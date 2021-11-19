Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 11/18
4.2 BGN   0.00%
10:54aSOPHARMA : Insider information
PU
11/17SOPHARMA : Insider information
PU
11/09Notification for a capital increase with rights
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Insider information

11/19/2021 | 10:54am EST
Insider information 19.11.2021 11:16:48 (local time)

Company: Sopharma AD-Sofia (SFA)
Notification by Sredets AD of rights received to an issue of warrants under Art. 10, point 2f of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522
The entire piece of news is posted in English on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 536 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2021 428 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 528 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 483
Free-Float 39,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,20 BGN
Average target price 3,48 BGN
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD31.25%306
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.19.91%41 394
MCKESSON CORPORATION29.62%34 421
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-50.73%30 234
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-7.15%13 901
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.57%7 640