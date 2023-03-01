Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
5.200 BGN   +1.96%
08:37aSopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 December 2022
PU
02/22An unknown buyer acquired a 4.121376% stake in Sopharma AD from Telso AD for BGN 22.5 million.
CI
02/20Sopharma : Other information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 December 2022

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DECLARATION

under art. 100о of the Law on Public Offering of Securities

We, the undersigned Ognian Ivanov Donev, in their capacity as Executive Director of "Sopharma" AD, Boris Anchev Borisov, in their capacity as Financial Director, and Lyudmila Krumova Bondzhova in their capacity as Preparer of the Interim consolidated financial statements of "Sopharma" AD, UIC 831902088, with seat and address of management: Sofia, Nadezhda district, 16 Iliensko shose Str.

DECLARE that to the best of our knowledge:

  1. The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, reflects a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and profit of the companies, included in the consolidation.
  2. The Management report of "Sopharma" AD to the preliminary consolidated financial statements for 2022 contains a fair presentation of the information under art.100o, para 4, p.2 of the Law on Public Offering of Securities.

28 February 2023

Sofia

This is a translation from Bulgarian.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOPHARMA AD
08:37aSopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 December 2022
PU
02/22An unknown buyer acquired a 4.121376% stake in Sopharma AD from Telso AD for BGN 22.5 m..
CI
02/20Sopharma : Other information
PU
02/17Donev investments holding AD completed the acquisit..
CI
02/06Sopharma AD Provides Sales Results for the Month of January 2023
CI
02/02Sopharma : Preliminary individual financial results for 2022
PU
01/16Sopharma : Insider information
PU
01/13Donev investments holding AD made an offer to acquire 8.16% stake in Sopharma AD for BG..
CI
01/11Sopharma : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 647 M 893 M 893 M
Net income 2022 88,6 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net Debt 2022 323 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 631 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 735
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,20 BGN
Average target price 4,83 BGN
Spread / Average Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Ivaylo Mechev Director-Administrative Department
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD16.59%342
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-4.90%30 645
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-4.09%6 482
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-5.23%6 296
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.53%5 283
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.12%4 576