    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-26
4.400 BGN   +0.46%
Sopharma : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 31 March 2022 - Excel

05/30/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cover
SOPHARMA GROUP
Board of Directors: Ognian Donev, PhD
Vessela Stoeva
Alexandаr Tchaoushev
Bissera Lazarova
Ivan Badinski
Executive Director: Ognian Donev, PhD
Procurators: Simeon Donev
Ivan Badinski
Finance Director: Boris Borisov
Preparer: Lyudmila Bondzhova
Head of Legal Department: Alexandar Yotov
Address of Management: Sofia
16, Iliensko Shosse Str.
Lawyers: Law Firm "Gachev, Baleva, Partners"
Ventsislav Stoev
Stefan Yovkov
Servicing Banks: Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
DSK Bank EAD
Eurobank Bulgaria AD
ING Bank N.V.
Unicredit Bulbank AD
Auditor: Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners OOD
SCI
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Notes 1 January - 31 March 2022 1 January - 31 March 2021
BGN'000 BGN'000
Revenue from contracts with customers 3 397,570 378,857
Other operating income / (losses), net 4 2,129 3,943
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 4,591 4,094
Raw materials and consumables used 5 (23,596) (19,355)
Hired services expense 6 (14,766) (16,198)
Employee benefits expense 7 (34,774) (36,655)
Depreciation and amortization expense 14,15 (12,811) (13,480)
Carrying amount of goods sold (295,144) (279,855)
Other operating expenses 8 (1,372) (1,427)
Profit from operations 21,827 19,924
Finance income 10 1,072 2,205
Finance costs 11 (1,897) (3,288)
Finance income/(costs), net (825) (1,083)
Profit from associates and joint ventures, net 12 4,026 1,446
Печалба/(Загуба) от придобиване и освобождаване на и от дъщерни дружества - -
Profit from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries - 1,368
Profit before tax 25,028 21,655
Income tax expense (2,468) (2,207)
Net profit for the period 22,560 19,448
Other components of comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Net change in the fair value of other long-term equity investments 13 156 (57)
156 (57)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,039) 229
Share of other comprehensive income of associates (1,228) -
(2,267) 229
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 13 (2,111) 172
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 20,449 19,620
Net profit for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent 20,681 18,136
Non-controlling interests 1,879 1,312
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent 18,580 18,312
Non-controlling interests 1,869 1,308
Basic net profit per share BGN 0.17 0.14
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SFP
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Notes 31 March 2022 BGN'000 31 March 2021 BGN'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 14 359,557 362,393
Intangible assets 15 52,436 54,421
Goodwill 15 13,337 13,420
Investment properties 16 9,446 9,446
Investments in associated and joint ventures 17 130,815 127,320
Other long - term equity investments 18 5,848 5,778
Long-term receivables from related parties 19 51,563 49,696
Other long-term receivables 20 10,296 10,222
Deferred tax assets 983 1,050
634,281 633,746
Current assets
Inventories 21 256,267 255,949
Commercial receivables 22 242,361 227,832
Receivables from related parties 23 14,820 14,479
Other short-term receivables and assets 24 30,554 35,250
Cash and cash equivalents 25 20,465 37,722
564,467 571,232
TOTAL ASSETS 1,198,748 1,204,978
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital 134,798 134,798
Reserves 52,746 55,031
Other capital components (reserve for issued warrants) 12,510 12,512
Retained earnings 465,602 444,634
26 665,656 646,975
Non-controlling interests 13,762 11,893
TOTAL EQUITY 26 679,418 658,868
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans 27 47,599 42,907
Deferred tax liabilities 7,915 8,472
Long-term liabilities to related parties 28 11,320 10,210
Long-term payables to personnel 29 8,061 7,622
Lease liabilities 30 37,961 38,589
Government grants 31 6,670 6,783
Other non-current liabilities 32 7,626 7,635
127,152 122,218
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans 33 182,691 217,392
Short-term part of long-term bank loans 27 9,547 9,467
Trade payables 34 146,597 143,480
Payables to related parties 35 5,111 3,700
Factoring agreement liabilities 36 1,681 6,370
Short-term part of leasing liabilities 30 11,666 11,583
Payables to personnel and social secutiry 37 18,037 17,888
Tax payables 38 8,962 7,039
Other current liabilities 39 7,886 6,973
392,178 423,892
TOTAL LIABILITIES 519,330 546,110
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,198,748 1,204,978
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SCF
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Notes 1 January- 31 March 2022 1 January- 31 March 2021
BGN'000 BGN'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Revenue from contracts with customers 441,710 388,441
Payments to suppliers (374,971) (353,887)
Payments for wages and social security (33,383) (35,276)
Taxes paid (profit tax excluded) (17,303) (17,820)
Taxes refunded (profit tax excluded) 2,315 2,962
Income taxes paid (63) (44)
