Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-26
4.400 BGN   +0.46%
09:59aSOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022
PU
08:49aSOPHARMA : Information according to Annex 4 as at 31 March 2022
PU
08:49aSOPHARMA : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sopharma Group

Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022

Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022

Who are we?

Sopharma Group

The Group is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.

The Group works in the following areas:

  • Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;

Pharmaceutical production;

  • Wholesale and distribution;

Non-pharmaceutical activities.

API production

"Sopharma" AD

Bulgarian based mother company,

pharmaceutical producer

Pharmaceuticals

Wholesale and

production

distribution

Non-pharma activities

Farmer, Bulgaria

Farming of

medicinal plants

"Sopharma" AD,

Kazanlak Bulgaria Extraction of active ingredients

"Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria

Self-developed products from

herbal origin, Generic

products

"Biopharm Engineering"

AD, Bulgaria and PAO

"Vitamini" Ukraine

Generic products

Veterinary products

"Sopharma Trading" AD,

Bulgaria and Serbia

Pre-wholesaling, wholesaling, retail

"BRIZ" Latvia and

Sopharma 100% owned subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc.

Wholesaling, retail

"Biopharm Engineering"

AD

Veterinary products, sterile

production

"Momina Krepost" AD

(Joint venture)

Plastic disposable materials

Brief history and key milestones:

  • Privatization - "Sopharma" AD becoming a privately held
  • Licensed its production facilities according to the European GMP
  • Increased production capacity through acquisition of "Bulgarian

Rose Sevtopolis" AD

• Listing on Warsaw

Stock Exchange

  • Transformation through merger between
    "Medica" AD and "Sopharma" AD
  • First generic in urology - Urimax Duo
  • Local pharmaceutical community starts construction of the first laboratory for production of medicinal products

pharmaceutical

• New modern

company

pharmaceutical

plant Vrabevo

opened for

production of

medicinal

products

  • Acquired a very active distributor "Briz" OOD in Latvia
  • Transformation through merger between
    "Unipharm" AD and "Sopharma" AD
  • Focus on R&D
  • "Sopharma"AD sold the shares owned by it from the capital of "Aromania" AD

1933

1953

1999

2000

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2009

2011

2013

2014

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

  • "Sopharma" AD nationalized

Start of production:

  • 1956 - Nivalin
  • 1964 - Tabex
  • 1981 - Tribestan
    • "Sopharma" AD listed on BSE.

Acquired five small producers:

• Construction of new production

"Sopharma Trading" AD

"Unipharm" AD

Opened the state-of-the-

facilities in Sofia and Serbia

acquires sole control

"Vramed" AD

art logistics terminal for

• First successful registration of

"Pharmachim Holding" AD

distribution of

over the companies "SCS

Sopharma's product in old EU

"NIHFI" AD

pharmaceutical products

Franchise" AD and

(Nivalin in Austria)

"Rostbalkanpharm"

(European GDP certified)

"Sanita Franchising" AD

• Control stake acquisition in

"Unifarm" AD

"Sopharma"

"Sopharma" AD

• Penetrating into distribution

AD celebrates

issues warrants in

its 85th

the amount of over

business by acquiring "Sopharma

anniversary

BGN 12 million.

Trading" AD

Modern history - period of constant modernization and development

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOPHARMA AD
09:59aSOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022
PU
08:49aSOPHARMA : Information according to Annex 4 as at 31 March 2022
PU
08:49aSOPHARMA : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 March 2022
PU
08:09aSOPHARMA : Additional information as at 31 March 2022
PU
08:09aSOPHARMA : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 31 March 2022
PU
08:09aSOPHARMA : Insider information as at 31 March 2022
PU
08:09aSOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 31 March 2022
PU
05/05Sopharma Ad Reports Sales Results for the Month and Four Months of April 2022
CI
04/28SOPHARMA : Presentation of the Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of “..
PU
04/05Sopharma AD Reports Sales Results for the Month and First Quarter of March 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 536 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5 507
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD-1.35%293
MCKESSON CORPORATION34.75%48 692
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-16.20%37 756
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.12.06%15 719
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-9.61%8 893
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.12.74%7 602