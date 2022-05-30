Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022

Sopharma Group
Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022
Sopharma Group
The Group is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.
The Group works in the following areas:
-
Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;
• Pharmaceutical production;
-
Wholesale and distribution;
• Non-pharmaceutical activities.
"Sopharma" AD
Bulgarian based mother company,
pharmaceutical producer
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Wholesale and
|
production
|
distribution
Farmer, Bulgaria
Farming of
medicinal plants
"Sopharma" AD,
Kazanlak Bulgaria Extraction of active ingredients
"Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria
Self-developed products from
herbal origin, Generic
products
"Biopharm Engineering"
AD, Bulgaria and PAO
"Vitamini" Ukraine
Generic products
Veterinary products
"Sopharma Trading" AD,
Bulgaria and Serbia
Pre-wholesaling, wholesaling, retail
"BRIZ" Latvia and
Sopharma 100% owned subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc.
Wholesaling, retail
"Biopharm Engineering"
AD
Veterinary products, sterile
production
"Momina Krepost" AD
(Joint venture)
Plastic disposable materials
Brief history and key milestones:
-
Privatization - "Sopharma" AD becoming a privately held
-
Licensed its production facilities according to the European GMP
-
Increased production capacity through acquisition of "Bulgarian
|
Rose Sevtopolis" AD
|
• Listing on Warsaw
|
|
Stock Exchange
-
Transformation through merger between
"Medica" AD and "Sopharma" AD
-
First generic in urology - Urimax Duo
-
Local pharmaceutical community starts construction of the first laboratory for production of medicinal products
|
pharmaceutical
|
• New modern
|
company
|
pharmaceutical
|
|
plant Vrabevo
|
|
opened for
|
|
production of
|
|
medicinal
|
|
products
-
Acquired a very active distributor "Briz" OOD in Latvia
-
Transformation through merger between
"Unipharm" AD and "Sopharma" AD
-
"Sopharma"AD sold the shares owned by it from the capital of "Aromania" AD
|
1933
|
1953
|
1999
|
2000
|
2002
|
2003
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2009
|
2011
|
2013
|
2014
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
-
"Sopharma" AD nationalized
Start of production:
-
1956 - Nivalin
-
1964 - Tabex
-
1981 - Tribestan
-
-
"Sopharma" AD listed on BSE.
|
Acquired five small producers:
|
|
• Construction of new production
|
"Sopharma Trading" AD
|
•
|
"Unipharm" AD
|
•
|
Opened the state-of-the-
|
facilities in Sofia and Serbia
|
acquires sole control
|
•
|
"Vramed" AD
|
|
art logistics terminal for
|
|
• First successful registration of
|
•
|
"Pharmachim Holding" AD
|
|
distribution of
|
over the companies "SCS
|
|
Sopharma's product in old EU
|
•
|
"NIHFI" AD
|
|
pharmaceutical products
|
Franchise" AD and
|
|
(Nivalin in Austria)
|
•
|
"Rostbalkanpharm"
|
|
(European GDP certified)
|
"Sanita Franchising" AD
|
|
• Control stake acquisition in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Unifarm" AD
|
"Sopharma"
|
|
"Sopharma" AD
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
•
|
|
|
|
• Penetrating into distribution
|
AD celebrates
|
|
issues warrants in
|
|
|
|
its 85th
|
|
the amount of over
|
|
|
|
business by acquiring "Sopharma
|
|
|
|
|
anniversary
|
|
BGN 12 million.
|
|
|
|
Trading" AD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modern history - period of constant modernization and development
