Sopharma : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 31 March 2022 - Excel
SOPHARMA GROUP
Board of Directors:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Vessela Stoeva
Alexandаr Tchaoushev
Bissera Lazarova
Ivan Badinski
Executive Director:
Ognian Donev, PhD
Procurators:
Simeon Donev
Ivan Badinski
Finance Director:
Boris Borisov
Preparer:
Lyudmila Bondzhova
Head of Legal Department:
Alexandar Yotov
Address of Management:
Sofia
16, Iliensko Shosse Str.
Lawyers:
Law Firm "Gachev, Baleva, Partners"
Ventsislav Stoev
Stefan Yovkov
Servicing Banks:
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
DSK Bank EAD
Eurobank Bulgaria AD
ING Bank N.V.
Unicredit Bulbank AD
Auditor:
Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners OOD
SCI
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Notes
1 January - 31 March 2022
|
1 January - 31 March 2021
BGN'000
BGN'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
3
397,570
378,857
Other operating income / (losses), net
4
2,129
3,943
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
4,591
4,094
Raw materials and consumables used
5
(23,596)
(19,355)
Hired services expense
6
(14,766)
(16,198)
Employee benefits expense
7
(34,774)
(36,655)
Depreciation and amortization expense
14,15
(12,811)
(13,480)
Carrying amount of goods sold
(295,144)
(279,855)
Other operating expenses
8
(1,372)
(1,427)
Profit from operations
21,827
19,924
Finance income
10
1,072
2,205
Finance costs
11
(1,897)
(3,288)
Finance income/(costs), net
(825)
(1,083)
Profit from associates and joint ventures, net
12
4,026
1,446
Печалба/(Загуба) от придобиване и освобождаване на и от дъщерни дружества
-
-
Profit from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries
-
1,368
Profit before tax
25,028
21,655
Income tax expense
(2,468)
(2,207)
Net profit for the period
22,560
19,448
Other components of comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Net change in the fair value of other long-term equity investments
13
156
(57)
156
(57)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(1,039)
229
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
(1,228)
-
(2,267)
229
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
13
(2,111)
172
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
20,449
19,620
Net profit for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
20,681
18,136
Non-controlling interests
1,879
1,312
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
18,580
18,312
Non-controlling interests
1,869
1,308
Basic net profit per share
BGN
0.17
0.14
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SFP
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Notes
31 March 2022 BGN'000
31 March 2021 BGN'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
359,557
362,393
Intangible assets
15
52,436
54,421
Goodwill
15
13,337
13,420
Investment properties
16
9,446
9,446
Investments in associated and joint ventures
17
130,815
127,320
Other long - term equity investments
18
5,848
5,778
Long-term receivables from related parties
19
51,563
49,696
Other long-term receivables
20
10,296
10,222
Deferred tax assets
983
1,050
634,281
633,746
Current assets
Inventories
21
256,267
255,949
Commercial receivables
22
242,361
227,832
Receivables from related parties
23
14,820
14,479
Other short-term receivables and assets
24
30,554
35,250
Cash and cash equivalents
25
20,465
37,722
564,467
571,232
TOTAL ASSETS
1,198,748
1,204,978
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
134,798
134,798
Reserves
52,746
55,031
Other capital components (reserve for issued warrants)
12,510
12,512
Retained earnings
465,602
444,634
26
665,656
646,975
Non-controlling interests
13,762
11,893
TOTAL EQUITY
26
679,418
658,868
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans
27
47,599
42,907
Deferred tax liabilities
7,915
8,472
Long-term liabilities to related parties
28
11,320
10,210
Long-term payables to personnel
29
8,061
7,622
Lease liabilities
30
37,961
38,589
Government grants
31
6,670
6,783
Other non-current liabilities
32
7,626
7,635
127,152
122,218
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
33
182,691
217,392
Short-term part of long-term bank loans
27
9,547
9,467
Trade payables
34
146,597
143,480
Payables to related parties
35
5,111
3,700
Factoring agreement liabilities
36
1,681
6,370
Short-term part of leasing liabilities
30
11,666
11,583
Payables to personnel and social secutiry
37
18,037
17,888
Tax payables
38
8,962
7,039
Other current liabilities
39
7,886
6,973
392,178
423,892
TOTAL LIABILITIES
519,330
546,110
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,198,748
1,204,978
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SCF
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Notes
1 January- 31 March 2022
1 January- 31 March 2021
BGN'000
BGN'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Revenue from contracts with customers
441,710
388,441
Payments to suppliers
(374,971)
(353,887)
Payments for wages and social security
(33,383)
(35,276)
Taxes paid (profit tax excluded)
(17,303)
(17,820)
Taxes refunded (profit tax excluded)
2,315
2,962
Income taxes paid
(63)
(44)
Interest and bank charges paid on working capital loans
(1,484)
(2,256)
Exchange rate differences, net
(556)
(180)
Other proceeds/(payments), net
(216)
(53)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
16,049
(18,113)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(3,770)
(5,335)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
873
437
Purchases of intangible assets
(1,148)
(1,310)
Purchases of equity investments
(341)
(1,302)
Proceeds from sales of equity investments
426
7
Proceeds from the exemption of subsidiaries, net of cash provided
200
799
Purchases of investments in associates and joint ventures
(692)
(52)
Proceeds from the sale of investments in associates and joint ventures
-
64
Loans granted to related parties
(1,500)
(620)
Loan repayments by related parties
-
14
Interest received on loans and deposits granted
25
