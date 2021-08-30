Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Sopharma AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFA   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(SFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 08/27
3.54 BGN   0.00%
08:12aSOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 June 2021

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

4

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

5

2. SUMMARY OF THE SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES OF THE GROUP

24

3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

75

4. OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND LOSSES

76

5. MATERIALS AND CONSUMABLES USED

76

6. HIRED SERVICES EXPENSE

77

7. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS EXPENSE

78

8. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

78

9. IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

78

10. FINANCE INCOME

79

11. FINANCE COSTS

79

12. GAINS/LOSSES FROM ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

79

13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

80

14. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

81

15. INTANGIBLE ASSETS

84

16. INVESTMENT PROPERTY

86

17. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

87

18. OTHER LONG-TERM EQUITY INVESTMENTS

88

19. LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES FROM RELATED PARTIES

90

20. OTHER LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES

91

21. INVENTORIES

92

22. TRADE RECEIVABLES

93

23. RECEIVABLES FROM RELATED PARTIES

96

24. OTHER SHORT-TERM RECEIVABLES AND ASSETS

98

25. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

99

26. EQUITY

100

27. LONG-TERM BANK LOANS

101

28. NON-CURRENT PAYABLES TO RELATED PARTIES

102

29. LONG-TERM EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS

102

30. LEASE LIABILITIES

103

31. GOVERNMENT GRANTS

104

32. OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

105

33. SHORT-TERM BANK LOANS

105

34. TRADE PAYABLES

106

35. PAYABLES TO RELATED PARTIES

107

36. PAYABLES UNDER FACTORING AGREEMENT

107

37. PAYABLES TO PERSONNEL AND FOR SOCIAL SECURITY

108

38. TAX PAYABLES

108

39. OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

111

40. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS

111

41. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

114

42. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

126

43. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

129

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements of Sopharma Group for the period ending 30 June 2021.

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 June 2021

1. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

Sopharma Group (the Group) is comprised of the parent company and its ninety-three (31 December

2020: ninety-four) subsidiaries. In addition, the Group has investments in one associate and one joint venture

(31 December 2020: in one associate).

Parent company

Sopharma AD (the parent company) is a business entity registered in Bulgaria with a seat and registered management address: Sofia, 16, Iliensko Shousse St.

The Company was registered with court on 15 November 1991 by Decision No 1/1991 of Sofia City Court.

Subsidiaries

The Group subsidiaries as at 30 June 2021 are as follows:

Sopharma Trading AD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 3594/16.10.1998 of Varna District Court, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12;

Pharmalogistica AD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of Sofia City Court dated 12 August 2002, with a seat and management address: Sofia, 16, Rozhen Blvd.; Electroncommerce EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of Sofia City Court under Company File No. 24456 of 1991, with a seat and management address: Sofia, 1, Samokovsko Shousse St.;

Biopharm Engineering AD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 524/1997 of Sliven District Court, with a seat and management address: Sliven, 75, Trakiya Blvd.;

Phyto Palauzovo AD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 20120924105551/24.09.2012 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Kazanluk, 110, 23rd Pehoten Shipchenski Polk Blvd.;

Sopharmacy EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 201501191300026/19.01.2015 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 2 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 20150617110324/17.06.2015 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 3 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 20151202165822/02.12.2015 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 4 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 20160229093338/29.02.2016 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 5 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 20160301155620/01.03.2016 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12;

5

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements for the period ending on 30 June

2021.

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 June 2021

Sopharmacy 6 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No. 20140127170842/27.01.2014 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 7 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170315161212/15.03.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 8 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170627142803/27.06.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12'; Sopharmacy 9 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170911100706/11.09.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 10 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170911101412/11.09.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 11 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170302125338 /02.03.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12;

Sopharmacy 12 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170306085236/06.03.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 13 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170306080850/06.03.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 14 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170306081205/06.03.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 15 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20170302134305/02.03.2017 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 16 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20180515105543/15.05.2018 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 17 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20180515105543/15.05.2018 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Sopharmacy 18 EOOD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision No 20190228133836/28.02.2019 of the Registry Agency, with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 12; Veta Pharma AD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria with registration in a company case № 581 of 05.04.1999 of the Veliko Tarnovo District Court with a seat and management address - Veliko Tarnovo, 32 Dalga Laka Str.

