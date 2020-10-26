Sopharma : Notification for acquisition of own shares

Home> Press> Notification for acquisition of own shares
Notification for acquisition of own shares
28 September 2020
Sofia, Bulgaria, September 28, 2020 - According to art. 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Sopharma AD (3JR: 'BSE-Sofia' AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that on September 25, 2020 the Company sold 9 000 own shares representing 0.0067% of the share capital of the Company, at a total value of BGN 28 260 on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the average price per share was 3.1400 BGN.
The total number of treasury shares after this transaction is 8 946 467, representing 6.637% of the share capital of the Company.
