Sopharma : Insider information as at 30 September 2022

List of insider information under Art. 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 regarding market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) on the circumstances that occured in the third quarter of 2022 4 January 2022 "Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by "Telso" AD related to Vesela Stoeva, that "Telso" AD executed the following transactions related to shares in the Company: Date and time Number of Unit price of the Operation shares (BGN) transaction 30.12.2021 Buy 5 000 4,60 30.12.2021 Buy 4 000 4,58 30.12.2021 Buy 200 4,56 30.12.2021 Buy 438 4,56 30.12.2021 Buy 1 200 4,56 30.12.2021 Buy 3 162 4,56 30.12.2021 Buy 5 000 4,52 30.12.2021 Buy 20 000 4,48 6 January 2022 Conclusion of transactions from the scope of art. 114, para. 2 of the LPOS Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2022 - According to the requirements of Art. 100t of LPOS and in connection with Art. 114, para. 9 of the Law on Public Offering of Securities, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: BSE-Sofia, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) announces that today, according to a decision of the Board of Directors dated December 21, 2021, the company concluded the following transactions falling within the scope of Art. 114, para. 2 of the LPOS: 1. "Sopharma" AD as a BUYER concluded a Contract for purchase and sale of 13 (thirteen) motor vehicles, owned by "Telecomplect" AD, UIC 831643753. A) Participation of interested parties: Ognian Donev is an interested person under Art. 114, para. 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as on the one hand he is an Chairman of the Board of Directors and represents the public company "Sopharma" AD, and on the other hand, directly owns over 25% of the capital of "Telecomplect" AD and is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company - counterparty to the transaction; Simeon Donev is an interested person under Article 114, paragraph 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as on the one hand he is a Procurator of the public company "Sopharma" AD and a related party within the meaning of §1, v.13 b. d) from the RD of the LPOS with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD Ognian Donev, and on the other hand he is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company "Telecomplect" AD - counterparty to the transaction;

Ventsislav Stoev is an interested person under Art. 114, para. 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as on the one hand he is a related person within the meaning of §1, item 13, b. d) from the RD of LPOS with Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD Vessela Stoeva, and on the other hand - directly owns over 25% in the capital of "Telecomplect" AD and is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company - counterparty to the transaction; Deputy - Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD Vessela Stoeva is an interested person under Art. 114, para. 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as a related person within the meaning of §1, item 13 b. d) to Ventsislav Stoev who directly owns over 25% of the capital of "Telecomplect" AD and is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company - counterparty to the transaction. B) Value of the transaction: Pursuant to Art. 114a, para. 6 of the LPOS, the sale price of the transaction is determined at market prices, in view of which the Board of Directors has accepted as fair market price of the transaction the total amount of BGN 587,954 (five hundred eighty-seven thousand nine hundred and fifty-four levs) excluding VAT and this assessment is based on a market valuation dated November 10, 2021 for each of the motor vehicles, prepared by independent licensed appraisers - consultants "MV Group" OOD, Sofia, UIC 131453430 and submitted by the SELLER - "Telecomplect" AD. Assessment of the applicability of the conditions under Art. 114, para. 1, item 1 of the LPOS: The value of the transaction does not exceed the applicable threshold under Art. 114, para 1 of LPOS, due to which the transaction falls within the scope of art. 114, para. 2. Assessment of the applicability of Art. 114 para. 6 of LPOS: With regard to this transaction, the hypothesis of Art. 114 para. 6 of LPOS does not apply. 2. "Sopharma" AD, as a BUYER, concluded a Contract for purchase and sale of movables (Sander and Paddle with hydraulic pump Spicer 1 300), owned by "Telecomplect" AD, UIC 831643753. A) Participation of interested parties: Ognian Donev is an interested person under Art.114, para. 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as on the one hand he is an Chairman of the Board of Directors and represents the public company "Sopharma" AD, and on the other hand, directly owns over 25% of the capital of "Telecomplect" AD and is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company - counterparty to the transaction; Simeon Donev is an interested person under Art. 114, para. 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as on the one hand he is a Procurator of the public company "Sopharma" AD and a related party within the meaning of §1, v.13 b. d) from the RD of the LPOS with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD Ognian Donev, and on the other hand he is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company "Telecomplect" AD - counterparty to the transaction; Ventsislav Stoev is an interested person under Art. 114, para. 7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as on the one hand he is a related person within the meaning of §1, item 13, b. d) from the RD of LPOS with Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD Vessela Stoeva, and on the other hand - directly owns over 25% in the capital of "Telecomplect" AD and is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company - counterparty to the transaction; Deputy - Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Sopharma" AD Vessela Stoeva is an interested person under Art. 114, para.7, item 2 and item 3 of the LPOS, as a related person within the meaning of §1, item 13 b. d) to Ventsislav Stoev who directly owns over 25% of the

capital of "Telecomplect" AD and is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company - counterparty to the transaction. B) Value of the transaction: Pursuant to Art. 114a, para. 6 of the LPOS, the sale price of the transaction is determined at market prices, in view of which the Board of Directors has accepted as fair market price of the transaction the total amount of BGN 24,225 (twenty-four thousand two hundred and twenty- five levs) without VAT, as indicated in a market valuation dated November 10, 2021 for each of the movables, prepared by independent licensed appraisers - consultants "MV Group" OOD, Sofia, UIC 131453430 and submitted by the SELLER - "Telecomplect" AD. Assessment of the applicability of the conditions under Art. 114, para. 1, item 1 of the LPOS: The value of the transaction does not exceed the applicable threshold under Art. 114, para 1 of LPOS, due to which the transaction falls within the scope of art. 114, para. 2. Assessment of the applicability of Art. 114 para 6 of LPOS: With regard to this transaction, the hypothesis of Art. 114 para 6 of LPOS does not apply. 10 January 2022 Sales revenues for December 2021 Sofia, Bulgaria, January 10, 2022 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for December 2021 the Company recorded a decrease in sales of 4% compared to the same month of the previous year, incl. 32% decrease in domestic sales and 19% increase in export sales. For the 2021 the revenues from sales of products decrease by 3% compared to the 2020, incl. 14% increase of sales for the domestic market and 12% decrease in export sales. 13 January 2022 NOTIFICATION Sopharma AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by Mr. Ognian Donev, Chairman of the Board of Directors that he, executed the following transactions related to warrants in the Company: Date of the Operation Number of Unit price transaction shares (BGN) 12.01.2022 Subscription for 17 340 486 0,28 issue of warrants completed, warrants transferred 14 January 2022 NOTIFICATION

"Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by "Donev Investments Holding" AD related to Ognian Donev, that "Donev Investments Holding" AD executed the following transactions related to warrants in the Company: Date of the Operation Number of Unit price transaction warrants (BGN) 12.01.2022 Subscription for 17 340 486 0,28 issue of warrants completed, warrants transferred 14 January 2022 NOTIFICATION "Sopharma" AD (the "Company") announces that it was notified by "Telso" AD related to Vesela Stoeva, that "Telso" AD executed the following transactions related to warrants in the Company: Date of the Operation Number of Unit price transaction warrants (BGN) 12.01.2022 Subscription for 8 669 359 0,28 issue of warrants completed, warrants transferred 18 January 2022 "Sopharma" AD starts the payment of amounts from the rights with ISIN BG4000006214 sold at service auction Sofia, Bulgaria, January 18, 2022, According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (the Company) (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that it starts the payment of amounts from the sale of unexercised rights with ISIN BG4000006214 at a service auction held on the "Bulgarian Stock Exchange" AD on December 6, 2021. The amounts from the sale of the rights of shareholders with accounts with investment intermediaries have been transferred to the respective accounts, and the amounts of shareholders with personal accounts in "Central Depository" AD can be received in person after showing an identity document or by a person authorized by a notarized power of attorney at the cash desk of the Company (telephone for information 02 8134 283) at the address in Sofia, 16 Iliensko Shose Str. every working day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For further information about the possibilities of receiving payments by bank transfer, please contact us by phone on 02 8134 319 or by e-mail at ir@sopharma. bg. 7 February 2022 Sales revenues for January 2022 Sofia, Bulgaria, February 7, 2022 - According to the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS, "Sopharma" AD (SFA: "BSE-Sofia" AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that for January