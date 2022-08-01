Log in
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
4.460 BGN   +1.83%
09:15aSOPHARMA : Individual financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
07/29SOPHARMA : extends a tender offering to the shareholders of Sopharma properties REIT
PU
07/13SOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022
PU
Sopharma : Individual financial results for the first half of 2022

08/01/2022 | 09:15am EDT
"Sopharma" AD

Individual financial results for the first half of 2022

Individual financialMainresultsinformationthe first half of 2022

"Sopharma" AD

"Sopharma" AD is a leading,

Bulgarian

, exporter and

of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in

distributor

vertically-integ ated

manufacturer

, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health

related products and services.

Southern and Eastern

Europe

The Company works in the following areas:

Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;

Pharmaceutical production;

Wholesale and distribution;

Non-pharmaceutical activities.

"Sopharma" AD

№1 manufacturer of

Revenues BGN

ampules and suppositories

110 050 thousand

More than 200

EBITDA

BGN 33 469

product

thousand

Company with established traditions and experience

1713

134 797 899

employees

shares

4

Who are we?

API Production

  • Farmer, Bulgaria - Farming of medicinal plants
  • "Sopharma"AD, Kazanlak, Bulgaria - Extraction of active ingredients

Wholesale and distribution

  • "Sopharma Trading" AD, Bulgaria and Serbia and subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc. Wholesaling, retail

"Sopharma" AD

Pharmaceutical production

- "Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria - Self- developed products from herbal origin, Generic products

  • "Biopharm Engineering" AD Bulgaria and PAO "Vitamini" Ukraine - Generic products

Non-pharma activities

  • "Biopharm Engineering" Bulgaria - Veterinary products and sterile production
  • "Momina Krepost" AD (Joint venture) - Plastic disposable materials

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 553 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2022 48,1 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2022 256 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 543 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 790
Free-Float 38,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,46 BGN
Average target price 4,17 BGN
Spread / Average Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD0.00%283
MCKESSON CORPORATION37.42%49 044
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-24.04%34 242
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.15.67%16 226
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-13.54%8 459
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.6.13%7 156