Sopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 December 2022

Annex № 4

To Art. 12, par. 1, it.1, art.14 of Ordinance № 2 from

09.11.2021

And Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council

of 16 April 2014

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FACTS AND CIRCUMSTANCES OCCURRED

DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

OF SOPHARMA GROUP

No change in the persons controlling the Company. No opening of bankruptcy proceedings against the company or its subsidiary or any significant events related to production. No conclusion or execution of significant transactions. No decision on conclusion, termination and cancellation of joint venture agreements. There is no change in the company's auditors. There is no opening or termination of a court or arbitration case relating to the debts or claims of the company or its subsidiary with a claim price of at least 10% of the company's equity. No purchases, sales or established pledges of shares in commercial companies by the issuer or its subsidiary. On February 24, 2022, Russian military forces started hostile invasion in Ukraine. Subsequently, a number of countries imposed sanctions on certain individuals and legal entities in Russia. The war in Ukraine and related economic sanctions and other measures taken by governments around the world have had a significant impact on both local and global economies.

Two of the subsidiaries in the Group are based and operate in Ukraine. As of the date of preparation of the separate financial statements the assets of these subsidiaries companies are not physically affected by military activities, but it may be necessary in the future to reconsider the value of these investments depending on the development of the war and its impact on the activities of companies.

Sopharma Group informs all interested parties that the preliminary annual consolidated financial statements of the Group as at 31 December 2022 have not been verified by a registered auditor.

Ognian Donev, PhD

/Executive Director/

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Consolidated financial statements

of Sopharma Group.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.