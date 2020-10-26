Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Sopharma AD    3JR   BG11SOSOBT18

SOPHARMA AD

(3JR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sopharma : Notification for acquisition of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
Home> Press> Notification for acquisition of own shares
Notification for acquisition of own shares
28 September 2020

Sofia, Bulgaria, September 28, 2020 - According to art. 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Sopharma AD (3JR: 'BSE-Sofia' AD, SPH: Warsaw Stock Exchange) notifies that on September 25, 2020 the Company sold 9 000 own shares representing 0.0067% of the share capital of the Company, at a total value of BGN 28 260 on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the average price per share was 3.1400 BGN.

The total number of treasury shares after this transaction is 8 946 467, representing 6.637% of the share capital of the Company.

SharePodziel sięСподелиПоделиться
Latest update:
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 13:58

Disclaimer

Sopharma AD published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 18:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOPHARMA AD
02:25pSOPHARMA : Sales revenues for September 2020
PU
02:25pSOPHARMA : Notification for acquisition of own shares
PU
02:25pSOPHARMA : Notification on the adoption of a new Policy for formation of the rem..
PU
02:25pSOPHARMA : Notification for acquisition of own shares
PU
2018SOPHARMA : Publication of invitation and materials for AGM
PU
2016SOPHARMA AD : Notification
PU
2016SOPHARMA AD : Press release
PU
2016SOPHARMA AD : Press Release
PU
2016SOPHARMA AD SOFIA : Press Relsease
PU
2016SOPHARMA AD SOFIA : Press release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 390 M 840 M 840 M
Net income 2020 50,1 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2020 403 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 3,87%
Capitalization 390 M 236 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 154
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart SOPHARMA AD
Duration : Period :
Sopharma AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,24 BGN
Last Close Price 3,10 BGN
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Boris Anchev Borisov Chief Financial Officer
Iliyan Slavov Kolev Director-Technical Matters
Vessela Liubenova Stoeva Deputy Chairman
Ognyan Kirilov Palaveev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHARMA AD-8.82%236
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-35.48%32 939
MCKESSON CORPORATION13.08%25 368
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-2.45%14 476
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.92.41%8 223
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.12%8 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group