Total comprehensive income for the year, including: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (619) - 0 (925) 20,619 19,075 (2,594) 16,481
* net profit for the year - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,619 20,619 (1,908) 18,711
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (619) (925) - 0 (1,544) (686) (2,230)
- 0
Transfer to retained earnings - 0 - 0 - 0 (189) 77 - 0 112 - 0 - 0 - 0
Balance at 30 June 2020 26 134,798 - 0 (33,762) ERROR:#REF! 63,335 ERROR:#REF! 28,682 ERROR:#REF! 2,331 ERROR:#REF! 3,153 ERROR:#REF! 368,255 ERROR:#REF! 566,792 15,875 ERROR:#REF! 582,667
Balance at 1 January 2021 134,798 (33,656) 63,335 28,425 2,282 (2,685) 360,770 553,269 13,326 566,595
Changes in equity for 2021
Effect of treasury shares acquisition - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Distribution of profit for: - 0 - 0 2,866 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,866) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* statutory reserves - 0 - 0 2,866 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,866) - 0 - 0 - 0
* dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (254) (254) (2,185) (2,439)
* acquisition of subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,891) (1,891)
* distribution of dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* issue of equity in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (254) (254) (294) (548)
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Total comprehensive income for the year, including: - 0 - 0 - 0 (53) (82) - 0 (687) - 0 32,192 - 0 31,370 - 0 1,644 - 0 33,014
* net profit for the year - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 32,192 32,192 1,664 33,856
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes - 0 - 0 - 0 (53) (82) (687) - 0 (822) (20) (842)
- 0
Transfer to retained earnings - 0 - 0 - 0 (753) 1 - 0 752 - 0 - 0
- 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Balance at 30 June 2021 26 134,798 (33,656) 66,201 27,619 2,201 (3,372) 390,594 ERROR:#REF! 584,385 12,785 ERROR:#REF! 597,170
The notes on pages 5 to 147 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova

