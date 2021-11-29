Log in
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2021

11/29/2021 | 10:21am EST
Sopharma Group

Consolidated financial results for the nine months of

2021

Who are we?

Sopharma Group

The Group is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor of

pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.

The Group works in the following areas:

  • Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;

Pharmaceutical production;

  • Wholesale and distribution;

Non-pharmaceutical activities.

API production

"Sopharma" AD

Bulgarian based mother company,

pharmaceutical producer

Pharmaceuticals

Wholesale and

production

distribution

Non-pharma activities

Farmer, Bulgaria

Farming of

medicinal plants

"Sopharma" AD,

Kazanlak Bulgaria Extraction of active ingredients

"Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria Self-developedproducts from herbal origin, Generic products

"Biopharm Engineering"

AD, Bulgaria and PAO

"Vitamini" Ukraine

Generic products

Veterinary products

"Sopharma Trading" AD,

Bulgaria and Serbia

Pre-wholesaling, wholesaling, retail

"BRIZ" Latvia and

Sopharma 100% owned subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc.

Wholesaling, retail

"Biopharm Engineering"

AD

Veterinary products, sterile

production

"Momina Krepost" AD

(Joint venture)

Plastic disposable materials

Brief history and key milestones:

  • Local pharmaceutical community starts construction of the first laboratory for production of medicinal products

• Privatization -

Licensed its production

facilities according to the

"Sopharma" AD

European GMP

becoming a

Increased production capacity

• Listing on Warsaw

privately held

through acquisition of

pharmaceutical

New modern

"Bulgarian Rose Sevtopolis" AD

Stock Exchange

company

pharmaceutical

plant Vrabevo

• Acquired a very

opened for

active distributor

production of

"Briz" OOD in

medicinal

Latvia

products

Transformation

through merger

First generic

between "Medica" AD

in urology -

and "Sopharma" AD

Urimax Duo

  • Transformation

through merger

"Sopharma"AD

between

sold the shares

"Unipharm" AD and

owned by it

"Sopharma" AD

• Focus on

from the capital

of "Aromania"

R&D

AD

1933

1953

1999

2000

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2009

2011

2013

2014

2017

2018

2019

2020

  • "Sopharma" AD nationalized

Start of production:

  • 1956 - Nivalin

• 1964 - Tabex

  • 1981 - Tribestan
    • "Sopharma" AD listed on BSE.

Acquired five small

• Construction of new production

"Sopharma Trading" AD

producers:

Opened the state-of-

facilities in Sofia and Serbia

acquires sole control

"Unipharm" AD

the-art logistics

• First successful registration of

"Vramed" AD

terminal for

over the companies

Sopharma's product in old EU

"Pharmachim Holding" AD

distribution of

"SCS Franchise" AD and

(Nivalin in Austria)

"NIHFI" AD

pharmaceutical

"Sanita Franchising" AD

• Control stake acquisition in

"Rostbalkanpharm"

products (European

"Unifarm" AD

GDP certified)

"Sopharma"

• Penetrating into distribution

AD celebrates

its 85th

business by acquiring "Sopharma

anniversary

Trading" AD

Modern history - period of constant modernization and development

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 536 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net Debt 2021 428 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 541 M 313 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 483
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,30 BGN
Average target price 3,48 BGN
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD34.38%313
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.15.60%39 732
MCKESSON CORPORATION27.42%33 836
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-54.20%28 068
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-11.13%13 413
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.96%7 729