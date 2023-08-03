"Sopharma" AD

Individual financial results for the first quarter of 2023

Main information

"Sopharma" AD

"Sopharma" AD is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor

of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.

The Company works in the following areas:

  • Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;

Pharmaceutical production;

  • Wholesale and distribution;

Non-pharmaceutical activities.

"Sopharma" AD

№1 manufacturer of

Revenues BGN

ampules and suppositories

64 625 thousand

More than 200

EBITDA

BGN 22 820

product

thousand

Company with established traditions and experience

1 702

134 797 899

employees

shares

4

Who are we?

API Production

  • Farmer, Bulgaria - Farming of medicinal plants
  • "Sopharma"AD, Kazanlak, Bulgaria - Extraction of active ingredients

Wholesale and distribution

  • "Sopharma Trading" AD, Bulgaria and Serbia and subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc.Wholesaling, retail

"Sopharma" AD

Pharmaceutical production

- "Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria - Self- developed products from herbal origin, Generic products

  • "Biopharm Engineering" AD
    Bulgaria and PAO "Vitamini" Ukraine - Generic products

Non-pharma activities

  • "Biopharm Engineering"
    Bulgaria - Veterinary products and sterile production
  • "Momina Krepost" AD (Joint venture) -Plastic disposable materials

5

