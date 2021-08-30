Sopharma : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021

General information about Sopharma Group

1. Main activities

Sopharma Group (the Group) is a leading Bulgarian producer, exporter and local distributor of pharmaceutical products with a strong presence in Eastern and South-eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription medicines and OTC products, food supplements, cosmetics and medical devices.

The Group operates in the following areas:

production of pharmaceutical products, including medicines, mainly generics, herbal-based substances and food supplements, which is mainly done by "Sopharma" AD (the Company);

2. Registration and activity of the Company

"Sopharma" AD is a company registered in Bulgaria under the Provisions of the Commercial Law, with its registered office in Sofia, 16 Iliensko shose str.

"Sopharma" was established in 1933. The court registration of the Group is from 15 November 1991, decision №1/1991 of Sofia City Court. "Sopharma" AD is a public company under the Law on Public Offering of Securities.

The Group conducts the production and marketing of medicinal substances and dosage forms; research, engineering and implementation activities in the field of phytochemistry, chemistry and pharmacy, production of medical devices and cosmetic products, incl. - plasters, dressings, sanitary - hygienic products, medical cosmetics, concentrates for hemodialysis. "Sopharma" AD provides services related to production, as well as to ancillary and supporting activities.

3. Controlled companies

Sopharma Group consists of "Sopharma" AD and the following subsidiaries, directly or indirectly controlled by the Company. Additionally, the Group has investments in one associated

