Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2021

Sopharma Group
Consolidated financial results for the nine months of
2021
Sopharma Group
The Group is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor of
pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.
The Group works in the following areas:
-
Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;
• Pharmaceutical production;
-
Wholesale and distribution;
• Non-pharmaceutical activities.
"Sopharma" AD
Bulgarian based mother company,
pharmaceutical producer
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Wholesale and
|
production
|
distribution
Farmer, Bulgaria
Farming of
medicinal plants
"Sopharma" AD,
Kazanlak Bulgaria Extraction of active ingredients
"Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria Self-developedproducts from herbal origin, Generic products
"Biopharm Engineering"
AD, Bulgaria and PAO
"Vitamini" Ukraine
Generic products
Veterinary products
"Sopharma Trading" AD,
Bulgaria and Serbia
Pre-wholesaling, wholesaling, retail
"BRIZ" Latvia and
Sopharma 100% owned subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc.
Wholesaling, retail
"Biopharm Engineering"
AD
Veterinary products, sterile
production
"Momina Krepost" AD
(Joint venture)
Plastic disposable materials
Brief history and key milestones:
-
Local pharmaceutical community starts construction of the first laboratory for production of medicinal products
|
• Privatization -
|
|
•
|
Licensed its production
|
|
|
|
facilities according to the
|
|
"Sopharma" AD
|
|
|
European GMP
|
|
becoming a
|
|
•
|
Increased production capacity
|
• Listing on Warsaw
|
privately held
|
|
|
through acquisition of
|
pharmaceutical
|
•
|
New modern
|
"Bulgarian Rose Sevtopolis" AD
|
Stock Exchange
|
company
|
|
pharmaceutical
|
|
|
|
|
plant Vrabevo
|
• Acquired a very
|
|
|
opened for
|
active distributor
|
|
|
production of
|
"Briz" OOD in
|
|
|
medicinal
|
Latvia
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
• Transformation
|
|
through merger
|
• First generic
|
between "Medica" AD
|
in urology -
|
and "Sopharma" AD
|
Urimax Duo
|
|
|
through merger
|
•
|
"Sopharma"AD
|
|
between
|
|
|
sold the shares
|
|
"Unipharm" AD and
|
|
|
|
owned by it
|
|
"Sopharma" AD
|
|
• Focus on
|
|
from the capital
|
|
|
|
|
of "Aromania"
|
R&D
|
|
|
|
|
|
AD
|
1933
|
1953
|
1999
|
2000
|
2002
|
2003
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2009
|
2011
|
2013
|
2014
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
-
"Sopharma" AD nationalized
Start of production:
• 1964 - Tabex
-
1981 - Tribestan
-
-
"Sopharma" AD listed on BSE.
|
Acquired five small
|
|
|
• Construction of new production
|
|
"Sopharma Trading" AD
|
|
producers:
|
•
|
Opened the state-of-
|
|
|
facilities in Sofia and Serbia
|
|
acquires sole control
|
•
|
"Unipharm" AD
|
|
the-art logistics
|
|
|
• First successful registration of
|
|
•
|
"Vramed" AD
|
|
terminal for
|
|
over the companies
|
|
Sopharma's product in old EU
|
|
•
|
"Pharmachim Holding" AD
|
distribution of
|
|
"SCS Franchise" AD and
|
(Nivalin in Austria)
|
|
•
|
"NIHFI" AD
|
|
pharmaceutical
|
|
"Sanita Franchising" AD
|
|
• Control stake acquisition in
|
|
•
|
"Rostbalkanpharm"
|
|
products (European
|
|
|
|
"Unifarm" AD
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP certified)
|
•
|
"Sopharma"
|
|
|
|
|
• Penetrating into distribution
|
AD celebrates
|
its 85th
|
business by acquiring "Sopharma
|
anniversary
|
Trading" AD
|
Modern history - period of constant modernization and development
