Individual financial results for the first quarter of 2023
Main information
"Sopharma" AD is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor
of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.
The Company works in the following areas:
- Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;
• Pharmaceutical production;
- Wholesale and distribution;
• Non-pharmaceutical activities.
№1 manufacturer of
Revenues BGN
ampules and suppositories
64 625 thousand
More than 200
EBITDA
BGN 22 820
product
thousand
Company with established traditions and experience
1 702
134 797 899
employees
shares
Who are we?
API Production
- Farmer, Bulgaria - Farming of medicinal plants
- "Sopharma"AD, Kazanlak, Bulgaria - Extraction of active ingredients
Wholesale and distribution
- "Sopharma Trading" AD, Bulgaria and Serbia and subsidiaries in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland and etc.Wholesaling, retail
Pharmaceutical production
- "Sopharma" AD, Bulgaria - Self- developed products from herbal origin, Generic products
- "Biopharm Engineering" AD
Bulgaria and PAO "Vitamini" Ukraine - Generic products
Non-pharma activities
- "Biopharm Engineering"
Bulgaria - Veterinary products and sterile production
- "Momina Krepost" AD (Joint venture) -Plastic disposable materials