80
Net cash flows used in investment activities
(5,927)
(7,218)
Cash flows from financial activities
Proceeds from short-term bank loans (including increases in overdrafts)
-
622
Repayment of short-term bank loans (including decreases in overdrafts)
(34,204)
(16,026)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
11,356
1,325
Repayment of long-term bank loans
(6,520)
(5,514)
Loans received from related parties
-
-
Loans received from other parties
-
41
Repayment of loans to other parties
-
(49)
Proceeds under factoring agreement
6,500
48,244
Interest paid under factoring agreement
(15)
(159)
Interest and charges paid under investment purpose loans
(93)
(366)
Lease payments
(4,504)
(5,723)
Treasury shares
-
-
Dividends paid
(4)
(4)
Government grants
4
4
Proceeds / (payments), net, related to other capital components (warrants)
101
-
Net cash flows from financial activities
(27,379)
22,395
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(17,257)
(2,936)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
37,717
25,139
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December
25
20,460
22,203
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
Executuve Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
SEQ
SOPHARMA GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022
Attributable to owners of the parent company
Non-controlling
Total
Notes
Share capital
Treasury shares
Statutory reserves
Revaluation reserve - property, plant and equipment
Reserve from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Translation of foreign operations reserve
Other capital components (reserve for issued warrants)
Retained earnings
Total
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
BGN'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
26
134,798
(33,656)
63,335
28,425
2,282
(2,685)
- 0
360,770
553,269
13,326
566,595
Changes in equity for 2021
Effect of treasury shares acquisition
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
Distribution of profit for:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
* statutory reserves
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
- 0
* dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
- 0
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on:
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(107)
- 0
(107)
(1,223)
- 0
(1,330)
* acquisition/(disposal) of subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(1,182)
(1,182)
* distribution of dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
- 0
- 0
* issue of capital in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
- 0
- 0
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(107)
(107)
(41)
(148)
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
Total comprehensive income for the year, including:
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(57)
- 0
233
- 0
18,136
18,312
1,308
19,620
* net profit for the year
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
18,136
|
18,136
|
1,312
|
19,448
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(57)
|
233
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
176
|
(4)
172
- 0
Transfer to retained earnings
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(410)
|
(3)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
413
|
- 0
- 0
- 0
Balance at 31 December 2021
26
134,798
- 0
(33,656)
- 0
63,335
- 0
28,015
- 0
2,222
- 0
(2,452)
- 0
- 0
379,212
- 0
571,474
13,411
- 0
584,885
Balance at 1 January 2022
134,798
(50,284)
66,201
36,788
1,644
682
12,512
444,634
646,975
11,893
658,868
Changes in equity for 2022
Effect of treasury shares acquisition
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
- 0
Effects of rights sold under issued warrants
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(2)
|
103
|
101
|
- 0
101
Distribution of profit for:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* statutory reserves
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Effects assumed by non-controlling interests on:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* acquisition/(disposal) of subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* distribution of dividends
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* issue of capital in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* increase in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
* decrease in the interest in subsidiaries
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Total comprehensive income for the year, incl:
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
156
|
- 0
|
(2,257)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
20,681
|
- 0
|
18,580
|
- 0
|
1,869
|
- 0
|
20,449
|
* net profit for the year
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
20,681
|
20,681
|
1,879
|
22,560
|
* other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
156
|
(2,257)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(2,101)
|
(10)
|
(2,111)
|
- 0
|
Transfer to retained earnings
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
(150)
|
(34)
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
184
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
- 0
|
Balance at 31 March 2022
|
26
|
134,798
|
(50,284)
|
66,201
|
36,638
|
1,766
|
(1,575)
|
12,510
|
465,602
|
- 0
|
665,656
|
13,762
|
- 0
|
679,418
|
The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.
|
Executive Director:
|
Ognian Donev, PhD
|
Finance Director:
|
Boris Borisov
|
Preparer:
|
Lyudmila Bondzhova
&R&14 4
Disclaimer
Sopharma AD published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:58:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SOPHARMA AD
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales
|
|Net income
|
|Net Debt
|
|P/E ratio
|
|Yield
|
|
|Capitalization
|
536 M
293 M
293 M
|EV / Sales -1
|
|EV / Sales 0
|
|Nbr of Employees
|5 507
|Free-Float
|38,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|4,40
|Average target price
|
|Spread / Average Target
|-