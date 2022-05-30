Sopharma : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 31 March 2022 - Excel

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the three-month period ending on 31 March 2022

Notes 1 January - 31 March 2022 1 January - 31 March 2021

BGN'000 BGN'000

Revenue from contracts with customers 3 397,570 378,857

Other operating income / (losses), net 4 2,129 3,943

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 4,591 4,094

Raw materials and consumables used 5 (23,596) (19,355)

Hired services expense 6 (14,766) (16,198)

Employee benefits expense 7 (34,774) (36,655)

Depreciation and amortization expense 14,15 (12,811) (13,480)

Carrying amount of goods sold (295,144) (279,855)

Other operating expenses 8 (1,372) (1,427)

Profit from operations 21,827 19,924

Finance income 10 1,072 2,205

Finance costs 11 (1,897) (3,288)

Finance income/(costs), net (825) (1,083)

Profit from associates and joint ventures, net 12 4,026 1,446

Печалба/(Загуба) от придобиване и освобождаване на и от дъщерни дружества - -

Profit from acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries - 1,368

Profit before tax 25,028 21,655

Income tax expense (2,468) (2,207)

Net profit for the period 22,560 19,448

Other components of comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Net change in the fair value of other long-term equity investments 13 156 (57)

156 (57)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,039) 229

Share of other comprehensive income of associates (1,228) -

(2,267) 229

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 13 (2,111) 172

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 20,449 19,620

Net profit for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent 20,681 18,136

Non-controlling interests 1,879 1,312

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent 18,580 18,312

Non-controlling interests 1,869 1,308

Basic net profit per share BGN 0.17 0.14

The notes on pages 5 to 149 are an integral part of the present consolidated financial statement.

Executive Director:

Ognian Donev, PhD

Finance Director:

Boris Borisov

Preparer: