Sopharma : Notification on the adoption of a new Policy for formation of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of “Sopharma” AD

28 September 2020

Sofia, Bulgaria, September 28, 2020 - In accordance with the requirements of art. 100t of LPOS 'Sopharma' AD notifies that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 'Sopharma' AD, held on September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC 8:00 a.m.), with a majority of 97.61% of the represented capital, in accordance with § 20 of The transitional and final provisions of Ordinance no. 48 of March 20, 2013 of the Financial Supervision Commission /promulgated, SG, no. 32 of 2.04.2013, amended and supplemented, no. 41 of 21.05.2019, amended, no. 66 of 20.08.2019, amended and supplemented, no. 61 of 10.07.2020/ a new Policy for formation of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of 'Sopharma' AD was adopted.

The Current Policy is available on the Company's website:

https://www.sopharmagroup.com/sites/sopharma2016corp/files/3jr_remuneration_policy_2020_en_1.pdf