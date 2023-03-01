Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
5.200 BGN   +1.96%
08:37aSopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 December 2022
PU
02/22An unknown buyer acquired a 4.121376% stake in Sopharma AD from Telso AD for BGN 22.5 million.
CI
02/20Sopharma : Other information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 December 2022

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annex № 4

To Art. 12, par. 1, it.1, art.14 of Ordinance № 2 from

09.11.2021

And Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council

of 16 April 2014

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FACTS AND CIRCUMSTANCES OCCURRED

DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

OF SOPHARMA GROUP

  1. No change in the persons controlling the Company.
  2. No opening of bankruptcy proceedings against the company or its subsidiary or any significant events related to production.
  3. No conclusion or execution of significant transactions.
  4. No decision on conclusion, termination and cancellation of joint venture agreements.
  5. There is no change in the company's auditors.
  6. There is no opening or termination of a court or arbitration case relating to the debts or claims of the company or its subsidiary with a claim price of at least 10% of the company's equity.
  7. No purchases, sales or established pledges of shares in commercial companies by the issuer or its subsidiary.
  8. On February 24, 2022, Russian military forces started hostile invasion in Ukraine. Subsequently, a number of countries imposed sanctions on certain individuals and legal entities in Russia. The war in Ukraine and related economic sanctions and other measures taken by governments around the world have had a significant impact on both local and global economies.

Two of the subsidiaries in the Group are based and operate in Ukraine. As of the date of preparation of the separate financial statements the assets of these subsidiaries companies are not physically affected by military activities, but it may be necessary in the future to reconsider the value of these investments depending on the development of the war and its impact on the activities of companies.

Sopharma Group informs all interested parties that the preliminary annual consolidated financial statements of the Group as at 31 December 2022 have not been verified by a registered auditor.

Ognian Donev, PhD

/Executive Director/

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the Consolidated financial statements

of Sopharma Group.

In case of divergence Bulgarian text should prevail.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOPHARMA AD
08:37aSopharma : Information according to Annex 4 of Ordinance 2 as at 31 December 2022
PU
02/22An unknown buyer acquired a 4.121376% stake in Sopharma AD from Telso AD for BGN 22.5 m..
CI
02/20Sopharma : Other information
PU
02/17Donev investments holding AD completed the acquisit..
CI
02/06Sopharma AD Provides Sales Results for the Month of January 2023
CI
02/02Sopharma : Preliminary individual financial results for 2022
PU
01/16Sopharma : Insider information
PU
01/13Donev investments holding AD made an offer to acquire 8.16% stake in Sopharma AD for BG..
CI
01/11Sopharma : Insider information
PU
2022Sopharma : Consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 647 M 893 M 893 M
Net income 2022 88,6 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net Debt 2022 323 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 631 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 735
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,20 BGN
Average target price 4,83 BGN
Spread / Average Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Ivaylo Mechev Director-Administrative Department
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD16.59%342
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-4.90%30 645
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-4.09%6 482
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-5.23%6 296
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.53%5 283
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.12%4 576