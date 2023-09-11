Sopharma AD, formerly Sopharma AD Sofia, is a Bulgaria-based company engaged in the generic pharmaceutical industry. The Company specializes in the production and trade of medical substances and finished drug forms, as well as research and development in the field of medical products. Through the ampoule plant, tablet plant and the plant in Vrabevo it produces medicines, such as analgesics, antipyretics, cardiovascular medicines as well as drugs for respiratory disease treatment, among others. The Company offers its products under the brand Tribestan, Nivalin and Tabex, among others. In addition, it specializes in the gamma-sterilization of medical materials. It is the parent company of Sopharma Group and operates domestically and abroad in such countries as Russian Federation, Poland, Ukraine, Serbia, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others.

Sector Drug Retailers