6

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements for the period ending on 30 June

2021.

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 June 2021

Sanita Franchising AD - a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20080411103252 dated 11.04.2008; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 19 EOOD ( Until 27 January 2021, the name of the company was Valentina Vasileva- Lyulin EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090319152459 dated 19.03.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 20 EOOD (until 16.02.2021 the name of the company is Vasilka Lilovska EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090114162615 dated 14.01.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 21 EOOD (Until 04.02.2021 the name of the company is Venera Mutashka EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20080422121447 dated 22.04.2008; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 22 EOOD - (Until February 17, 2021, the name of the company is Veselka Vasileva EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090114170550 dated 14.01.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 23 EOOD (Until February 17, 2021, the name of the company is Victoria Angelova EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20080512090050 dated 12.05.2008; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 24 EOOD (Until 04.02.2021 the name of the company is Desislava Yordanova EOOD) a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20081220153409 dated 20.12.2008; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 25 EOOD - (Until 08.02.2021 the name of the company is Dimka Vladeva EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090226110235 dated 26.02.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 26 EOOD - (Until February 4, 2021, the name of the company was Donka Chivganova EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090518182226 dated 18.05.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 27 EOOD - (Until February 18, 2021, the name of the company was Ekaterina Mihailova Shumen 1 EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090519084124 dated 19.05.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 28 EOOD - (Until January 27, 2021, the name of the company is Elka Neykova EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No

7

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements for the period ending on 30 June

2021.

SOPHARMA GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 June 2021

20090320091825 dated 20.03.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 29 EOOD - (Until February 17, 2021, the name of the company is Emilia Angelova EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090604184353 dated 04.06.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 30 EOOD - (Until January 27, 2021, the name of the company is Juliana Kotova EOOD) a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090604170149 dated 04.06.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 31 EOOD - (Until January 27, 2021, the name of the company was Ivan Ivanov 1 EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090519080611 dated 19.05.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 32 EOOD - (Until February 2, 2021, the name of the company is Iliana Kalushkova EOOD) a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090226120647 dated 26.02.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 33 EOOD - (Until 04.02.2021 the name of the company is Irina Toncheva EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090604181926 dated 04.06.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

Sopharmacy 34 EOOD - (Until February 17, 2021, the name of the company was Kapka Nikolova

  • Voenna Bolnitsa EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090227145039 dated 27.02.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.
    Sopharmacy 35 EOOD - (Until February 16, 2021, the name of the company is Kostadin Gorchev EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090605085738 dated 05.06.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.
    Sopharmacy 36 EOOD (Until February 4, 2021, the name of the company was Krassimira Shunina EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090227160338 dated 27.02.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.
    Sopharmacy 37 EOOD (Until 04.02.2021 the name of the company is Lora Doncheva EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20080630143914 dated 30.06.2008; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.
    Sopharmacy 38 EOOD - (Until 04.02.2021 the name of the company is Lyudmila Zlatkova EOOD), a business entity registered in Bulgaria by Decision of the Registry Agency, No 20090226112827 dated 26.02.2009; with a seat and management address: Sofia, Izgrev Region, 5 Lachezar Stanchev St., Sopharma Business Towers, Building A, floor 13.

8

This is a translation from Bulgarian of the consolidated financial statements for the period ending on 30 June

2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOPHARMA AD
08:12aSOPHARMA : Notes to the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated management report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Insider information as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Additional information as at 30 June 2021
PU
08:12aSOPHARMA : Consolidated financial report according to IFRS as at 30 June 2021
PU
07/30SOPHARMA : Individual financial results for the first half of 2021
PU
07/05Sopharma Ad Reports Sales Results for the Month and First Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
06/02SOPHARMA : Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021
PU
05/31Sopharma Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/31SOPHARMA : Declaration by the responsible directors as at 31 March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 536 M 924 M 924 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 428 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 445 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 557
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,54 BGN
Average target price 3,48 BGN
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Andrey Liudmilov Breshkov Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOPHARMA AD10.63%268
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.21.56%41 935
MCKESSON CORPORATION15.64%31 108
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-53.33%28 638
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.40%15 027
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD18.26%8 492