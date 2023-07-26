Notification for a dividend distribution 26.07.2023 14:15:03 (local time)
Company: Sopharma AD-Sofia (SFA)
With reference to the dividend distribution decision for 2022 taken by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Sopharma AD dated 02 June 2023, the Company announces:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.60
- Dividend payout starting date: 31 July 2023
- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and Eurobank Bulgaria AD
