Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2021

Consolidated financial results for the nine months of

Who are we?

Consolidated financial results for the nine months of 2021

Sopharma Group

The Group is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor of

pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.

The Group works in the following areas:

Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;

• Pharmaceutical production;

Wholesale and distribution;

• Non-pharmaceutical activities.