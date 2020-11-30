Log in
Sopharma AD

SOPHARMA AD

(3JR)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2020

11/30/2020 | 01:31pm EST
Sopharma Group

Consolidated financial results for the nine months of

2020

Content:

Who are we?

Our business

Management, shares and dividends

Key markets

Key financial indicators of Sopharma Group

Production activity: Sopharma AD

Major subsidiaries

New developments, significant events and risks

Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2020

Who are we?

Sopharma Group

The Group is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.

The Group works in the following areas:

  • Production of active substances;
  • Pharmaceutical production;

Single trade and distribution;

  • Non-pharmaceuticalactivities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 18:30:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 390 M 851 M 851 M
Net income 2020 50,1 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net Debt 2020 403 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,32x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 377 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 154
Free-Float 40,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,24 BGN
Last Close Price 3,00 BGN
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Vessela Liubenova Stoeva Deputy Chairman
Ognyan Kirilov Palaveev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHARMA AD-11.18%231
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-33.85%33 771
MCKESSON CORPORATION30.13%28 902
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.6.33%15 780
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.102.79%8 803
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.44%8 397