Interest and bank charges paid on working capital loans (1,484) (2,256)
Exchange rate differences, net (556) (180)
Other proceeds/(payments), net (216) (53)
Net cash flows used in operating activities 16,049 (18,113)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,770) (5,335)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 873 437
Purchases of intangible assets (1,148) (1,310)
Purchases of equity investments (341) (1,302)
Proceeds from sales of equity investments 426 7
Proceeds from the exemption of subsidiaries, net of cash provided 200 799
Purchases of investments in associates and joint ventures (692) (52)
Proceeds from the sale of investments in associates and joint ventures - 64
Loans granted to related parties (1,500) (620)
Loan repayments by related parties - 14
Interest received on loans and deposits granted 25 80
Net cash flows used in investment activities (5,927) (7,218)
Cash flows from financial activities
Proceeds from short-term bank loans (including increases in overdrafts) - 622
Repayment of short-term bank loans (including decreases in overdrafts) (34,204) (16,026)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans 11,356 1,325
Repayment of long-term bank loans (6,520) (5,514)
Loans received from related parties - -
Loans received from other parties - 41
Repayment of loans to other parties - (49)
Proceeds under factoring agreement 6,500 48,244
Interest paid under factoring agreement (15) (159)
Interest and charges paid under investment purpose loans (93) (366)
Lease payments (4,504) (5,723)
Treasury shares - -
Dividends paid (4) (4)
Government grants 4 4
Proceeds / (payments), net, related to other capital components (warrants) 101 -
Net cash flows from financial activities (27,379) 22,395
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,257) (2,936)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 37,717 25,139
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 25 20,460 22,203
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executuve Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SEQ
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Attributable to owners of the parent company Non-controlling Total
Notes Share capital Treasury shares Statutory reserves Revaluation reserve - property, plant and equipment Reserve from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Translation of foreign operations reserve Other capital components (reserve for issued warrants) Retained earnings Total
BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000 BGN'000
Balance at 1 January 2021 26 134,798 (33,656) 63,335 28,425 2,282 (2,685) - 0 360,770 553,269 13,326 566,595
Changes in equity for 2021
Effect of treasury shares acquisition - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Distribution of profit for: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* statutory reserves - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (107) - 0 (107) (1,223) - 0 (1,330)
* acquisition/(disposal) of subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,182) (1,182)
* distribution of dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* issue of capital in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (107) (107) (41) (148)
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Total comprehensive income for the year, including: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (57) - 0 233 - 0 18,136 18,312 1,308 19,620
* net profit for the year - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 18,136 18,136 1,312 19,448
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (57) 233 - 0 - 0 176 (4) 172
- 0
Transfer to retained earnings - 0 - 0 - 0 (410) (3) - 0 - 0 413 - 0 - 0 - 0
Balance at 31 December 2021 26 134,798 - 0 (33,656) - 0 63,335 - 0 28,015 - 0 2,222 - 0 (2,452) - 0 - 0 379,212 - 0 571,474 13,411 - 0 584,885
Balance at 1 January 2022 134,798 (50,284) 66,201 36,788 1,644 682 12,512 444,634 646,975 11,893 658,868
Changes in equity for 2022
Effect of treasury shares acquisition - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Effects of rights sold under issued warrants - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2) 103 101 - 0 101
Distribution of profit for: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* statutory reserves - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* acquisition/(disposal) of subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* distribution of dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* issue of capital in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Total comprehensive income for the year, incl: - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 156 - 0 (2,257) - 0 - 0 20,681 - 0 18,580 - 0 1,869 - 0 20,449
* net profit for the year - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,681 20,681 1,879 22,560
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 156 (2,257) - 0 - 0 (2,101) (10) (2,111)
- 0
Transfer to retained earnings - 0 - 0 - 0 (150) (34) - 0 - 0 184 - 0 - 0 - 0
- 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Balance at 31 March 2022 26 134,798 (50,284) 66,201 36,638 1,766 (1,575) 12,510 465,602 - 0 665,656 13,762 - 0 679,418
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova
