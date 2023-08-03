Individual financial results for the first quarter of 2023

"Sopharma" AD

"Sopharma" AD is a leading, vertically-integrated Bulgarian manufacturer, exporter and distributor

of pharmaceutical and other health related products with a strong presence in Southern and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of prescription and OTC pharmaceutical products and other health related products and services.

The Company works in the following areas:

Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients;

• Pharmaceutical production;

Wholesale and distribution;

• Non-pharmaceutical activities.