SOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
SOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
SOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
Sopharma : Insider information as at 30 June 2021

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
List of insider information under Art. 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 regarding market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) on the circumstances that occured in the first half of 2021

8 January 2021

"Sopharma" AD now owns 100% of the capital of the subsidiary BRIZ, Latvia

Sofia, Bulgaria, January 8, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (3JR: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that on December 28, 2020 as a result of long and successful negotiations with the remaining shareholders of BRIZ a change in the shareholders' structure was finalized with the Commercial Register of the Republic of Latvia, which makes "Sopharma" AD the only shareholder owning 100% of the shares in the company.

11 January 2021

Sales revenues for December 2020

Sofia, Bulgaria, January 11, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (3JR: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for December 2020 the Company recorded an increase in sales of 27% compared to the same month of 2019, incl. 1% increase of domestic sales and 63% increase of export sales.

For the twelve months of 2020 the revenues from sales of production decrease by 11% compared to the same period of 2019, incl. 24% decrease of sales on the domestic market and 2% decrease of export sales.

5 February 2021

Sales revenues for January 2021

Sofia, Bulgaria, February 5, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for January 2021 the Company recorded an increase in sales of 10% compared to the same month of 2020, incl. 20% increase in domestic sales and 7% increase in export sales.

5 March 2021

Sales revenues for February 2021

Sofia, Bulgaria, March 5, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for February 2021 the Company recorded a decrease in sales of 1% compared to the same month of 2020, incl. 34% increase in domestic sales and 12% decrease in export sales.

In the first two months of 2021 the revenues from sales of production increase by 4% compared to the same period of 2020, incl. 27% increase of sales for the domestic market and 4% decrease in export sales.

15 March 2021

Common policy agreement for the management of "Momina krepost" AD

Sofia, Bulgaria, March 15, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that on its meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to enter into a common policy agreement for the management of "Momina Krepost" AD with "Medical Supplies" OOD holding 56.59% of the votes in the General Meeting of "Momina Krepost" AD through joint

exerciseofvotingrights. The parties will coordinate their actions on all significant issues concerning the company's activities, such as transformation or termination of the company, changes in the amount of the company's capital, amendments or supplements to the Articles of Association, changes in the composition of management bodies, staff and conditions on employment

contracts, the main activity and the financial strategy of the company, etc.

26 March 2021

Exercising the right to vote by correspondence at the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders convened on 2 April 2021 from 11:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m. UTC)

Sofia, Bulgaria, 26 March 2021 - According to the requirements of Art. 100t of the Law on Public Offering of Securities, "Sopharma" AD ("The Company") (SFA: "BSE - Sofia", SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) invites all shareholders of the Company to exercise their voting right on the announced agenda items of the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for 2 April 2021 from 11:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m.) through correspondence. In an effort to preserve the normal operation of all the bodies of "Sopharma" AD and at the same time not to jeopardize the health of the interested parties in the conditions of a pandemic, the Board of Directors provide an opportunity for shareholders to exercise their voting rights in advance. The rules for voting by correspondence are described in detail in the invitation to convene the General Meeting. A sample declaration for voting by correspondence is attached to it.

2 April 2021

Notification on the adoption of a decision for amendments to the Articles of

Association of the Company

Sofia, Bulgaria, 2 April 2021 - In accordance with the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of "Sopharma" AD, held on 2 April 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC 8:00 a.m.), with a majority of 85.93 % of the represented capital the amendments to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted.

The Current Articles of Association is available on the Company's website: https://www.sopharmagroup.com/en/about-us/our-group/articles-association

5 April 2021

Sales revenues for March 2021

Sofia, Bulgaria, April 5, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for March 2021 the Company recorded a decrease in sales of 56% compared to the same month of 2020, incl. 55% decrease in domestic sales and 12% decrease in export sales.

In the first three months of 2021 the revenues from sales of products decrease by 31% compared to the same period of 2020, incl. 33% decrease of sales for the domestic market and 30% decrease in export sales.

13 May 2021

Sales revenues for April 2021

Sofia, Bulgaria, May 13, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for April 2021 the Company recorded a decrease in sales of 22% compared to the same month of the previous year, incl. 62% increase in domestic sales and 37% decrease in export sales.

In the first four months of 2021 the revenues from sales of products decrease by 29% compared to the same period of 2020, incl. 22% decrease of sales for the domestic market and 32% decrease in export sales.

21 May 2021

The Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD adopted a decision to issue warrants

Sofia, Bulgaria, May 21, 2021 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that in accordance with аrt. 25 of the Articles of incorporation of the Company, the Board of Directors adopted a decision for issuance, under the conditions of initial public offering, of warrants as follows:

Exercise value: BGN 4.13

Issuance price of one warrant: BGN 0.28

Number of warrants: 44,932,633

Minimum success threshold of the issue: 22,466,317

Term in which the right can be exercised: 3 years

The remaining parameters of the issue will be described in a Prospectus for Public Offering of warrants, which should be adopted by the Board of Directors with a subsequent decision and should receive the relevant approval from the Financial Supervision Commission.

The consultant and investment intermediary selected by the Board of Directors in connection with the issuance of the warrants are respectively: Main Capital AD, UIC 202402882, with registered office in Sofia, and management address Sofia 1404, Triaditsa District, zh.k. "Gotse Delchev", bl. 22, entrance 2 and MK Brokers AD, UIC 1750070052, with registered office in Sofia and management address, 8, "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.

1 June 2021

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 4 June 2021 from 11:00 a.m.

(8:00 a.m. UTC)

Sofia, Bulgaria, 1 June 2021 - According to the requirements of Art. 100t of the Law on Public Offering of Securities, "Sopharma" AD ("The Company") (SFA: "BSE - Sofia", SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies the shareholders of the Company that in the conditions of extraordinary epidemic situation, they have the opportunity to exercise their voting right on the announced agenda items of the Annual General Meeting convened for 4 June 2021 from 11:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m.) through correspondence. The rules for voting by correspondence are described in detail in the invitation to convene the General Meeting. A sample declaration for voting by correspondence is attached to it. For more information you can contact the Investor Relations Directorate at ir@sopharma.bg or by phone 02 8134 319.

2 June 2021

NOTIFICATION

"Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by Mr Ognian Donev, Chairman of the Board of Directors that he, executed the following transactions related to shares in the Company:

Дата

Вид

Брой

Цена

операция

акции

(BGN)

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 416

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 000

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

529

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

500

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

250

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 305

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 473

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 647

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

4 353

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

647

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

4 353

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

147

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 500

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

353

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

1 000

3,40

01.06.2021

Придобиване

925

3,42

3 June 2021

NOTIFICATION

"Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by Mr Ognian Donev, Chairman of the Board of Directors that he, executed the following transactions related to shares in the Company:

Дата

Вид

Брой

Цена

операция

акции

(BGN)

02.06.2021

Придобиване

1 000

3,44

02.06.2021

Придобиване

250

3,44

4 June 2021

NOTIFICATION

"Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by Mr Ognian Donev, Chairman of the Board of Directors that he, executed the following transactions related to shares in the Company:

Дата

Вид

Брой

Цена

операция

акции

(BGN)

03.06.2021

Придобиване

200

3,58

03.06.2021

Придобиване

500

3,58

03.06.2021

Придобиване

150

3,60

03.06.2021

Придобиване

1 000

3,60

03.06.2021

Придобиване

1 450

3,60

03.06.2021

Придобиване

40

3,60

03.06.2021

Придобиване

5 000

3,60

03.06.2021

Придобиване

660

3,60

7 June 2021

NOTIFICATION

"Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by Mr Simeon Donev, Chairman of the Board of Directors that he, executed the following transactions related to shares in the Company:

Дата

Вид

Брой

Цена

операция

акции

(BGN)

03.06.2021

Придобиване

200

3,58

03.06.2021

Придобиване

500

3,58

03.06.2021

Придобиване

150

3,60

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Sopharma AD published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
